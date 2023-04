An Exclusive Study Exploring Smart Electronic License Plate Market | Key Players Profiles: ReviverMx, Kedacom, E-plate

Smart Electronic License Plate

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart electronic license plate is based on a unique non-contact automatic recognition technology. RFID technology was employed to create the smart electronic license plate. RFID technology-based vehicle recognition accuracy is high, it is not easily affected by the environment, there is no blind region, and it can correctly and fully gather vehicle status information and road network traffic circumstances.

๐—™๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜€ ๐—ฑ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ด๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜๐—ต ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฆ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐˜ ๐—˜๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ถ๐—ฐ ๐—Ÿ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐—ฃ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜:

Vehicle registrations are increasing year on year, which is a crucial driver driving market growth. Consumer purchasing power and strong economic growth are driving up demand for passenger cars and commercial vehicles in emerging markets such as Brazil, China, and India.

๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฆ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐˜ ๐—˜๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ถ๐—ฐ ๐—Ÿ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐—ฃ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜: ๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€

With the introduction of self-driving cars, the automobile industry has revolutionized. The license plates are the only thing that has stayed virtually unaltered throughout the last century. However, license plates are undergoing significant changes.

Companies such as ReviverMx introduced the Reviver license plate, which resembles a tablet. Smart electronic license plates have wireless connectivity, allowing them to rapidly update car registration and render license plate stickers unnecessary. Smart electronic license plates can also be linked to smart parking apps like "Smart Parking" and "Get My Parking." Tolls and parking fines can also be debited from the vehicle owner's bank account quickly with the use of the plate.

๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฆ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐˜ ๐—˜๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ถ๐—ฐ ๐—Ÿ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ฒ ๐—ฃ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜: ๐—ง๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ผ๐—บ๐˜†:

On the basis of Product, the Global Smart Electronic License Plate Market segmented into:

โ€ข Electronic Tags

โ€ข Monitoring Base Station

On the basis of Application, the Global Smart Electronic License Plate Market segmented into:

โ€ข Intelligent Parking System

โ€ข Intelligent Traffic Management System

โ€ข Others