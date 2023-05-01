Ventiques Announces Buy Now and Pay Later
In the recent meeting of Ventiques with all the senior and junior associates, the management announced that from now on Ventiques will allow the customers to buy now and pay later for all types of vents including flush mount metal floor vents and wood floor vents. The offer is valid for all types of vents including metal and wood flush-mount floor vents. The payment options are available for monthly and deferred payments so that anyone can buy a vent on time and pay later. Its all done thru PayPal which also means one can use Venmo as well.
The senior associates of the Company were asked why the team thought of introducing such offers. Nick, Senior Associate of Ventiques, mentioned that the Company is concerned about both customers satisfaction and requirements both. The Company focuses on fulfilling the urgent needs of its customers by providing them with high-quality vents made up of wood or metal. This shows that Ventiques is concerned about the customer's satisfaction and needs.
Know more about the Buy Now Pay Later!
Comprehensive Note to Buy Now Pay Later: Sometimes the customers cannot afford to pay now due to urgent expenses or financial burdens. But installing a vent is so important that the customers feel a burden, so Ventiques came here with the support of the customers by providing them with financial leverage providing them different payment options like monthly payments and deferred payments. The payment options are available as per the needs of the customers. With the buy now pay later scheme one can manage all expenses easily at once without feeling burdened due to the availability of various payment options. Also, by accepting PayPal it makes it much more convenient at the checkout process.
Popular vents on Ventiques online store:
Ventiques has an online store in the form of a website boasting a wide range of vents made of fine quality out of metal and wood. These popular vents are categorized into three categories mentioned below with brief details:
1. Wood flush mount floor vents: Wood Drop in floor vents are made up of fine-quality wood. These are sometimes also referred to as “overlapping” wood vents. These look classy, stylish, modern, and even traditional if compiled with a traditional theme. The wood drop in floor vents have a fine finish from the top and complement the home decor most pleasantly. The wood floor vents look most suitable with wood flooring. These vents are compatible with Laminate, LVP, Hardwood, Engineered Hardwood to name a few. These vents are functional and look elegant as well so these vents can be the favorite choice for home or residential needs.
These are flush mount wood floor vents which means these are installed during the process of flooring and drop in vents can be installed even after the installation
2. Metal flush mount floor vents: Metal flush mount floor vents are manufactured with the use of metal. These vents also appear classy and modern with various types of flooring options. But the metal floor vents look perfect with tile flooring and give more importance to the home decor with class and style. The original style of these vents makes them the most suitable option for tile installations. The high functionality and visibility to stand out even in the high traffic areas make these vents the right option for residential and commercial needs. People looking for vents for high-traffic areas or commercial places can choose metal flush mount floor vents as these are durable and high-performing. Ventiques provide a wide range of designs & colors in these floor vents making a positive impact on home decoration. Keep in mind that these should be installed during the new installation of the flooring.
3. Kanyon floor vents: Kanyon flush mount floor vents are also manufactured with metal and available in different styles & color options. Kanyon vents are adjustable to match the thickness of the flooring. They can be installed with Tile, Laminate, Wood, Hardwood, LVP, LVT, Etc. These vents look classy and with the various designs, styles & colors and hues make them one of the most loved vents by customers. These Kanyon metal vents can also be installed in a retro installation. Meaning one can install these after the flooring has been installed.
Advantages of installing wood floor vents:
Classy: Wood floor vents look highly classy as the fine finish of wood builds the appearance and makes them one of the right choices for any living space or any other area at home. The classy look of flush mount wooden vents makes them one of the popular vents on the website of Ventiques.
Compatible with Modern and traditional themes: Wood floor vents are compatible with modern and traditional themes. These vents look beautiful with any species of wood that one may have.
Budget-friendly: Wood floor vents are budget friendly as compared to the quality offered by Ventiques. Fine wood is picked and processed to craft these vents and then the affordable prices make them one of the right choices as these vents are made in America.
Most suitable with wood flooring: Wood vents are compatible with a wide range of flooring, but these look most suitable with wood flooring. So, people who are looking for vents for wood flooring can choose wood floor vents without a doubt.
Aesthetically beautiful: Wood floor vents are aesthetically beautiful and enchanting. These vents look beautiful and at the same time do not skip any criteria of being functional. Hence these vents are functional and aesthetically beautiful as well.
Easy Installation: The wood floor vents are installed easily as the installation of the vents does not require much time to be installed in the area. Craftsmen or DIY can easily install wood floor vents. Keep in mind that if there is a desire for flush wood vent that it needs to be installed during installation of the flooring, A drop in wood vent will overlap the top of the flooring & sit on top of the flooring after installation.
Benefits of installing Metal floor vents:
Long-lasting: Metal floor vents last longer as metal lasts longer if taken care of properly. Metal flush mount floor vents are largely available on the website of Ventiques to make every living space more functional and classier. These are also powder coated making them very long lasting.
Cost-Effective: The metal floor vents are cost-effective when compared to the quality that one get with them. So, making the place more vibrant with durable vents is easier now as Ventiques offers two series of flush metal vents. The Original and the Kanyon series.
Highly stylish: Metal floor vents are highly stylish as the metal has its value in its original form. Highly stylish and Classy will virtually go with any style & look.
Most Suitable for common areas: Metal vents are most suitable for common areas as they are durable and sturdy. Makes them the perfect vent for the main living area in any home. Such as for Living room, Laundry, Foyers & Entryways, Dining rooms. Architects, builders, designers, and remodelers trust metal floor vents for high-traffic areas as these are durable.
Low maintenance cost: Metal floor vents do not need regular care, but periodical care is necessary. Just simply remove the grill & wash in warm soapy water.
Simple Installation: The metal floor vents do not comprise any hassles during the installation as these are easy to install in any area. The Original series should be installed during a new installation. The Kanyon series can be installed during a new install as well as retro fitted after installation.
Ordering: All these vents are available on the website of Ventiques. One can select and buy through monthly and deferred payment options. Ventiques also provide discounted prices from time to time. To get notifications of discounted offers, & upcoming products: Just signup on the Account Set Up Page and it will take just 2 minutes to complete. Or is suggested to select the trade that one is most associated with, as they offer discounts to people in the trade. They don’t sell anyone's information to ANYONE.
About Ventiques:
Ventiques is a renowned vents manufacturer & supplier, offering a complete range of stylish, modern, and classic vents made of premium wood or metal. All the vents are made as per the industry standards or above and ensure the proper ventilation with hot or cool air so as to not restrict air flow. Almost all vents come in a flush mount installation method. There are various designs and styles provided by Ventiques making a vibrant impact on the home decor and complement the home decor in a significant manner. Ventiques is known for its quality and stylish vents with value. If anyone happen to have any questions Don’t hesitate to call. They love talking about vents.
To Connect with Nick, one can call on 320-292-7582 or mail Nick@Ventiques.com
