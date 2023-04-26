Nonprofit Linc Housing Celebrates Grand Opening of 81 New Affordable and Supportive Homes with LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis and CVS Health

Equa, a new public/private partnership, brings 81 affordable and supportive homes to the La Puente area, including 34 permanent supportive homes for people who have experienced homelessness.

LA PUENTE, Calif., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nonprofit Linc Housing joined Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis, other partners, and new residents to celebrate the grand opening of Equa, a new 81-unit affordable and supportive housing community in unincorporated Los Angeles County. Thirty-four of the new homes are for people who have experienced homelessness, while the remainder are for low-income households earning 30-70% of the area median income.

"This new affordable and supportive housing development by Linc Housing directly responds to LA County's homelessness emergency," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, First District. "With 81 units, this new apartment community is providing a safe place to call home for low-income and unhoused residents. I am grateful for the compassion Avocado Heights residents have demonstrated with this development, and hope that other communities can open their hearts to increasing our housing supply so we can end homelessness and ensure more people don't fall into homelessness."

Equa, located at 162 S. 3rd Avenue near La Puente, is named as a tribute to both the area's equestrian heritage and Linc's commitment to helping build a more equitable society. The six-story building has 40 one-bedroom, 20 two-bedroom, and 20 three-bedroom apartments, as well as one three-bedroom manager's unit. Thirteen apartments are accessible for individuals with mobility or sensory impairments.

The complex features ample community space, including two courtyards, a tot lot, and open space for children of all ages to play. The central community area located on the ground floor includes a computer lab and flexible space for cooking classes, after-school programs, events and relaxation.

Solving homelessness requires more than just housing. With funding support from Los Angeles County, the 34 households that have experienced homelessness will receive intensive case management. Supportive services include mental health and physical health services, employment counseling and job placement, education, substance use counseling, money management, assistance in obtaining and maintaining benefits, and referrals to community-based services and resources. In addition, Linc provides all residents with its signature resident services programs focused on nutrition, exercise, after-school program, economic development, and community engagement.

"Equa brings together new neighbors from different walks of life who are all in need of an affordable home that doesn't take their entire income," said Suny Lay Chang, president and COO, Linc Housing. "To see the new residents connecting and supporting each other is inspiring. This new building is far more than housing; it's the foundation for building healthy, stable lives."

More than 50% of the residents are settling in to their new homes, with more people moving in each week. More than 2,000 households submitted pre-applications for 35 of the traditional affordable homes. The 34 permanent supportive apartment residents were referred from the County of Los Angeles Coordinated Entry System (CES), and 11 additional traditional affordable homes were filled through referrals from Los Angeles County's waiting list.

In a unique partnership with Raymond James, CVS Health has provided funding as part of its longstanding commitment to address housing insecurities and advance health equity in America. Through this investment, CVS Health is providing a historically under-resourced community with not only quality housing, but also increased access to health care services based on the unique needs of each local community. As part of the grand opening event, the company's Project Health initiative provided Equa residents with free biometric screenings including blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose level, body mass index, and mental health screenings to detect early risks of chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease. Following these screenings, participants will be able to meet with a nurse practitioner who can provide referrals for treatment and recommendations for low or no cost follow-up care.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the exceptional team at Linc Housing to bring this property to life," said Verne Brizendine, CEO of Aetna Better Health of California, a CVS Health company. "Through this investment, we are enabling California families to lead healthier lives by providing them with a quality, safe, beautiful, and affordable place to live. Providing residents with equitable access to stable housing breaks down one of the barriers to achieving better health, and with access to services, like Project Health, we're helping them to have a better understanding of their health risks and health care needs, a critical step to improving overall health outcomes and promoting health equity."

Funding for the development comes from a variety of sources including construction and permanent loans from Union Bank, $5 million in No Place Like Home funds from the Los Angeles County Development Authority on behalf of the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, and tax credit equity from CVS Health and Raymond James Tax Credit Funds Inc. The County of Los Angeles provided a permit fee waiver as well as rental assistance vouchers for 45 apartments.

The community was designed by D33 Design and Planning, and the general contractor was National CORE.

Linc Housing, one of California's most productive nonprofit developers of affordable housing, is committed to building communities and strengthening neighborhoods for people underserved by the marketplace. Linc has helped create more than 9,000 homes in 93 communities throughout the state. The organization's properties are known for excellent design, outstanding management and life-enhancing services for its residents. Linc has nearly 40 years of service to families, seniors, people with special needs, and local governments - helping to create sustainable communities via new construction, acquisition and rehabilitation, and historic preservation. Visit http://www.Linchousing.org for more information.

