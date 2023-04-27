AURA Network Systems Joins Women and Drones as Corporate Partner
C2 Communications Service Provider Exemplifies Efforts to Advance Gender Equation in the UAS Industry
I am proud that AURA was co-founded by a woman and that talented women serve in senior leadership positions in every department.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Women and Drones welcomes AURA Network Systems (AURA) as a company exemplifying efforts to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion within the growing autonomous operations industry. The McLean, Virginia-based company is designing and building a Federal Aviation Administration-compliant, secure, and reliable data and voice command-and-control (C2) communications network that will enable crewed and uncrewed aircraft to safely navigate through national airspace, including beyond visual line of sight, using licensed aviation-designated spectrum.
— Daisy Tong, AURA Senior Vice President of Marketing & Customer Experience
AURA Senior Vice President of Marketing & Customer Experience Daisy Tong noted, “I am proud that AURA was co-founded by a woman and that talented women serve in senior leadership positions in every department, contributing to the company’s progress toward making safe BVLOS operations by remotely piloted aircraft a reality. That’s why we felt it was so important to support the goals of Women and Drones, which is building a terrific network of experts critical for advancing autonomous flight.”
Longtime Women and Drones member Lisa Peterson, who serves as AURA’s Vice President of Business Development, echoed Tong’s comments: “I’ve seen firsthand how Women and Drones has positively impacted gender equality across the UAS and UAM sectors. Because AURA strives to hire the best talent and advance inclusivity and diversity in our company, it only makes sense that we support the foremost organization in our industry committed to advocating for a culture where women can thrive.”
Women and Drones was founded by Sharon Rossmark to inspire more women and girls in STEM and aviation careers. She added, “We are very excited to establish this partnership with AURA. Our mission to increase female participation in the emerging aviation technologies community is moving forward with the help of such influential corporate partners.”
About AURA Network Systems
AURA is on a mission to deliver an FAA-compliant nationwide network utilizing unique, licensed aviation spectrum to accelerate advanced levels of autonomy in the National Airspace System. As a Command-and-Control Communication Service Provider (C2CSP), its vision is to empower the aerospace industry’s pioneering technology solutions that improve accessibility and safety, drive economic expansion, and further environmental sustainability – while transforming the concept of aviation for crewed and remotely piloted aircraft. AURA’s frequencies in the 450 MHz band have extraordinary propagation characteristics ideal for secure and reliable communications. The company’s technology increases the commercial viability of autonomous operations. See auranetworksystems.com for more information.
About Women and Drones
Women and Drones is the leading membership organization dedicated to driving excellence in the unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) industry by advocating for female participation in this dynamic segment of the global economy. Success is being achieved by partnering with companies committed to an inclusive culture where women can thrive. Programs range from kindergarten to career in efforts to balance the gender equation in the industry now, as well as for the future of flight.
Media Contact
Women and Drones
Media@womenanddrones.com
