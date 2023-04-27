Shared Mobility Market to Exhibit a Remarkable Growth of USD 39.10 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Future Growth and Competitive Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the shared mobility market is expected to reach USD 39.10 billion by 2030, which is USD 4.46 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 31.18% during the forecast period

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the shared mobility market is expected to reach USD 39.10 billion by 2030, which is USD 4.46 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 31.18% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Private vehicles are the most popular mode of transport in almost every nation. Globally, 67% of survey respondents said they use their private vehicles normally, while 38% said they used public transportation regularly. With regards to that, it has been witnessed that hailing services especially e-hailing accounted for the largest share form $120 billion to $130 billion, which is more than 90% of the total market. Also, peer-to-peer car sharing and car sharing account for less than 10% of this market, which reflects higher convenience of e-hailing. The investments in car-sharing market, at around $3 billion, are small compared to investments in the e-hailing.

Opportunities

Increasing demand for ride-hailing service model

The demand for the ride-hailing service model increases due to the increasing internet penetration in developing countries around the world. The rise in introduction of new types of services to ensure customer satisfaction is also anticipated to act as a major factor for the market growth. For instance, Uber, a shared mobility provider, has introduced different business variants such as UberLUX, UberSUV and Uber Black, including the use of dedicated Uber vehicles in the rental business. The increasing demand for ride-hailing services could be attributed to increased traffic congestion, passenger comfort, easier bookings and augmented government programs to increase public awareness regarding air pollution and encourage to participate in riding, especially ride-hailing. Therefore, increasing demand for ride-hailing service model will create lucrative opportunities for the market growth

The Shared Mobility Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Avis budget group (U.S.)

car2go NA, LLC (U.S.)

Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd. (China)

Mobiag (Portugal)

movmi Shared Transportation Services Inc. (Canada)

Uber Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Lyft, Inc. (U.S.)

Careem (U.A.E)

Bolt Technology OÜ (Estonia)

Gett (U.K.)

HERTZ SYSTEM, INC. (U.S.)

Aptiv (Ireland), Enterprise Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

MOBIKO (Germany)

Europcar (France)

Curb Mobility (U.S.)

BlaBlaCar (France)

Wingz (U.S.)

Recent Developments:

In 2022, The Toro Company, a provider of innovative solutions for outdoor environment has acquired The Intimidator Group Inc, US-based side-by-side vehicle manufacturer. With this acquisition, the Toro Company goals at strengthening its position in zero-turn mower market and emerging as a major market player in the global market.

In 2020, Polaris Inc. launched RideReady, an industry-first on-demand digital service platform. This new RideReady digital strategy aims at leveraging digital technology and solutions for offering industry-leading tools, which break down the barriers of building affinity, ownership and loyalty with existing customers. RideReady connects the shared mobility dealers and owners with Indian Motorcycle for easily scheduling service appointments online.

Key Growth Drivers:

The increasing emergence of new modes and services

New services and modes have emerged such as pooled ride-sharing, shared electric scooters, peer-to-peer car sharing and many more. This emergence has been attributed to their automated processes, personalized travel on demand, potential integration, and environment-friendly nature. The growth and expansion in penetration of connected cars and smartphones is a key factor expected to drive the growth of the shared mobility market.

The growing popularity of ridesharing among consumers

Various companies have started making mobile apps that help toward non-ownership rides. In this module, the rider can book their ride easily according to their requirements such as time, route and type of vehicle for the particular time frame. Ridesharing is increasing at the significant rate in the forecast period, and this can be owing to the wide adoption of the elegant and cost-effective mode of transport rides among customers. Therefore, growing popularity of ridesharing among consumers is likely to impel the market growth.

Restraints:

Multiple issues associated with shared mobility services market

Lack of preference in travelling with strange people while sharing transportation and increasing concerns about theft of private information are some of the major factors which are expected to hinder the market growth. Furthermore, the responsibility to take a longer route because of sharing transportation is likely to challenge the market during the forecast period.

This shared mobility market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the shared mobility market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Key Market Segments Covered in Shared Mobility Industry Research

Service Model

Ride Hailing

Bike Sharing

Car Sharing

Vehicle Type

Cars

Two-Wheelers

Business Model

Peer-To-Peer (P2P)

Business-To-Business (B2B)

Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

Sector Type

Unorganized

Organized

Autonomy Level

Manual

Autonomous

Power Source

Fuel Powered

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Shared Mobility Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the shared mobility market report are report U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.) as a part of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the shared mobility market in terms of revenue growth and market share owing high costs of vehicle ownership and increasing on-road vehicle traffic in countries such as India and China in this region.

Europe is projected to be the fastest developing region during the forecast period of 2023-2030. This is mainly because of high demand for shared transportation solutions owing to the increasing number of corporate travelers in this region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Shared Mobility Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Shared Mobility Market, By Service Model Global Shared Mobility Market, By Vehicle Type Global Shared Mobility Market, By Business Model Global Shared Mobility Market, By Sector Type Global Shared Mobility Market, By Autonomy Level Global Shared Mobility Market, By Power Source Global Shared Mobility Market, By Region Global Shared Mobility Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

