SOURGUM WASTE HONORED AS 2-TIMES GOLD STEVIE® AWARD WINNER IN 2023 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®
Sourgum Waste won Gold Stevie® Awards in the Startup of the Year and the Achievement in Management categories in The 21st Annual American Business Awards®.
Sourgum Waste's distinct approach to waste and recycling services, particularly its haulsourcing model, distinguishes them from their competitors and positions them as an industry leader.”JERSEY CITY, NJ, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sourgum Waste was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Startup of the Year - Business Services Industries category and another in the Achievement in Management - Business & Professional Services category in The 21st Annual American Business Awards® today. They also took home a Silver award for Startup of the Year - Consumer Services Industries and a Bronze award for Tech Startup of the Year - Software.
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale.
More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.
Sourgum Waste, an NJ-based waste & recycling startup that offers on-demand waste services through its proprietary technology and network of vetted haulers, reaped four Stevie Awards out of the eight for which they were nominated.
The judges recognized Sourgum’s strong vision for revolutionizing the waste management industry through technology and sustainability and lauded the company’s significant growth and success over the past few years. One judge noted that “Sourgum Waste's distinct approach to waste and recycling services, particularly its haulsourcing model, distinguishes them from their competitors and positions them as an industry leader.” Many others agreed that addressing challenges with the waste & recycling industry regarding sustainability was longtime overdue and that Sourgum was uniquely placed to do so.
Sourgum Waste’s management team was pleasantly surprised to receive the Achievement in Management award, which a member of the team nominated them for. The judges showed an overwhelming vote of confidence in the young company’s leadership and culture. “The Sourgum Waste C-Suite and D-Suite demonstrate a strong commitment to collaboration, honesty, and open communication, which has fostered a supportive and innovative work environment. Their achievements in company growth, sustainability, diversity, and business strategy are commendable.” one of them noted.
“We are honored to have been named as winners in the 21st Annual American Business Awards®,” said Sourgum Waste CEO Joe Dinardi-Mack. “This recognition is a testament to the skill and dedication of our people who work hard every day to tackle the problem of waste in a modern and sustainable way. We are grateful for this prestigious award and remain committed to delivering exceptional services to our clients, and a fulfilling work environment to our team members.”
“It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About Sourgum Waste
Sourgum Waste is America’s first haulsourcing platform. Using proprietary technology, the company leverages its network of partnered haulers to provide users with efficient and sustainable waste & recycling services at the click of a button. Founded in 2019 in Jersey City, NJ and backed by generations of waste & recycling experience, Sourgum Waste seeks to revolutionize the outdated waste management industry with modern and lasting solutions and work towards zero waste by diverting trash from landfills and planting trees. Learn more at sourgum.com.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Sponsors of The 2023 American Business Awards include HCL America, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.
