Johnson Energy Storage Demonstrates New Working Prototype for All Solid-State Battery
The Battery and its Patented Manufacturing Process Demonstrate the Technologies Future Capabilities
Our technology has the potential to revolutionize the way we store energy and provide a more affordable, cleaner, safer, and efficient solution.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Johnson Energy Storage, a leading energy storage solutions company, announced today its new working prototype for its all-solid-state battery. The company has been developing the new technology for several years and is now one step closer to bringing it to market.
— Bert Ellis, CEO of Johnson Energy Storage
Following the unveiling of their latest patented research at the International Battery Seminar last month, Johnson Energy Storage's new working prototype is a significant breakthrough in the field of solid state battery manufacturing. The new battery is poised to revolutionize the industry by using Johnson Energy Storage’s low cost manufacturing process that incorporates their proprietary glass electrolyte to provide an even safer, more efficient, and more sustainable solution than current all-solid-state batteries.
"We are thrilled to unveil our new working prototype for our all-solid-state battery," said CEO Bert Ellis. "This is a significant step forward for our company and the energy storage industry as a whole. Our technology has the potential to revolutionize the way we store energy and provide a more affordable, cleaner, safer, and efficient solution."
The company plans to continue testing and refining the technology over the next several months with the goal of commercializing the product in the near future. Johnson Energy Storage is actively seeking partners and investment opportunities to support the development and scale-up of the technology.
For more than two decades, Johnson Energy Storage has been committed to transforming the way the world stores energy, and their working prototype of their all solid state battery is a major step towards realizing that goal. The company's continued dedication to innovation and sustainability has made them a respected leader in the energy storage industry.
To learn more about Johnson Energy Storage and the research behind their all-solid-state-battery, please visit www.johnsonenergystorage.com.
