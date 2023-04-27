Mayor of Joburg and Scientology Volunteer Ministers Deliver Food Parcels to Over 200 Elders of Joburg Region A

Mayor of Joburg 3

Recently, the Executive Mayor of Johannesburg, Mr. Thapelo Amad, visits Region A of the City of Joburg, as part of an initiative called “Mayor on Duty.”

Taking care of residents is the City’s only priority”
— Ward Councillor, Tebogo Marumo
KYALAMI, MIDRAND, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, the Executive Mayor of Johannesburg, Mr. Thapelo Amad, conducted a visit to Region A of the City of Joburg, as part of an initiative called “Mayor on Duty.” Joining him were members of his mayoral committee and the Scientology Volunteer Ministers to distribute food parcels to over 200 elders of the Region A community.

With an army of over 80 Scientology Volunteer Ministers, the Mayor and his team organized for over 200 elderly people to come to the local community hall to receive food parcels. Upon arrival, they rolled up their sleeves and got to work, distributing hundreds of food parcels to the vulnerable.

The event began with an official welcome from Mr. Amad during which he welcomed and thanked the elderly citizens, stakeholders, all the officials from the City, Regional Director and representatives from the Scientology Volunteer Ministers. This was only item number one on the Mayor’s itinerary. After managing to provide food to over 200 elders of the community, Amad then proceeded to walk through the rest of the community fixing potholes and more with members of the community, Dare 2 care NPO and Scientology Volunteers to which the community greatly appreciated.

“Region A is still predominantly experiencing several recurring service delivery issues. Receiving this call to actions from the Mayor was an honor and a duty to fulfil for us,” said Chloe Cardosso of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers.

Some of the key service delivery issues that have been plaguing the region include illegal electrical connections, the grading of gravel roads, grass cutting, illegal dumping and more. Mayor Amad assured the community of his commitment to serve them.

Ward Councillor, Tebogo Marumo added on the Mayor’s sentiments, noting that taking care of residents is the City’s only priority.

Sandile Hlayisi
Church of Scientology South Africa
+27 61 907 9325
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

800 DAYS ON THE FRONTLINES: VOLUNTEERS THANKED FOR DISASTER RESPONSE

You just read:

Mayor of Joburg and Scientology Volunteer Ministers Deliver Food Parcels to Over 200 Elders of Joburg Region A

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, International Organizations, Religion, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sandile Hlayisi
Church of Scientology South Africa
+27 61 907 9325
Company/Organization
LinkDaddy®
1065 SW 8th St PMB 622
Miami, Florida, 33130
United States
+1 305-399-9423
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

LinkDaddy’s SEO Services help to rank your Video, Google Map Listing, Website & will Power Up your Citations, Niche Edits, Guest Posts, Social Listings, and other Mentions of your Business on the internet to help drive more Traffic and get you more Customers. We also have built a premium business directory called Near Me Business Directory which features 5 star businesses and our aim is to link Top businesses with in a given niche with qualified buyers in their city.

LinkDaddy

More From This Author
Cook Law LLC Expands Their Legal Services to Combat Identity Theft in Chicago
Coconuts Tanning Salon & Boutique Brings Tanning Salons in West Hartford CT
Panorama Remodeling Implements Safe and Affordable Bathroom Remodels in Vienna
View All Stories From This Author