Pokes with a Purpose Brings Digital Collectibles & Web3 to Oklahoma State Fans

Through its digital sports collectibles, Pokes with a Purpose is reimagining value creation for Oklahoma State athletes and communities.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pokes With A Purpose (PWAP), a non-profit organization, today announced the upcoming release of an innovative line of digital sports collectibles, a blockchain-based Web3 product and easy-to-use digital wallet technology. The one-of-a-kind digital collectibles will feature current Oklahoma State University ("OSU") athletes, experiences, and OSU legends.

Designed to benefit Oklahoma State University student-athletes and the general public, digital sports collectibles allow buyers to leverage unique assets and create long-term value while also empowering student athletes with the resources they need to enhance their brands. Each collectible capitalizes on the name, image, and likeness of student athletes while also providing holders with an ability to verify ownership, track authenticity, and transfer ownership securely.

Perhaps most importantly, athletes will receive a portion of the net revenue from the sale of the collectibles at the initial and subsequent resales. Holders will easily set up wallets, collect images of their favorite players, interact with players, and have a say in the upcoming products.

To launch the digital collectibles, PWAP has partnered with industry leader Alpha Trend, Inc. (Chicago, IL), a Web3 technology organization that will build the launchpad technology for setting up digital collectibles and an AI-driven growth recommendation dashboard. Fortress Blockchain Technologies (Las Vegas, NV), an industry leader in blockchain payment systems and security, will provide the secured wallet payment system and infrastructure. The marketing team behind the OSU collections includes PWAP and subject matter experts from Alpha Trend, who have launched successful digital collectibles.

PWAP plans to launch the first collections in late-May and invites Oklahoma State fans and the wider Web3 community to participate in shaping what promises to be a groundbreaking collection complete with unique benefits.

About Pokes with a Purpose

Pokes with a Purpose operates under a licensing agreement with Oklahoma State University for the sale of digital collectibles and is governed by a volunteer Board of Directors. The digital collectibles program is operated under a license with Oklahoma State University and other licensing organizations.