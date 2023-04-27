The National Infantry Association (NIA) Joins NVBDC's Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force

Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force COL (Ret) Rob Choppa, President, National Infantry Association

The NIA, an organization that shares camaraderie of like-minded soldiers and citizens who believe in maintaining Infantry spirit, is teaming with NVBDC MVO TF.