South Africans Say Their Hope is Restored After Graduating From a Scientology Volunteer Ministers Skills Program
Over 50 church leaders, educators, community leaders and government workers graduated from a skills development program by the Scientology Volunteer Ministers
I now want to change my community and put in a lot of dedication towards community development using all the practical knowledge I have acquired from the Tools for Life”KYALAMI, MIDRAND, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, over 50 church leaders, educators, community leaders and government workers graduated from a skills development program provided by the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, joining the ranks of over 15,000 other South Africans who have benefited from this free empowerment program. The new graduates all converged at the Castle Kyalami on Monday for a special one of a kind graduation that validated their hard work and dedication in improving their lives and communities.
— A graduate
The graduates have successfully met all the requirements and fully graduated from the program known as Tools for Life which equipped them with skills to communicate, overcoming barriers to learning and tackle social issues such as bullying, substance abuse, conflict, low self-esteem and more.
Now they came for the graduation which began with a warm welcome from program director of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, Chloe Cardosso who stated, “Graduating this program is no small accomplishment. It has been said by many across the world that what we can achieve is simply miraculous. To be honest, it is simply the power of skill, knowledge and competence and that is what we want to impart to the community with the Tools for Life skills development program”. The graduates were extremely proud to be officially graduating this life changing training.
A local Pastor who was one of the fresh batch of graduates excitedly said “I feel so inspired and motivated to do more! These courses already changed my life. They changed me. I have a much better relationship with my congregation and I have the ability to truly understand them when they bring me issues. It wasn’t at this level before. With these tools I have been able to bring my people mental and spiritual strength.”
Another graduate who is a community leader said, “This program is so powerful it addresses every issue present in our communities. I have been volunteering my services at different community centers. I offer advice and I have been helping at Early Childhood Development Centers because I understand how to deal with children now and it’s all thanks to this program. It is my dream to open up my own Volunteer Ministers center where I can bring these solutions to my community. I am excited about the future.”
Another graduate who is an African Traditional Healer was also very excited to have been a beneficiary of this program. In expressing her joy, she said “The Tools for Life has helped me in my school where we train young traditional healers. Communication has been the key for me. I can understand better and communicate even better. This is rewarding because I am really seeing the change already.”
To date, the Scientology Volunteer Ministers have trained over 15,000 South Africans from all walks of life on their acclaimed skills development program written by well-known humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard. To conclude, Chloe Cardosso shared how important the empowerment of communities is. According to her, the future of our country depends on each and every individual in the country playing their part in society to influence change. “That can only happen if everyone is empowered and has the tools to create change”, said Cardosso.
