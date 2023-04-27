South Africans Say Their Hope is Restored After Graduating From a Scientology Volunteer Ministers Skills Program

PR 427

Over 50 church leaders, educators, community leaders and government workers graduated from a skills development program by the Scientology Volunteer Ministers

I now want to change my community and put in a lot of dedication towards community development using all the practical knowledge I have acquired from the Tools for Life”
— A graduate
KYALAMI, MIDRAND, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, over 50 church leaders, educators, community leaders and government workers graduated from a skills development program provided by the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, joining the ranks of over 15,000 other South Africans who have benefited from this free empowerment program. The new graduates all converged at the Castle Kyalami on Monday for a special one of a kind graduation that validated their hard work and dedication in improving their lives and communities.

The graduates have successfully met all the requirements and fully graduated from the program known as Tools for Life which equipped them with skills to communicate, overcoming barriers to learning and tackle social issues such as bullying, substance abuse, conflict, low self-esteem and more.

Now they came for the graduation which began with a warm welcome from program director of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, Chloe Cardosso who stated, “Graduating this program is no small accomplishment. It has been said by many across the world that what we can achieve is simply miraculous. To be honest, it is simply the power of skill, knowledge and competence and that is what we want to impart to the community with the Tools for Life skills development program”. The graduates were extremely proud to be officially graduating this life changing training.

A local Pastor who was one of the fresh batch of graduates excitedly said “I feel so inspired and motivated to do more! These courses already changed my life. They changed me. I have a much better relationship with my congregation and I have the ability to truly understand them when they bring me issues. It wasn’t at this level before. With these tools I have been able to bring my people mental and spiritual strength.”

Another graduate who is a community leader said, “This program is so powerful it addresses every issue present in our communities. I have been volunteering my services at different community centers. I offer advice and I have been helping at Early Childhood Development Centers because I understand how to deal with children now and it’s all thanks to this program. It is my dream to open up my own Volunteer Ministers center where I can bring these solutions to my community. I am excited about the future.”

Another graduate who is an African Traditional Healer was also very excited to have been a beneficiary of this program. In expressing her joy, she said “The Tools for Life has helped me in my school where we train young traditional healers. Communication has been the key for me. I can understand better and communicate even better. This is rewarding because I am really seeing the change already.”

To date, the Scientology Volunteer Ministers have trained over 15,000 South Africans from all walks of life on their acclaimed skills development program written by well-known humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard. To conclude, Chloe Cardosso shared how important the empowerment of communities is. According to her, the future of our country depends on each and every individual in the country playing their part in society to influence change. “That can only happen if everyone is empowered and has the tools to create change”, said Cardosso.

Sandile Hlayisi
Church of Scientology South Africa
+27 61 907 9325
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

MITCHELLS PLAIN: REHABILITATING THE GANG LANDS

You just read:

South Africans Say Their Hope is Restored After Graduating From a Scientology Volunteer Ministers Skills Program

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, Religion, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sandile Hlayisi
Church of Scientology South Africa
+27 61 907 9325
Company/Organization
LinkDaddy®
1065 SW 8th St PMB 622
Miami, Florida, 33130
United States
+1 305-399-9423
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

LinkDaddy’s SEO Services help to rank your Video, Google Map Listing, Website & will Power Up your Citations, Niche Edits, Guest Posts, Social Listings, and other Mentions of your Business on the internet to help drive more Traffic and get you more Customers. We also have built a premium business directory called Near Me Business Directory which features 5 star businesses and our aim is to link Top businesses with in a given niche with qualified buyers in their city.

LinkDaddy

More From This Author
Cook Law LLC Expands Their Legal Services to Combat Identity Theft in Chicago
Coconuts Tanning Salon & Boutique Brings Tanning Salons in West Hartford CT
Panorama Remodeling Implements Safe and Affordable Bathroom Remodels in Vienna
View All Stories From This Author