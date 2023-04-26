Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,335 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,702 in the last 365 days.

Tempest Announces TPST-1495 Poster Presentation at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Calif., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST), a clinical-stage oncology company developing first-in-class1 therapeutics that combine both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms, today announced the acceptance of an abstract on TPST-1495, a EP2/EP4 prostaglandin receptor dual antagonist, for a poster presentation at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place June 2-6, 2023 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL.

Presentation details:

Title: A Phase 1 study of TPST-1495 as a single agent and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors
Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics — Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology
Session Date and Time: Saturday, June 3, 2023; 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET
Abstract Number: 3107

The abstract will be released on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET on meetings.asco.org.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company advancing small molecules that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to treat a wide range of tumors. The company has a diverse portfolio of novel programs ranging from early research to investigation in a randomized global study in first-line cancer patients. The company’s two novel clinical programs TPST-1120 and TPST-1495, target of PPARα and EP2/EP4, respectively, are advancing through trials designed to study the agents as monotherapies and in combination with other approved agents. Tempest is also developing an orally available inhibitor of TREX1, a target that controls activation of the cGAS/STING pathway. Tempest is headquartered in Brisbane, California. More information about Tempest can be found on the company’s website at www.tempesttx.com.

Investor Contacts:
Sylvia Wheeler
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

Aljanae Reynolds
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com

1 If approved by the FDA


Primary Logo

You just read:

Tempest Announces TPST-1495 Poster Presentation at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more