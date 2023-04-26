Submit Release
In the News: Senior Hunger in Arkansas

More than 43,000 Arkansas seniors age 60 and older experienced food insecurity in 2020. We explored the issue of senor hunger in Arkansas in a recent explainer that was referenced in a news story by radio station KUAF.

See our explainer for more on this topic.

