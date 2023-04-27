Easybom: Electronic Components Industry Analysis Report

HONG KONG, CHINA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Easybom news, the continued development of the economy under the drive to expand the size of China's electronic components market, electronic components products have been increasing in recent years. Under the support of relevant national policies, the electronic components market has good prospects for development.

I. Introduction to electronic components

Electronic components are electronic components and small components of machines and instruments, which themselves often consist of a number of parts that can be used in the same kind of products; often refers to certain parts of electrical, radio, instrumentation and other industries, and is a general term for electronic devices such as capacitors, transistors, tour wires, clockwork, etc. Commonly, there are diodes and so on. Electronic components upstream include electronic functional materials, packaging materials, auxiliary materials, special equipment and instruments; midstream for all kinds of electronic devices and electronic components; downstream applications in 5G, industrial Internet, data centers, new energy vehicles, intelligent networked vehicles, industrial automation equipment and high-end equipment manufacturing several major fields.

II. Market demand

Circuit protection components are used in a wide range of applications, where electricity is used, circuit protection devices must be used.

The company's products include Such as various types of household appliances, home audio-visual and digital products, personal care and other consumer electronics, computing

machines and their peripherals, cell phones and their peripherals, lighting, medical electronics, automotive electronics, electric power, industrial equipment, etc.

Covering all aspects of people's production and life. Circuit protection components downstream areas of the vast market space, driven

The market demand for circuit protection components continues to grow.

Electronics is the largest and fastest growing demand market for circuit protection components. Communication, digital technology

Technology, Internet of Things technology and other new technology development will drive the rapid growth of global electronics and give rise to circuit protection

The market demand for components. Human development has been inseparable from all kinds of electronic products: TV, computer, cell phone can bring visual entertainment and communication convenience; refrigerator, washing machine, vacuum cleaner, rice cooker and other household appliances can

To bring humans to create free time and comfortable life; medical electronics is a complement to human life health. These electronic products all need electricity as the driving force, and therefore need to ensure that the circuit can operate safely when tried and tested to avoid malfunctions that bring property damage as well as personal injury to users. The trend of miniaturization and integration in the downstream application area makes the probability of over-voltage and over-current faults rise significantly, so in order to ensure the safety of the products, it is necessary to improve the circuit protection components to use dense

Degree.

III. Environmental analysis

1. Policy Environment Analysis (P)

In recent years, in order to promote the development of the electronic components industry, China has released many policies, such as 2021 China Electronic Components Industry Association issued the "China Electronic Components Industry "14th Five-Year" Development Plan" to strengthen industrial coordination. Establish and improve the coordination mechanism for the development of electronic components industry, strengthen the coordination and coordination of the promotion, and actively promote the resolution of major issues and key work in industrial development. Strengthen the central cooperation, guidance around the overall planning of the layout of key projects of basic electronic components, and timely promotion of the main concentration and regional agglomeration. Do a good job of monitoring and analysis of key areas and tracking research, strengthen the convergence with the existing relevant policies, and promote the actions in an orderly manner.

2. Economic environment analysis (E)

Electronic components downstream applications are rich, covering many areas of the national economy, which is influenced by the macroeconomic situation, and the industry cycle is basically consistent with the operation cycle of the whole macroeconomy. China's GDP has shown a rising trend over the years, and in 2021, China's GDP has reached 1,143,670 billion yuan, with a year-on-year growth rate of 12.56%.

In recent years, China's industrial Internet market scale and industrial value added have continued to grow. 2020 China's manufacturing transformation and upgrading steadily progressed, and China's industrial Internet market scale reached a total of 671.27 billion yuan, up 10.4% year-on-year. With the integration and development of 5G + industrial Internet, China's industrial Internet market scale will grow rapidly, and the total market scale of China's industrial Internet is expected to reach 889.35 billion yuan in 2022. As an important downstream of electronic components, the expansion of the market scale of industrial Internet will drive the development of electronic components.

