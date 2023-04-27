External Blinds Market Reach USD 24,623.4 Million by 2028 at 6.7% CAGR | Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

The External Blinds Market report by “The Insight Partners” entails detailed information regarding the dynamics affecting market over the analysis period.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on External Blinds Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Venetian Blinds, Roller Blinds, Vertical Blinds Panel Blinds, and Others), Operating System (Manual and Automated), Material (Metal, Wood, Plastic, and Others), and End-Use (Residential and Commercial),” the external blinds market is projected to reach US$ 24,623.4 million by 2028 from US$ 15,715.3 million in 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The Bluetooth-enabled external blinds can be opened and closed by using a remote or a smartphone. They can be cleaned in one go and do not require additional care. In May 2022, Hunter Douglas announced its smart shades upgraded with a PowerView Gen 3 system, which offers easier installation, better reliability, and improved scaling for ambitious connected homes. The Gen 3 PowerView system marks a move away from the proprietary wireless technology of shade and blind makers by embracing Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). The current version of PowerView relies on a smart hub, a dedicated remote control system, and the company's app. Users can adjust automated external blinds within the house, and to some extent, they can link the system with third-party smart home ecosystems, such as Amazon Alexa and Crestron Home. The BLE link is bidirectional, which enables blinds o report back their position up to eight times per second.

Before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rising urban population favored the growth of the European external blinds market. According to Macrotrends LLC’s statistics, the urban population across European Union totaled ~334,222,735 in 2019, recording a 0.36% increase from 2018. In 2020, a halt in the construction of new housing projects in urban areas hampered the growth of the real estate industry in the region. This also led to inflation in real estate prices and unfair competition among licensed accommodation providers. France and Spain reported a decline in housing permits in 2020. Therefore, the external blinds market experienced a slowdown in 2020. However, the outlook for residential construction remained positive in 2021. The UK experienced a surge in demand for housing due to the cut in stamp duty on new homes. Thus, the external blinds market in Europe is likely to revive and grow at a notable pace during the forecast period.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Alulux GmbH; Griesser AG; Country Blinds Pty Ltd; Hunter Douglas; MHZ Hachtel GmbH & Co. KG; NEVA; Schenker Storen; Serge Ferrari S.A.S.; Verano; and WAREMA Renkhoff SE

Benefits of External Blinds Boost External Blinds Market Growth

External blinds can be used to maximize outdoor space if the area of houses and commercial blocks is small; they can cover verandah and patio to make extra usable space. High-quality external blinds can protect users from the wind, rain, and harmful sunlight rays. By keeping out the harsh elements, the blinds protect furnishings from damage, fading, and general wear and tear. In addition, external blinds protect users from insects and other little creatures. The blinds maintain warmth as well as keep the structures cooler by shielding and protecting them from the harsh sunlight. With blinds down, users can reduce energy bills by up to 50%.

External Blinds Market: Segment Overview

The external blinds market, by product type, is segmented into venetian blinds, roller blinds, vertical blinds, panel blinds, and others. The venetian blinds segment led the market in 2020. Venetian blinds consist of stacked two-inch-wide horizontal slats connected by cords or strips of fabric. Users can pull the cords to rotate the slats or bring them together and up to adjust the blinds. Venetian blinds are available in various materials, such as wood. There are also cordless versions of the blinds. When the light levels go down, users can automatically retract their Venetian blinds to be completely out of sight. Further, the allow an easy access to the glass for cleaning. The blade surface has a shallow curve that complements modern architecture’s fine lines. The coated stainless-steel cables or slimline extruded aluminum rails guide the slats.

External Blinds Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Leading players in the global external blinds market include Alulux GmbH; Griesser AG; Country Blinds Pty Ltd; Hunter Douglas; MHZ Hachtel GmbH & Co. KG; NEVA; Schenker Storen; Serge Ferrari S.A.S.; Verano; and WAREMA Renkhoff SE. Several other companies are functioning in the external blinds market and are contributing substantial revenues to it.

In 2020, Nexen Group, Inc. introduced Motor Ready Sealed (MRS) precision external blinds. The MRS retains the advantages of the company's current proprietary precision roller pinion drive system, which include zero backlashes, high accuracy, high torque, and rapid acceleration, while adding substantial additional advantages.

