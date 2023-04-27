Robot as a Service Market Reflect Impressive Growth, Massive Revenue and Huge Demand in Upcoming Years 2023-2030

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A component of cloud computing known as "Robot as a Service" (RaaS) enables the seamless integration of robots and embedded devices into online and cloud computing environments. Both clients and robotics companies can gain greatly from robot as a service. Robots as a Service enables businesses to access a cloud-based subscription service and the advantages of robotic process automation (RPA) by renting robotic machines. In order to provide a wide range of robots and cloud-based data services to SMEs and large organizations to facilitate communication, robotic cooperation, and data sharing, for example, Honda, a Japanese vehicle manufacturer, created the robot as a service (RaaS) platform.

𝗙𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗱𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗼𝗳 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗼𝘁 𝗔𝘀 𝗔 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁:

During the projected period (2021-2028), the global Robot as a Service market is expected to rise significantly. The increasing requirement to monitor, regulate, and manage many processes in the logistics, food and beverage defense, and residential sectors, combined with rising labor costs, is driving market expansion. Due to their high operational efficiency features, the problems in managing day-to-day chores, workloads, and demanding operations are also driving demand for these service robots. According to Coherent Market Insights, the installed base for Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) is predicted to grow from 4,441 units in 2016 to 1.2 million by 2026. Because of the increasing demand for human assistance jobs, the robot as a service is gaining appeal.
The logistics industry is likely to have a prominent position in the worldwide Robot as a Service market throughout the forecast period. This is due to the use of automated technology in the process of moving and storing commodities. This industry is expanding demand for service robots in order to streamline supply chains in a variety of industries. For example, in December 2019, OOCL Logistics, a Chinese logistics company, debuted AI-enabled electric vehicle (EVE) robots in a Japanese smart warehouse. These robots make it easier to carry goods from one location to another and aid in the industry's put-away and picking processes.

Global 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗼𝘁 𝗔𝘀 𝗔 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 Market: 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

Major players operating in the global Robot as a Service market include iRobot, Softbank, Intuitive Surgical, DeLaval, Daifuku Co., Ltd., CYBERDYNE INC., DJI, KONGSBERG, Northrop Grumman, Neato Robotics, Inc., ecoRobotix Ltd, Starship Technologies, KUKA AG, Parrot, Aethon, Lely, Dematic, Bastian Solutions, LLC, and OMRON Corporation

You just read:

