The National Infantry Association (NIA) Joins NVBDC's Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force
Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC
The NIA, an organization that shares camaraderie of like-minded soldiers and citizens who believe in maintaining Infantry spirit, is teaming with NVBDC MVO TF.DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NVBDC welcomes The National Infantry Association (NIA) to NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force. The NIA is a non-profit organization centered on a robust and growing membership. The NIA builds camaraderie among the Infantry community by connecting members with beneficial networks and resources; recognizing outstanding contributions to the infantry through awards program; and preserving the heritage, history, customs, and traditions of the Infantry. For more information on the NIA please visit infantryassn.org
Why Belong to the NIA?
Started by Infantry leadership in 1994, the National Infantry Association is the professional association for Infantrymen and Infantry supporters. The NIA, chartered as a private, non-profit, fraternal organization, supports the Infantry’s role in the security of our nation; helps Infantrymen build closer affiliations with one another; and helps preserve the Infantry heritage. Membership promotes the only organization dedicated to supporting the Chief of Infantry and the entire Infantry community. Increasing membership strength ensures that the Infantry voice will be heard by decision-makers. Members share the camaraderie of like-minded soldiers and citizens who believe in maintaining the Infantry spirit. Multiple membership levels are available.
NIA Membership Benefits/Awards Program
The NIA Chapters Program allows for local community involvement in support of the US Infantry.
The Order of Saint Maurice and the Shield of Sparta are awarded by the National Infantry Association and the Chief of Infantry. Active NIA members may nominate others for the Order of St. Maurice or the Shield of Sparta. This is to recognize the significant contributions made by Infantrymen, Infantry supporters, and spouses. The Order of Saint Maurice® has six levels. A nominee for the Order of Saint Maurice must have served the Infantry community with distinction; must have demonstrated a significant contribution in support of the Infantry; and must represent the highest standards of integrity, moral character, professional competence, and dedication to duty. The same medallion is used for each level, with an attached clasp that identifies the level.
The Infantry Bugler, a quarterly publication, is written for Infantrymen and their supporters. This news magazine gives every member a platform to communicate with other Infantrymen.
The NIA, through the National Infantry Museum Foundation, supports the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center at Patriot Park. You will also receive a discount for pavers along Heritage Walk with your NIA membership!
Association of the United States Army (AUSA) provides a 1-year free membership through the NIA. AUSA supports soldiers, their families, and Army civilians, provides a voice for the Army and honors those who have served. NIA members have special access to AUSA savings across a wide range of benefits.
“The National Infantry Association is proud to partner with the Military and Veteran Organization Task Force! The National Infantry Association supports Infantrymen, recognizes Infantrymen, awards Infantrymen and Spouses, and cares for past, present and future American Infantrymen. Our members include MOH recipients, veterans from every War or conflict from WWII till today, Active-Duty Infantry, Infantry in our National Guard and Reserves, retired Infantry, USMC Infantry, Special Operators, foreign Infantry and Infantry supporters. We host several events for the Infantry. Our next big event will be the Infantry Birthday Ball on June 15th at the National Infantry Museum, go to www.infantryassn.org to sign up,” said COL (Ret) Rob Choppa, President National Infantry Association.
" I am a proud life member of the National Infantry Association and recipient of the Order of St. Maurice. I served as an infantry officer for 33 years. The National Veteran Business Development Council and the NIA share the same values of Integrity, Honor, and Dedication to Duty. We are proud to partner with the NIA and like-minded Americans," said Brigadier General (ret) Richard Miller, President, NVBDC.
NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force
NVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with Task Force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success.
“We work with Military and Veteran Service Organizations to identify Veteran business owner members and provide them with information about NVBDC and the importance of certification. At the same time, we are creating reciprocal business relationships that will enhance our values and directives as a Veteran business support agency—creating a win-win opportunity,” commented U.S. Army Lt. Col. (retired) Kathy Poynton, Military & Veteran Organization Task Force Director.
National Veteran Business Development Council NVBDC
“NVBDC is the original Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of a Veterans status, ownership, and operational control,” said Keith King, Founder & CEO.
To learn more about the certification process, visit www.nvbdc.org
or call 888-CERTIFIED.
To learn more about the National Infantry Association visit https://infantryassn.org
To learn more about the Military & Veteran Organization Task Force, visit their website nvbdctaskforce.org
https://nvbdc.org/home-page/the-national-infantry-association-nia-joins-nvbdcs-military-veteran-organization-mvo-task-force/
