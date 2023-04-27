Probiotic Desserts Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom with Lancashire Farm, Sovos Brands, General Mills

Probiotic desserts market was valued at $680.71 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The probiotic desserts market includes various products such as probiotic yogurt, kefir, ice cream, puddings, and other fermented milk desserts. These products come in a variety of flavors and can be found in grocery and health food stores. The market size is driven by growing demand for healthy and functional food and growing awareness of the health benefits of probiotics. The market is expected to grow as consumers become more health conscious and look for convenient and tasty ways to include probiotics in their diet.

The increase in awareness of gut health has led to a surge in probiotic desserts market demand. People are becoming more aware of the importance of gut health and how it affects their overall well-being. As a result, they are looking for healthier food options that can help improve their gut health, and probiotic desserts are one such option. Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that help maintain a healthy gut flora, and consuming probiotic-rich food, such as desserts, can help improve gut health. The demand for probiotic desserts is also increasing as they are becoming more accessible and widely available in supermarkets and online stores. This increased demand is driving the growth of the probiotic desserts market size.

Companies marketing and advertising have a significant impact on the demand for probiotic desserts. By promoting the health benefits of probiotic desserts, companies can increase awareness and interest among consumers. Through effective marketing campaigns, companies can highlight the unique features of their probiotic desserts and showcase how they can help improve gut health, boost immunity, and promote overall wellness.

Moreover, companies also leverage social media and influencer partnerships to reach a wider audience and build brand awareness. Additionally, companies can offer promotions and discounts to incentivize customers to try their probiotic desserts and drive sales. Effective marketing and advertising strategies play a crucial role in creating demand for probiotic desserts and driving the growth of the probiotic dessert market.

Partnerships between probiotic dessert manufacturers and healthcare professionals have played a significant role in the development of the probiotic dessert market. Healthcare professionals, including nutritionists, nutritionists, and doctors, are increasingly aware of the benefits of probiotics for gut health and overall well-being. By collaborating with these healthcare professionals, probiotic dessert manufacturers reach a broader and more targeted audience, as healthcare professionals often have direct access to patients and can recommend probiotic desserts as healthy and nutritious food options.

By type, dairy based probiotic desserts held the major share in the market. Growing consumer demand for healthy and functional food is driving the growth of the global market for probiotic dairy desserts. The trend toward healthy, natural food is bolstering the market as consumers look for products that contain natural ingredients and are free of artificial additives. However, the plant-based segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2031 in the probiotic desserts market forecast period. In recent years, various factors such as health concerns, animal welfare, and environmental sustainability have increased the demand for plant-based products including desserts.

On the basis of application, the yogurt segment held the major share in the probiotic desserts market and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. The probiotic yogurt industry is expanding as a result of consumers' increasing interest in natural and organic products. Many customers go for probiotic yogurt products that use organic ingredients and less processing because they consider it as a natural way to boost health. However, the ice cream segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2031.

By distribution channel, the specialty store segment held a major share of the probiotic desserts market. Specialty stores provide high-quality service and detailed product specifications & expert guidance to customers. The continuously evolving retail industry along with changes in consumer behavior and improvement in overall lifestyle across the world has led to the introduction of specialized retail formats. However, the e-commerce segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2031. E-commerce serves as a popular medium for the purchase of nutraceuticals. Large-scale internet penetration and the availability of a myriad of sites for shopping online are some of the major reasons for the growth of online shopping.

North America held the major share of the probiotic desserts market. Digestive problems among the adult population in the U.S. due to poor food consumption habits, intake of a huge number of antibiotics, and use of additives for food processing have augmented the demand for probiotics. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2031. In terms of market growth, the Asia-Pacific probiotic desserts market is expected to continue to grow rapidly in the coming years, Growth in awareness about probiotics in China and India has led to increased demand for probiotics desserts.

The major players operating in the global probiotic desserts market are Lancashire Farm, Sovos Brands, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Chobani Global Holdings, LLC, Danone Inc., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., National Dairy Development Board, Yofix, and Forager Project.

Key findings of the study

Based on type, the plant-based probiotic dessert is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the yogurt segment held the major share of the probiotic desserts industry.

Based on the distribution channel the specialty store segment held the major share and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.1%.

North America held the major share in the probiotic dessert market and expected to remain dominant during the forecast period in the probiotic desserts market analysis.

