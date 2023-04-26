Hourglass Foundation Announces Brian D. Evans and George Tung as Chief Advisors

By bringing on two well-known experts in the field, Hourglass $WAIT, continues to demonstrate their ability to make bold big moves in the crypto space.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Hourglass Foundation has dropped one bombshell after another this week, and this time they’ve announced two of their chief advisors, Inc. 500 entrepreneur and crypto/web3 investor Brian D. Evans, and wildly popular crypto YouTuber, George Tung of CryptosRUs.

Following their announcement of naming billionaire Jeff Mahony as Chairman yesterday, this news puts Hourglass high on the list of communities to watch this year. Hourglass in collaboration with NEFT Entertainment and Bspoketv recently finished filming the tv series, The Next Crypto Gem, an American Idol meets Shark Tank style show which airs with wide global distribution this summer. The show will be broadcast on both bspoke TV and Insight TV across its ever growing network of 178 platforms in 55 Countries and 12 languages.



Brian D. Evans, Layah Heilpern, and George Tung, The Next Crypto Gem Judges

George, a judge on “The Next Crypto Gem,” is one of the most instantly recognizable figures in crypto and has been educating people about the cryptocurrency market since 2017 on his popular YouTube channel CryptoRus. By consistently delivering entertaining and educational content, George has set himself apart in the world of Web3. He now has around 770,000 subscribers and 160 million views across multiple social channels making him no stranger to attention in the crypto space.

After studying hundreds of projects, George is a true long-term believer in blockchain technology and believes the rise of Web3 has just begun. He has made appearances on Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg, and many other major media outlets.

Brian, a super-connector, possesses a remarkable talent for forging connections that unlock opportunities for pioneers and initiatives in various fields such as blockchain, technology, gaming, Web3, and more. In addition to his impressive skills, Brian is also a starring judge on a show alongside George. Brian D. Evans brings a valuable list of experience to his advisory role for the Hourglass Foundation. A Founder, Investor, and Entrepreneur, Brian has a knack for solving important entrepreneurial problems for companies through innovative strategy, disruptive business models, creative user acquisition, product design, a world-class network, and a lifetime of digital marketing experience.

Brian’s online advertising, marketing, and consulting agency ranked Top 25 on the Inc. 500 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. With roots as a marketing agency, BDE Ventures now serves as a venture studio that specializes in Web3, blockchain, crypto, digital assets, and video games. Brian is also a founding member of Affinity.xyz, a private Web3 collective and virtual mastermind group that features a host of top Web3 players.

Brian was recently named #1 on the 40 under 40 list for LA weekly and was named one of the most influential millennial entrepreneurs by Inc. Magazine. A published writer on Forbes, Entrepreneur, Rolling Stone, Inc. Magazine, Influencive, and more, Brian’s content has been read over 50 million times.

A lifelong entrepreneur with 1M+ social followers, Brian brings his experience from founding, advising, and consulting on multiple companies in various industries and verticals. Not only do those include NFTs and blockchain, but he has also worked with eCommerce, digital marketing and publishing, AI, video games, and mobile apps.

Bringing on these two players is yet another power move by Hourglass. Just yesterday Hourglass announced their new incubator program, chaired by Billionaire Jeff Mahony with 5 active projects that will be announced within weeks that will exclusively be involved in the ecosystem. We can only speculate for now about the projects that have been brought on with this all-star team but we have been told major announcements are coming in not long. Hourglass is clearly building quickly and is one project to keep a close eye on as they blaze a trail in the Web3 space.

Source: Hourglass Foundation

media contact: sarah@tokenpr







Attachment