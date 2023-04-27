Bakery Enzymes Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Global Bakery Enzymes Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.50% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-202830 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Bakery Enzymes Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global bakery enzymes market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like type, application, distribution channel, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 6.50%
The rising demand for bakery enzymes in the bakery sector is driving the market growth. Increasing popularity of bakery products including breads, cakes, pastries, biscuits, and cookies, among others, is further escalating the demand for bakery enzymes to manufacture high-quality bakery products.
In addition, the rapid transition towards ready-to-eat food products, owing to the rising standards of living, rapid urbanisation, and robust growth of supermarkets/hypermarkets, is leading to a greater demand for processed foods, which is in turn fuelling the bakery enzymes market.
The increasing standardisation of highly consumed baked goods such as bread and cake is generating a healthy demand for bakery enzymes to increase the softness and to improve the formulation of the final product.
The growing demand for amylase for producing baked goods is further propelling the market numbers. This can be attributed to the fact that amylase improves the yeast fermentation process while boosting the expansion of yeast.
Moreover, it increases the flavour intensity, making the final product richer and filled with appealing colours. Proteases, lipases, and hemicelluloses are widely used in the bakery sector, which is another crucial factor bolstering the bakery enzymes market growth.
Bakery Enzymes Industry Definition and Major Segments
Bakery enzymes are the compounds which are used in the process of baking, to act as dough conditioners, anti-staling agents, and fermentation enhancers. They are used in the production of baked goods such as breads, cakes, and pastries, and help reduce dough mixing time, improve taste, and enhance shelf life. Produced through fermentation, bakery enzymes eliminate the requirement for chemical additives.
Based on type, the market is segmented into:
• Carbohydrase
o Amylase
o Hemicellulose
• Protease
• Lipase
• Others
On the basis of application, the market is divided into:
• Bread
• Cakes and Pastries
• Others
By distribution channel, the market is segmented into:
• Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
• B2B
• E-Commerce
• Speciality Retail
• Others
On the basis of region, the market is categorised into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Bakery Enzymes Market Trends
The key trends in the global bakery enzymes market include the ongoing changes in the bakery sector leading to an emergence of recombinant techniques for baked goods production. The increasing efforts by food processing firms to improve fermentation of yeast and enhance the mixing time of dough are the major market trends fuelling the demand for bakery enzymes.
Growing demand for bakery products via the online sales channels, owing to the robust growth of e-commerce start-ups and increasing expansion of existing e-retail giants are crucial trends in the market. The escalating purchasing power of consumers is further escalating the sale of bakery products. The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, such as celiac disease which requires avoidance of gluten consumption, is leading to a rising demand for gluten-free bread, which is in turn accelerating the bakery enzymes market growth.
In regional terms, Asia Pacific accounts for a decent share in the market, driven by the large population in emerging nations such as India and China. The growing demand for premium packaged bakery products such as buns, bagels, and sweet rolls, among others, infused by the increasing western influence, is further propelling the market growth in this region.
Key Market Players
The major players in the bakery enzymes market report are
Novozymes A/S
Koninklijke DSM N.V.
AB Enzymes GmbH
Maps Enzymes Ltd.
Aumenzymes
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Other