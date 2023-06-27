INSIDEA's Founders Recognized Among The Top 100 Global LinkedIn Influencers
Pratik Thakker and Nancy Pezarkar, the dynamic power couple and founders of INSIDEA, achieve prestigious recognition as Top 100 influential leaders on LinkedIn.
Being recognized as one of the Top 100 Global LinkedIn Influencers alongside my wife and business partner, Nancy, is a tremendous honor. We're grateful and inspired to keep pushing our boundaries.”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- INSIDEA's founders, Pratik Thakker and Nancy Pezarkar, have been named in the 'Top 100 Global LinkedIn Influencers' list by taplio.com. This recognition of the power couple behind INSIDEA underscores their exceptional leadership and innovative solutions that have profoundly impacted the remote work landscape.
— Pratik Thakker, Founder & CEO of INSIDEA
Pratik Thakker, Founder & CEO of INSIDEA, has emerged as a prominent thought leader on LinkedIn with an impressive following of over 2,17,000+ individuals. Passionate about a borderless world, Pratik aspires to inspire individuals to believe in their potential, irrespective of their location. His journey on LinkedIn has been a testament to his unwavering commitment to this vision.
"I am deeply grateful and humbled to be acknowledged as one of the top LinkedIn influencers alongside Nancy. This recognition reflects the tireless dedication we have devoted to fostering the growth and engagement of the LinkedIn community. It is an immense honor to have our efforts celebrated in such a meaningful way." expressed Pratik.
Pratik's posts cover a broad range of topics such as startups, marketing, leadership, and, most significantly, remote work and the future of work. The impressive CEO enlightens his readers about the endless possibilities that the future beholds. Through relatable and thought-provoking content, Pratik ignites a spark of inspiration within his audience.
While Pratik's influence on LinkedIn has garnered significant attention, his co-founder and better half, Nancy Pezarkar, has carved her own path as a LinkedIn influencer. With a substantial following of over 61,000 individuals, her mastery in marketing has positioned her as an opinion leader in the industry. With every word she shares, Nancy blends expertise with a touch of visionary brilliance, captivating her audience and leaving them hungry. Nancy's relatable and informative posts provide useful tips on driving business growth, improving sales, and amplifying brand awareness.
"It is truly an honor to be named one of the top LinkedIn influencers alongside my co-founder, CEO, and husband, Pratik. We will continue to share our insights and experiences to inspire others and thrive in a digital world," said Nancy.
Pratik and Nancy have utilized the potential of LinkedIn to give back to the community by sharing valuable industry expertise and career advice. Their inclusion in the prestigious 'Top 100 Global LinkedIn Influencers' list validates their ability to inspire others. Cheers!
Pratik Thakker
INSIDEA
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube