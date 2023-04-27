Pulse Hotels & Resorts reveals the latest trends for inbound tourism into the Maldives for the summer travel season 2023

Kandima Beach Club Couple at the Beach Club at Kandima Family at Kandima

MALE, KAAFU, MALDIVES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In anticipation of the summer travel season, global hospitality development company Pulse Hotels & Resorts has highlighted the latest trends expected to be the key drivers for increasing travel demand to the Maldives.

Maldives remains to be a year-round destination of high interest with travellers from around the world visiting for leisure including families with children, couples and solo travellers, groups of friends or corporate retreats and MICE travel.

Pertinent trends and insights that make the summer months look very promising for travel to the Maldives, as shared by Mr. Althaf Mohamed Ali, Chief Operating Officer at Pulse Hotels & Resorts:

Asian countries, especially China and India try becoming top source markets for summer 2023: India has consistently been a primary source market for the Maldives and expected to continue topping the list for this summer season as well, with high interest from other countries especially in Asia including China. Last year, India took the leading 14.4% market share with 241,369 tourist arrivals into the destination.

Spike in last minute holiday planning with short to long duration bookings: Since the start of 2023, the Maldives has seen a spike in last minute holiday bookings from across countries, and with summer season on, this trend is expected to continue picking up in a big way. Vacationers are also increasingly cashing in on last minute travel deals from flight operators, online travel companies, hotels and resorts, as well as destination-led promotions.

Although typical leisure holidays in the Maldives tend to last between six and seven nights, the country's idyllic private island resorts have recently attracted a growing number of long-stay travellers who seek to blend work and leisure. With an increasing number of companies worldwide, particularly in Asia, adopting remote work policies, the Maldives has become a haven for those looking to escape the daily grind while still staying connected. In addition, families with school-aged children from countries like India are opting for longer stays of seven to ten nights or more during the holiday season.

Fuelling a sustained travel demand to unlock the tourism potential for Maldives as the preferred destination in 2023 and beyond: With other destinations around the world opening up back to pre-pandemic levels, there is immense potential for the Maldives to maintain its positioning as the top private island paradise.

MMPRC (Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation) already has several destination marketing and promotional initiatives in place to drive higher numbers, including partnerships with resorts and travel brands, digital and social media campaigns, participation in major trade events, media engagement programmes and beyond. Some other key contributors are various global flight carriers servicing major cities with multiple weekly flights, and continued flexible travel policies by the Maldivian government are only going to be added incentives for travel to increase to the sunny side of life, Maldives.