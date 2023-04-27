Drain Cleaning Equipment Market Growing at 7.2% CAGR to be Worth US$ 2,984.48 Million by 2028, Says The Insight Partners

The Drain Cleaning Equipment Market report by “The Insight Partners” entails detailed information regarding the market valuation over the analysis period.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on Drain Cleaning Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Hand Tool, Sink Machine, Sectional Machines, Rodders, Jetters, Push Rod Camera, Locating Equipment, Flexible Shaft Machine, and DrumContinuous Cable Machine), End user (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Municipal), Sales Channel (Online, Retail, and Distributor), and Pipe Size (Less than 3 Inch, 4–8 Inch, 9–11 Inch, and Above 12 Inch),” the market was valued at US$ 1,769.92 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 2,984.48 million by 2028; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2028.

A poorly implemented and maintained sewage infrastructure hampers the quality of health and wellness of dwellers within densely populated metro cities. In addition, the lack of efficient waste management and collection leads to numerous infections and diseases, as harmful components can affect individuals and compromise public safety. Hence, various government and non-government agencies are taking initiatives to educate the masses on the significance of efficient waste management and sewerage infrastructure maintenance across commercial and residential units. The authorities of various economies are also investing heavily in developing new sewage infrastructure and upgrading old sewage infrastructure, apart from developing schemes to boost mechanical drain cleaning. For instance, in February 2023, the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment (MoSJE), India, announced the National Action for Mechanized Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE) scheme. The scheme aimed to increase the adoption of advanced equipment for cleaning underground sewers and septic tanks while gradually eradicating manual scavenging. The government also plans to train sanitation workers on "safe sanitation practices using mechanized equipment." The scheme is also expected to offer funding to sanitation workers and private sanitation service providers for purchasing mechanized and non-mechanized sanitation equipment. Such initiatives have been pushing the adoption of drain cleaning machines and thereby driving the growth of drain cleaning equipment market size.

Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: COVID-19 Overview

The COVID-19 outbreak dramatically impacted the world economy during its peak in 2020. The US, Japan, India, France, Russia, and the UK were among the worst-affected countries by the COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis hampered business activities in various industries. The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected manufacturing & construction, electronics & semiconductors, and other major industries, disrupting the supply chain across these industries. The imposition of containment measures such as trade bans, travel restrictions, and workplace workforce limitations adversely impacted various businesses' manufacturing, supply, and sales. As lockdown prevailed in most countries, construction projects were temporarily halted, forcing contractors to change their functioning work overnight. The outbreak created significant disruptions in the construction sector. The decline in the construction industry significantly hampered the drain cleaning equipment market growth.

Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: Product Overview

Based on product, the drain cleaning equipment market is segmented into hand tool, sink machine, sectional machines, rodders, jetters, push rod camera, locating equipment, flexible shaft machine, and drum/continuous cable machine. According to the drain cleaning equipment market analysis, the locating equipment segment dominated the drain cleaning equipment market in 2022 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Aussie Pumps, Duracable Manufacturing, Electric Eel Manufacturing Co, Flowplant Group Ltd, General Wire Spring Co, Goodway Technologies, Gorlitz Sewer and Drain Inc, Nilfisk, Ridgid, and Spartan Tools are a few of the key drain cleaning equipment market players operating in the across different regions.

In December 2022, Goodway Technologies, a global supplier of industrial maintenance and cleaning solutions, expanded its footprint by opening an office in Düsseldorf, Germany.

In March 2019, Nilfisk Group announced its Technological partnership with Brain Corp. Due to this partnership, the company's multi-partner autonomous cleaning solutions now include a strong connection with Brain Corp.

