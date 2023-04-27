BOARD MEMBER AND LEADING FINANCE EXECUTIVE HESHAM ELBOSATY AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
Hesham's leadership on the governance of risk-taking is highly prized at a time when many financial institutions face challenging risks on multiple fronts.”GLOBAL, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Hesham Elbosaty of Cairo, Egypt.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Hesham is a member of the board of directors of Credit Libanais in Beirut, Lebanon, a board member at Enara in Cairo, and a member of the board of directors at EGH Hermes for Securitization. He serves as the Group Treasurer for EFG Hermes in Cairo, where he is responsible for the management of EFG Group relationships with financial institutions, the management of the group’s liquidity, credit lines & investments across the countries of operation of the group. Prior to assuming his current role, Hesham served as the Group Treasurer and a member of the leadership team of PICO International Petroleum / Cheiron Petroleum Corporation across many countries of operation. Among the numerous memberships & activities, he is a member of the International Capital Markets Association (“ICMA”), a member of the ACI Financial Markets Association (“ACI”), and a member of the Egyptian Investment Management Association.
"Hesham is a graduate of our first guided study cohort for board members and executives in the MENA region, led by Nada Awad Rizkallah, Qualified Risk Director®," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "His leadership on the governance of risk-taking is highly prized at a time when many financial institutions face challenging risks on multiple fronts. We are glad to count him among our graduates."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
"I was privileged to have participated in this program; the materials and lecturers are of top quality and provide a global perspective,” said Mr. Elbosaty. “I certainly believe that this was beneficial and would therefore recommend it to all new board members who want to expand their knowledge on risk topics of today,” he continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. It is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents and in more than 35 countries. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
