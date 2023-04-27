Sewer Machine Market Reach USD 88.91 Million by 2028 at 2.7% CAGR | Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

The comprehensive industry research on Sewer Machine published by The Insight Partners research includes growth analysis and drivers analyzed in the report.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on Sewer Machine Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Suction & Jetting Machine) and Tank Capacity (Less than 500 Gallon, 500-1300 Gallon, Greater than 1300 Gallon),” the market share is expected to grow from US$ 73.71 million in 2021 to US$ 88.91 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The sewer machine market is growing steadily, owing to numerous well-established and rising companies. It is expected to continue growing at a similar rate throughout the projected period. After years of gradual growth, the residential building industry has grown in recent years due to an increasing global population. This rise in residential buildings is expected to increase the demand for sewage cleaning services and machines in sewer lines and restrooms. However, a longer machine lifespan limits the sewer machine market growth and reduces new sales. Furthermore, with the complete commercialization of robotic sewage cleaning machines in the coming years, the sewer machine market is predicted to develop. The focus on recycled water for sewage jetting machines is a key trend that will significantly impact the sewer machine industry. European vendors joining the North American market started the trend. Moreover, American manufacturers' capacity introduced unique combo truck models with water recycling capabilities. Water recycling accounts for a lesser portion of sewage cleaning work, but the technology is projected to gain traction in the future. The market adoption is intended to focus primarily on environmental water conservation and better potential output by reducing water tank refilling requirements.

Urbanization in Developing Economies to Boost Sewer Machine Market Growth

Regions such as Asia and Africa continue to witness remarkable increases in investment in residential & commercial infrastructure construction. Furthermore, the rising demand for residential complexes in many developing cities and towns has been fueled by the emergence of a young adult population. As a result, the growing need for adequate sewage and drainage systems is a key market driving force for drain cleaning equipment. According to IBEF (Indian Brand and Equity Foundation) data, the country's real estate industry is expected to grow from US$ 1.72 billion in 2019 to US$ 9.30 billion by 2024. The development of the real estate market is fueled by factors, such as an increase in dwelling, commercial, retail, and hotel units. As a result, the country is likely to attract many attractive business prospects to upkeep and clean its extensive drainage systems. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian government sanctioned 100% FDIs (Foreign Direct Investment) to develop township and residential settlement infrastructure projects to meet the country's expanding infrastructure needs. Furthermore, residential sewage makes up a significant portion of a city's or overall region’s sewage volume. Due to the rapidly increasing population, South America and Middle Eastern countries accounted for many residential development projects in recent years. Residential building development in these regions is producing a significant need for sewage cleaning machines, thereby propelling the growth of the sewer machine market. Thus, the rising surge in urbanization among developing economies is driving the demand for sewer machines.

Sewer Machine Market: Product Overview

Based on product, the sewer machine market is segmented into Suction & Jetting Machine. Suction and jetting machines are efficient, eco-friendly, and cost-effective. Increased investments in the maintenance and operation of sewage and water utilities in emerging and developed nations to offer clean sanitation facilities are crucial factors influencing the adoption of suction and jetting machines. These machines are suitable for cleaning operations in various locations, such as refineries, municipalities, building developments. Suction machines are used to clean sewer lines by sucking impurities, including dirt, dust, and garbage, directly into the vacuum tank from the chamber. A high-capacity jet throw of liquid stored in the machine's freshwater tank is used to eliminate blockages or choking in sewage pipes. Its simple operations, cheap maintenance, and high capacity suction-jetting equipment help clean sewer lines with outstanding productivity quickly. Suction hoses, jetting hoses, washing hoses, hydraulic motors, and pumps of the highest quality provide a smooth cleaning process. Suction and jetting equipment are becoming more popular as people become more concerned about the environment, unclogged sewage pipelines, and adequate wastewater management infrastructure. Furthermore, to address the workforce scarcity in sewage cleaning, various established and emerging countries deploy suction and jetting machines with varying tank capacities, boosting the sewer machine market.

Sewer Machine Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Gradall Industries, Inc; GapVax, Inc; Sewer Equipment; Vac-Con, Inc; Vactor, Inc.; American Jetter; Jack Doheny Company; Spartan Tool.; Veolia; and RIVARD are among the key players that were profiled during the sewer machine market study. Several other players were analyzed to get a holistic view of the global sewer machine market and its ecosystem.

In 2021, Vac-Con announced the debut of the VecJetTM portfolio's next generation of trailer-mounted sewage jet units. The new VJ375 and VJ750 have a low-profile design and come in various combinations. Operators can pick between a single-axle, 375-gallon water capacity and a tandem-axle, 750-gallon water capacity, which are available with a gas or diesel engine.

