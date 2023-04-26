SB251 in Sen: Representative Haywood added as a cosponsor - 2023-04-26

WISCONSIN, April 26 - An Act to repeal 15.497 (2) (h); to renumber 15.497 (2) (b) to (g); to renumber and amend 15.497 (2) (a); to amend 15.497 (2) (intro.); and to create 15.497 (2) (ag) (intro.), 15.497 (2) (am) and 15.497 (2) (ar) of the statutes; Relating to: members of the Council on Veterans Programs.