3.Social Environment Analysis (S)

Currently, China is the world's largest and most technologically advanced 5G independent group network, and the number of 5G base stations built in China has increased significantly. As of the end of November 2022, China has added 862,000 5G base stations and opened nearly 2.29 million 5G base stations in total. 5G network has covered all prefecture-level cities and county urban areas, and more than 87% of townships and towns nationwide. 5G technology will increase the transmission rate by 1-2 orders of magnitude over 4G, and the increase in transmission rate will drive the increase in the usage of RF front-end devices such as filters and power amplifiers, and together Pull inductors, capacitors and other related electronic components use.

In recent years, the market demand for new energy vehicles has been strong, with production and sales reaching record highs. 2021 China's new energy vehicle production will be 3.545 million units, up 1.6 times year-on-year; sales will be 3.521 million units, up 1.58 times year-on-year. Intelligent vehicle power control systems, infotainment systems, safety control systems and body electronic systems to improve the driving experience of the auxiliary systems continue to increase, promoting the rate of automotive electronics continue to rise. It is expected that the total average amount of automotive electronic components will exceed 5,000, accounting for more than 40% of the output value of the whole vehicle, which will continue to promote the development of the electronic components industry.

IV. Development trend

(1) Steady growth in global demand for circuit protection components

Internet of things, new energy, smart grid, high-speed railroad, communications, digital technology and other new technologies are driving a revolutionary change in the electronic power industry, electronic power industry will enter a new round of high-speed development period. Circuit protection components are the security components of various circuit systems, the rapid development of the electronic power industry will drive the market demand for circuit protection components. At the same time, the world, especially Europe and the United States and other developed countries on the reliability and safety requirements of electronic power products continue to improve, the need to correspondingly improve the use of circuit protection components density, thereby driving the use of circuit protection components.

(2) application areas continue to deepen, new products, new technologies continue to emerge with the continuous development of electronic power technology, circuit protection components application areas continue to deepen, the manufacturer is also constantly developing new products, new technologies. For example, electronic products (including automotive electronics), the density of printed circuit boards continue to improve, semiconductor components and integrated circuits continue to reduce the working voltage, manufacturers use surface mount technology, chip multi-out layer ceramic technology, array technology and other new technology development small size, to meet the small.

For example, over-current protection fuses for photovoltaic power generation system circuit protection, power fuses for electric vehicle power system circuit protection, and circuit protection components for high-speed rail power system are all new products and technologies developed by manufacturers in recent years in response to the development of application fields. It is foreseeable that in the future, as electronic power technology continues to develop, domestic and foreign manufacturers of circuit protection components will continue to vigorously develop new products and technologies to provide suitable and safe circuit protection components for various applications.

(3) The international division of labor in the industry is clear, and the production base is accelerating to the Asian region At present, the circuit protection components industry has formed a clear international division of labor: the leading industrial development direction . Core technologies and standards are mastered by Europe, America, Japan and other developed countries: South Korea, Taiwan and other countries and regions have some of the key technologies, and in the design and manufacture of products have - . Certain advantages; mainland China, India, Taiwan, Southeast Asia and other Asian countries and regions to become the main sales market for circuit protection components.

(4) The industry's merger and acquisition boom will continue to reorganize and merge is one of the most important ways for companies to enhance their strength, improve their competitiveness, rapidly increase their market share and promote their globalization strategy. Littelfuse, the world's largest supplier of circuit protection components, has acquired Wickmann, a major supplier of fuses for digital electronics in Europe, increasing its market share of fuses.

It also entered the overvoltage protection components market with the acquisitions of Semitror and Teccor. Cooper Bussmann, the world's largest fuse supplier, has acquired Save Fusetech, Sure Power and Omnex to strengthen its leading position in the fuse field, and in 2006 acquired Xi'an Fuse Manufacturing Company to enter the Chinese market, and Eaton acquired Cooper Bussmann at the end of 2012. Along with the continuous restructuring of the global circuit protection components market supply and demand, leading international manufacturers have accelerated the pace of industrial restructuring worldwide, and the wave of mergers and acquisitions in the industry will continue.