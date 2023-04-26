Gummy Vitamins Market Report 2023-2028: By Type (Single and Multi Vitamin, Prebiotics and Probiotics)

Significant growth in the nutraceutical industry is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Gummy Vitamins Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028, The global gummy vitamins market size reached US$ 6.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.25% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Industry Definition and Application:

Gummy vitamins are chewable supplements that resemble gummy candies in terms of taste and texture. They usually come in various fruit flavors, including orange, lemon, raspberry, cherry, and strawberry, and are available in different sizes, shapes, and colors. Gummy vitamins are typically stored and distributed in bottles, pouches, and glass jars. These supplements contain essential minerals and nutrients such as calcium, phosphorus, iron, and zinc. They also include vitamins A, B, C, D, and E, which are necessary to boost the immune system, enhance bone strength, and improve cardiovascular health. As a result, gummy vitamins are gaining immense traction among both adults and children across the globe to meet their nutritional requirements.

Gummy Vitamins Market Trends and Drivers:

The global gummy vitamins market is primarily driven by rapid growth in the nutraceutical industry. Moreover, the rising awareness among the masses about the health benefits of taking dietary supplements regularly is positively influencing market growth. Additionally, the increasing consumption of gummy vitamins to prevent chronic diseases and maintain physical and mental well-being has catalyzed market growth. Furthermore, key players are introducing innovative product variants made with natural fruit flavorings and organic ingredients, including gummy vitamins in novel and exotic flavors, such as apple, pineapple, lime, cola, and grapes, thereby contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including the launch of sugar-free and healthy gummy vitamins for the obese and diabetic population, increasing sales of preventive healthcare products, ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, easy product availability via e-commerce platforms, and inflating consumer disposable incomes, are also anticipated to drive the market further.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Competitive Landscape:

Bayer AG

Bettera Wellness LLC

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Hero Nutritionals

Ion Labs Inc. (DCC plc)

Nature's Way Products LLC. (Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH & Co. KG)

Pfizer Inc.

Pharmavite (Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd)

Santa Cruz Nutritionals

SmartyPants Vitamins (Unilever plc)

The Honest Company Inc.

Vitakem Nutraceutical Inc.

Breakup by Type:

Single Vitamin

Multi Vitamin

Prebiotics and Probiotics

Breakup by Demographics:

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Speciality Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Stores

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

