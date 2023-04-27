A South African Christian Minister is using Scientology to help fight violence against women

Bishop Matebesi in an interview about the cooperation with the Church of Scientology. © 2023 Church of Scientology International. All Rights Reserved. Those completing all 19 Scientology Tools for Life courses receive certificates and the bright yellow jackets and caps that identify them as Scientology Volunteer Ministers. © 2023 Church of Scientology International. All Rights Reserved.

Bishop Daniel Matebesi's discovery of the Scientology Tools for Life gave him faith that he could assist in bringing about social change in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, South Africa dedicates a month to commemorating human rights and those who fought to end apartheid and give South Africans the rights they enjoy today. Human Rights Month in 2023 had the theme "Consolidating and Sustaining Human Rights Culture into the Future."

Gender-based violence (GBV) is a human rights problem that particularly bothers Rev. Daniel Matebesi, bishop of the Independent Congregational Church of Southern Africa and president of the South African Christian Ministers Council (SACMIC). In a video posted on the YouTube channel of Volunteer Ministers of South Africa, Rev. Matebesi describes this as "a pandemic in the country today."

Bishop Matebesi is committed to resolving the issues troubling South Africans today, including gender-based violence and drug and alcohol abuse among adolescents.

In addition to his many responsibilities, the Department of Home Affairs has appointed Matebesi as a marriage officer. “And I want to assist our communities to try to bring the percentage of gender-based violence down.”

South African government(1) reported that between July and September 2022 for example, more than 10,000 rape cases were reported in South Africa, making it a great concern for the authority for the high incidence of this crime.

Rev. Matebesi heard about the Scientology Tools for Life when he was invited to speak at a national SACMIC conference at the African headquarters of the Church of Scientology in Midrand, Castle Kyalami. He explains how the Scientology Tools for Life Courses have empowered him to address this issue and another severe concern.

"I'm crying tears for our youth," he declares. “Some of our youth are a lost generation. Some of them are addicted to alcohol and drugs.”

However, the skills he has acquired through the Tools for Life courses have given him hope and confidence to confront these challenges.

“This is what I want for my people,” he says, “for the children of God to receive information and knowledge. Because knowledge is power."

He characterises the Tools for Life as a vehicle and tool for transformation.

Those who successfully complete all 19 "Scientology Tools for Life" courses are awarded certificates and vibrant yellow shirts and headwear identifying them as "Scientology Volunteer Ministers."

A councillor from the "Molema District Municipality" who attended the seminar is also concerned about the effects of gender-based violence and drug abuse and their effect on individuals and the community.

“These are issues that cannot be left just to the government to resolve,” she says.

After observing the outcomes of the "Skills Development Programme" at Castle Kyalami, she vowed her support for the initiative, recognising that it equips individuals with the necessary skills to overcome these pressing issues.

"Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard" developed the "Tools for Life for the Training" of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, a religious social service supported by Church of Scientology International.

Mr. Hubbard defined a Volunteer Minister as "a person who helps his fellow man on a voluntary basis by restoring purpose, truth, and spiritual values to the lives of others." Their creed states, "A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well."

Regardless of the situation, their motto is "Something can be done about it."

The Castle Kyalami functions as a home for the community and a hub for all who share the aim of improving the lives of individuals and strengthening communities throughout the region, the country, and all of Africa. Mr. David Miscavige, the ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion, dedicated Castle Kyalami on January 1, 2019, reaffirming Mr. Hubbard's vision that "from Southern Africa will spring the next great civilization on this planet."

Ivan Arjona, a representative of Scientology at the European institutions and the United Nations, when asked said that "the story of Bishop Matebesi shows that cooperation between religions is not only possible but needed, and we will continue to help each country that is willing to do what it takes, to make a better society for their citizens and beyond".

