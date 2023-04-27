Smart Toilet Market to Outstrip $11,620.76 Million by 2028 Growing Sturdy at 11.4% CAGR - The Insight Partners

The Smart Toilet Market report by “The Insight Partners” entails detailed information regarding the dynamics affecting market over the analysis period.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Smart Toilet Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Wall Hung Toilet, Close-Coupled, Single Floor Standing Toilet, One-Piece Toilet, and Others), Connectivity Type (Wi-Fi & Integrated Control and Bluetooth & Remote Control), and End User (Residential and Commercial),” the market is expected to grow from US$ 6,086.25 million in 2022 to US$ 11,620.76 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2028.

Smart Toilet Market: Product Type Overview

Based on product type, the smart toilet market size is segmented into wall hung toilet, close-coupled, single floor standing toilet, one-piece toilet, and others. The single floor standing toilet segment accounted for the largest share in the market in 2021. Single floor standing toilets are most widely installed across residential and commercial spaces. Moreover, one of the major factors driving the installation of single floor standing toilets is increasing demand for easy to install and low cost smart toilet products that can accommodate and provide better user experience with premium facilities. Moreover, the rising shipments of single floor standing toilets from major smart toilet manufacturers across different regions is another major factor supporting the global smart toilet market growth in the single floor standing toilet segment.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Lixil Corp, TOTO Ltd., Roca Sanitario SA, Kohler Co, and Duravit AG

The installation of smart toilets is rising at an exponential rate owing to the surging construction of shopping complexes, multiplexes, restaurants, and hotels. With continuous advancements in technologies, smart homes are being designed with a greater focus on ergonomics to bring ease to the lives of people. The concept of smart homes is increasing the procurement of smarter products, including smart toilets. Various leading brands are focused on designing sleek smart toilets with seamless aesthetics.

Besides providing an aesthetic appearance to bathrooms, smart toilets have built-in features such as advanced flush options, overflow-proof settings, remote control functions, emergency flush systems, bidet sprayers with customizable controls, automatic flushing systems, slow-close lids, nightlights, deodorizers with activated carbon, and others. In addition, smart toilets are built with a self-cleaning ability that automates the disinfection of toilet seats. Toto, one of the biggest smart toilet companies, provides a smart toilet with an electrolyzed water feature that sanitizes water before it enters the toilet bowl. The adoption of smart toilets is high in Japan, European countries, and Australia. Various features such as temperature control seats, Bluetooth and MP3 connectivity, integrated dryers, and adjustable water pulsating settings are adding to the popularity of smart toilets across the residential and commercial sectors. To use water efficiently, smart toilets have been installed in most of the Japanese restaurants, hotels, rest stops, and bus stations. In the US, a greater emphasis is being put on making people aware of smart toilets, investing in better marketing channels and ideas, and reducing prices of smart toilets by attaining economies of scale. The demand for smart toilets among Americans is projected to grow without much resistance in the coming years, as the US has been a technologically advanced country. These factors are expected to contribute to the smart toilet market growth.

Smart Toilet Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Lixil Corp, TOTO Ltd., Roca Sanitario SA, Kohler Co, and Duravit AG are a few key smart toilet market players operating across the world. During this study, several other market players were analyzed to get a holistic view of the smart toilet market size and its ecosystem.



In 2022, TOTO showcased its cutting-edge high-tech bathroom products, revolutionary technologies, and AI-enabled wellness toilet concept at CES 2022.

In 2021, The Roca Group, a world leader in designing, producing, and marketing products for the bathroom space, strengthened its position as a global operator with the acquisition of the German manufacturer Sanit, specializing in sanitaryware installation systems.

