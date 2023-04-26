Submit Release
SB144 in Sen: Representative Moore Omokunde added as a cosponsor - 2023-04-26

WISCONSIN, April 26 - An Act to renumber and amend 5.10; to amend 7.70 (5) (b) and 7.75 (2); and to create 5.10 (2), 5.11 and 5.12 of the statutes; Relating to: entering into an agreement among the states to elect the president of the United States by means of a national popular vote.

Status: S - Government Operations, Elections and Consumer Protection

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
4/26/2023 Sen. Representative Moore Omokunde added as a cosponsor  

