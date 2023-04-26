AFGHANISTAN, April 26 -

Christopher Solomon is ISW’s Production Manager and Editor. He previously worked for a defense consultancy firm, where he supported media analysis projects for the U.S. embassies in Kabul, Baghdad, and Islamabad from 2017-2023.

Christopher's research and analysis has been published by The Economist Intelligence Unit, Wilson Center, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the Clingendael Institute, Gulf International Forum, Small Wars Journal, Syria Comment, The Diplomat, and The New Arab. He received his MA in International Affairs from the University of Pittsburgh's Graduate School of Public and International Affairs (GSPIA). He is the author of the book, In Search of Greater Syria, The History and Politics of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (I.B. Tauris-Bloomsbury).