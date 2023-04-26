Melcor announces election of directors
/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSX: MRD), an Alberta-based real estate development and asset management company, announced the results of its annual general meeting (AGM), held today. A total of 25,484,340 shares were voted in person or by proxy, representing 81.55% of the outstanding shares as of the record date. Shareholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of directors as follows:
|Nominee
|
Votes
For
|
% Votes
For
|
Votes
Withheld
|
% Votes
Withheld
|Douglas Goss
|24,509,695
|96.18
|%
|970,152
|3.81
|%
|Andrew Melton
|24,501,067
|96.14
|%
|978,780
|3.84
|%
|Kathleen Melton
|24,490,121
|96.10
|%
|989,726
|3.88
|%
|Timothy Melton
|24,499,821
|96.14
|%
|980,026
|3.85
|%
|Bruce Pennock
|24,508,595
|96.17
|%
|971,252
|3.81
|%
|Janet Riopel
|24,501,714
|96.14
|%
|978,133
|3.84
|%
|Catherine Roozen
|24,504,714
|96.16
|%
|975,133
|3.83
|%
|Ralph Young
|24,502,939
|96.15
|%
|976,908
|3.83
|%
About Melcor Developments Ltd.
Melcor is a diversified real estate development and asset management company with a rich heritage of innovation in real estate since 1923.
Through integrated operating divisions, Melcor manages the full life cycle of real estate development: acquiring raw land, community planning, construction and development, and managing revenue-producing office, retail and residential assets. Melcor develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses.
Melcor is committed to building communities that enrich quality of life – communities where people live, work, shop and play.
Contact Information: Nicole Forsythe Director, Corporate Communications 780-945-4707 ir@melcor.ca