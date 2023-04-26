Melcor announces election of directors

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSX: MRD), an Alberta-based real estate development and asset management company, announced the results of its annual general meeting (AGM), held today. A total of 25,484,340 shares were voted in person or by proxy, representing 81.55% of the outstanding shares as of the record date. Shareholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of directors as follows:



Nominee Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Douglas Goss 24,509,695 96.18 % 970,152 3.81 % Andrew Melton 24,501,067 96.14 % 978,780 3.84 % Kathleen Melton 24,490,121 96.10 % 989,726 3.88 % Timothy Melton 24,499,821 96.14 % 980,026 3.85 % Bruce Pennock 24,508,595 96.17 % 971,252 3.81 % Janet Riopel 24,501,714 96.14 % 978,133 3.84 % Catherine Roozen 24,504,714 96.16 % 975,133 3.83 % Ralph Young 24,502,939 96.15 % 976,908 3.83 %

