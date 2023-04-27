Top 12 Best Corporate Wellness Companies in the World

List of corporate wellness companies including Central Corporate Wellness, ComPsych Corporation, Exos Works, Inc., Marino Wellness LLC and more.

UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group, The global corporate wellness market size reached US$ 61.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 94.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during 2023-2028.

Corporate wellness represents a program designed for businesses to promote a holistic approach and create a healthy work environment for their employees. It consists of numerous procedures and methods, including financial planning sessions, productivity enhancement activities, smoking cessation schedules, nutrition assistance, fitness improvement plans, health insurance benefits, etc. As these wellness programs increase job satisfaction levels and reduce work stress, they are gaining traction across the globe.

The escalating demand for these strategies among organizations to reduce overall operational costs and improve employee efficiency is among the key elements stimulating the corporate wellness market. Furthermore, the rising number of corporate companies prioritizing employee satisfaction by providing an inclusive work environment and adequate appraisals and training, upskilling, and mentoring staff is also bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the increasing occurrence of several chronic disorders, on account of sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy dietary patterns of individuals, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the growing competition in the workplace to perform properly and avoid layoffs is further propelling the global market. Apart from this, the increasing work stress levels in staff are also catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the inflating utilization of these programs by companies to generate healthy behavioral traits in teams, which include maintaining a proper sleep schedule, consuming appropriate nutrients, leading an active life, quitting smoking, and reducing drinking habits, is positively influencing the global market. In addition to this, key market players are introducing wellness programs with personalized solutions for effective outcomes, which is anticipated to fuel the corporate wellness market over the forecasted period.

Top 12 Corporate Wellness Companies in the World

Central Corporate Wellness

ComPsych Corporation

Exos Works, Inc.

Marino Wellness LLC

Privia Health

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (Provant Health Solutions LLC)

SOL Wellness LLC

Truworth Health Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Virgin Pulse, Inc.

Vitality Health Limited (Discovery Limited)

Labcorp Employer Services (Wellness Corporate Solutions LLC)

Wellsource Inc.

