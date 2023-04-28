AMP Aero Services Completes Significant Airframe & Engine Material Inventory Acquisition
Leading global aftermarket parts supplier, AMP Aero Services completes major inventory acquisition with over 88,000 parts.
This acquisition enables us to better serve our customers, providing them with the parts they need when and where they need them.”MIAMI, FL, USA, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AMP Aero Services, a global leading aftermarket parts supplier, announced today the completion of a major inventory acquisition that includes over 88,000 high-demand parts, including 36,000 unique line items.
— AMP Aero Services Founder, Alvaro Pereira
The package purchase includes a sizeable amount of aircraft engine material. The lots are comprised of 29,000 CF6-80C2 parts, 23,000 PW4000 parts, 17,000 CFM56 parts, and 4,000 V2500 parts. The remaining lots include 15,000 mixed Boeing and Airbus airframe parts. Material is comprised of various conditions that include OH, SV, AR, NE, and NS.
This new inventory acquisition marks a significant milestone for AMP Aero Services, reflecting the massive growth that the company has undergone in the past six months. In addition, acquiring a large inventory as such demonstrates AMP Aero Services' commitment to providing the highest quality service and reliability for its customers.
"We are thrilled to announce this major inventory purchase," said Alvaro Pereira, Founder of AMP Aero Services. "This enables us to better serve our customers, providing them with the parts they need when and where they need them. It also reflects our commitment to investing in the future of our company and the aviation industry as a whole."
As part of its strategic initiatives, AMP Aero Services is committed to increasing capabilities and service offerings. This inventory acquisition reaffirms the AMP Aero Services mission. With a focus on quality and customer satisfaction, the company has become a trusted partner for airlines, MROs, and other industry partners. "We are proud to continue our growth and investment in our key platforms," said Pereira.
The inventory will be available for purchase in the next 30-45 days and will be positioned in Miami and Arkansas.
About AMP Aero Services
Headquartered in Miami, Florida, AMP Aero Services, LLC. is a global materials solutions provider for aftermarket aircraft & engine materials. As of today, AMP Aero Services is operating Globally with offices in Miami, Kansas City, New Delhi India, Istanbul, Hong Kong, and Dubai. AMP Aero Services, LLC. is committed to quality and holds various certifications and approvals. The quality certifications include ISO:9120, ISO9001:2015, ASA-100, and TAC2000. In addition, AMP Aero is a Federal Aviation Administration AC00-56B accredited company. Furthermore, they are strategically located within minutes of Miami International Airport to facilitate any global requirement and have a customer-first philosophy.
