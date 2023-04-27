Biggest Salmon Farming Companies - IMARCGroup

Biggest Salmon Companies

NY 11249, BROOKLYN, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salmon refers to silver-colored species of oily and ray-finned fish belonging to the family of Salmonidae. It can be categorized into farmed and wild-captured types. These salmon variants are rich in calcium, iodine, zinc, vitamins, iron, astaxanthin, protein, potassium, omega-3 fatty acids, and other essential nutrients. They aid in improving the functions of cells, reducing inflammation, maintaining blood sugar levels, promoting heart health, and supporting the immune system. Salmon species reduce the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis and minimize the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, dementia, Alzheimer’s, and other cognitive disorders. Consequently, they are extensively consumed across the globe.

The expanding awareness among the masses about the benefits of seafood consumption and the elevating inclination on lean meat and protein-rich diets are primarily driving the salmon companies. Additionally, the growing number of restaurants, cafes, and luxury hotels are incorporating various salmon-based dishes in their menu, including pizza, pasta, burger, salad, mac and cheese, etc., to expand their consumer base is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the rising availability of ready-to-eat or prepared seafood kits that only need to be heated before eating and prove extremely beneficial and convenient for individuals with hectic working hours and busy lifestyle is also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the inflating sales of salmon-based food items via several online food delivery applications that facilitate easy doorstep delivery and the escalating popularity of Asian cuisine and dishes, such as sushi and sashimi, that are prepared with seafood species, are further augmenting the market growth. Besides this, the increasing focus of leading market players on sustainable sourcing of the fish is expected to stimulate the salmon companies in the coming years.

Top Salmon Companies Worldwide:

1. Cermaq Group ASA

2. Leroy Seafood Group ASA

3. Mowi ASA

4. SalMar ASA

