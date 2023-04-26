Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 26, 2023, each of the 13 nominees proposed as Directors and listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 1, 2023 were elected as Directors. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee Votes for Votes against Number Percent Number Percent Keith M. Casey 1,559,229,713 99.70 4,734,069 0.30 Canning K.N. Fok 1,231,407,696 78.74 332,556,083 21.26 Jane E. Kinney 1,559,102,298 99.69 4,861,482 0.31 Harold N. Kvisle 1,410,669,559 90.20 153,294,217 9.80 Eva L. Kwok 1,553,966,263 99.36 9,997,515 0.64 Melanie A. Little 1,562,443,606 99.90 1,520,175 0.10 Richard J. Marcogliese 1,545,933,492 98.85 18,030,287 1.15 Jonathan M. McKenzie 1,562,909,239 99.93 1,054,542 0.07 Claude Mongeau 1,552,494,272 99.27 11,469,509 0.73 Alexander J. Pourbaix 1,542,293,220 98.61 21,670,561 1.39 Wayne E. Shaw 1,558,024,607 99.62 5,939,174 0.38 Frank J. Sixt 1,234,147,174 78.91 329,816,606 21.09 Rhonda I. Zygocki 1,551,968,485 99.23 11,995,296 0.77

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company’s preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

