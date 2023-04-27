North America Emergency Medical Software Market to Reach US$ 889.82 million by 2028: Business Market Insights

North America Emergency Medical Software Market

North America Emergency Medical Software Market 2021-2028: Future Development, Growth, Manufacturers & Revenue Report discussed in a new market research report

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North America emergency medical software market is expected to reach US$ 889.82 million by 2028 from US$ 441.34 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Top Companies in the North America Emergency Medical Software Market includes:

• Inter-Med, Inc. dba Vista Apex

• Evolve Dental Technologies, Inc.

• Kulzer GmbH

• Temrex Corp.

• Premier Dental Products Co

• CAO Group, Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

North America Emergency Medical Software Market Segmentation:

Based on product, the North America emergency medical software market has been segmented into early warning and vulnerability alert system, EMS computer aided dispatch system, incident response software, ambulance management software, and others. In terms of mode of delivery, the market is segmented into on premises and software-as-a-service (SaaS). Based on platform, the market is segmented into Windows, Android, iOS, and others. In terms of end user, the market is segmented into commercial, state city agencies, municipal, and others. Geographically, the North America emergency medical software market is divided into the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Medical emergencies, such as road traffic injuries, are among the leading causes of death across the globe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2021, road traffic injuries led to ~1.3 million deaths. Moreover, more than half of all road traffic deaths are among pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists. Additionally, the WHO stated that 93% of the world's fatalities on the road occur in low and middle-income countries. It is anticipated that road traffic injuries are the major cause of death for children and young adults aged 5–29 years. Moreover, driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol and any psychoactive substances or drugs increases the risk of a crash, which results in death or serious injuries. This is one of the major driving factors contributing to the surging demand for proper medical emergency systems such as incident response systems and ambulance management software.

The major players in the North America Emergency Medical Software industry is covered in this report by report, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles. Key market players are analyzed on the basis of production volume, gross margin, market value, and price structure. The competitive market scenario among North America Emergency Medical Software players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies. The statistics presented in this report are an accurate and useful guide to shaping your business growth.

Regional Analysis for North America Emergency Medical Software Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global North America Emergency Medical Software market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market research findings for the key countries in the region for a macro-level understanding of the market.

