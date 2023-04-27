Mayor of Joburg and Scientology Volunteer Ministers Deliver Food Parcels to Over 200 Elders of Joburg Region A

Recently, the Executive Mayor of Johannesburg, Mr. Thapelo Amad, visits Region A of the City of Joburg, as part of an initiative called “Mayor on Duty.”

Taking care of residents is the City’s only priority” — Ward Councillor, Tebogo Marumo

KYALAMI, MIDRAND, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, April 27, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Recently, the Executive Mayor of Johannesburg, Mr. Thapelo Amad, conducted a visit to Region A of the City of Joburg, as part of an initiative called “Mayor on Duty .” Joining him were members of his mayoral committee and the Scientology Volunteer Ministers to distribute food parcels to over 200 elders of the Region A community.With an army of over 80 Scientology Volunteer Ministers, the Mayor and his team organized for over 200 elderly people to come to the local community hall to receive food parcels. Upon arrival, they rolled up their sleeves and got to work, distributing hundreds of food parcels to the vulnerable.The event began with an official welcome from Mr. Amad during which he welcomed and thanked the elderly citizens, stakeholders , all the officials from the City, Regional Director and representatives from the Scientology Volunteer Ministers. This was only item number one on the Mayor’s itinerary. After managing to provide food to over 200 elders of the community, Amad then proceeded to walk through the rest of the community fixing potholes and more with members of the community, Dare 2 care NPO and Scientology Volunteers to which the community greatly appreciated.“Region A is still predominantly experiencing several recurring service delivery issues. Receiving this call to actions from the Mayor was an honor and a duty to fulfil for us,” said Chloe Cardosso of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers.Some of the key service delivery issues that have been plaguing the region include illegal electrical connections, the grading of gravel roads, grass cutting, illegal dumping and more. Mayor Amad assured the community of his commitment to serve them.Ward Councillor, Tebogo Marumo added on the Mayor’s sentiments, noting that taking care of residents is the City’s only priority.

