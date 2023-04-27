Collagen Casing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Analysis, Industry, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
Collagen is naturally occurring, long, and fibrous protein having superior elastic properties. it is primarily produced from animal dermis and cattle skin.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Collagen Casing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global collagen casing market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, calibre, application, end use, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 4.8%
The rapidly growing food and beverage industry is the primary driving factor for global collagen market. Factors like rising global population, dynamic food habits, and increasing expenditure on food due to rise in disposable income, are also driving the growth further. The easy usage of collagen casing for preparing food is significantly aiding its rising popularity. The increasing popularity trends are subsequently boosting the opportunities for market expansion. Moreover, the absence of any alternative choice is a strong booster for the market growth.
Collagen Casing Industry Definition and Major Segments
Collagen is naturally occurring, long, and fibrous protein having superior elastic properties. it is primarily produced from animal dermis and cattle skin. It is used as coating for meat sausages.
On the basis of product type, the market is divided into:
Edible
Non-Edible
Based on calibre, the industry can be segmented into:
Large
Small
By applications, the industry is categorised into:
Fresh Sausages
Meat-Based Snacks
Dry-Cured Sausages
Cooked Sausages
Others
On the basis of end uses, the industry is segregated into:
Foodservice
Butcheries and Meat Processors
Private Label
Industrial Food Processing
Others
The regional markets for collagen casing include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Collagen Casing Market Trends
The collagen casings are widely used across regions like Germany, Japan, The United States, and The United Kingdom. Within the Asia Pacific region, China has high consumption of collagen casing products. New trends are increasingly being introduced in European countries due to the rising research and development activities to enhance its quality and make it more stable. This has been positively affecting the market growth in the historical period and is likely to continue bolstering the market growth in the coming years as well.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Viscofan Group, Nippi Collagen NA Inc, Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited, Selo BV, DAT-Schaub Group, and Viskase Companies, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Other