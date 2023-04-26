Tempest Announces TPST-1495 Poster Presentation at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Calif., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST), a clinical-stage oncology company developing first-in-class1 therapeutics that combine both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms, today announced the acceptance of an abstract on TPST-1495, a EP2/EP4 prostaglandin receptor dual antagonist, for a poster presentation at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place June 2-6, 2023 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL.



Presentation details:

Title: A Phase 1 study of TPST-1495 as a single agent and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics — Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Session Date and Time: Saturday, June 3, 2023; 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET

Abstract Number: 3107

The abstract will be released on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET on meetings.asco.org.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company advancing small molecules that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to treat a wide range of tumors. The company has a diverse portfolio of novel programs ranging from early research to investigation in a randomized global study in first-line cancer patients. The company’s two novel clinical programs TPST-1120 and TPST-1495, target of PPARα and EP2/EP4, respectively, are advancing through trials designed to study the agents as monotherapies and in combination with other approved agents. Tempest is also developing an orally available inhibitor of TREX1, a target that controls activation of the cGAS/STING pathway. Tempest is headquartered in Brisbane, California. More information about Tempest can be found on the company’s website at www.tempesttx.com.

Investor Contacts:

Sylvia Wheeler

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

Aljanae Reynolds

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com

1 If approved by the FDA