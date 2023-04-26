Vornado Announces Postponement of Common Share Dividends Until Year-End and Authorization of $200 Million Share Repurchase Program

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) announced today that it will postpone dividends on its common shares until the end of 2023, at which time, upon finalization of its 2023 taxable income, including the impact of asset sales, it will pay the 2023 dividend in either (i) cash, or (ii) a combination of cash and securities, as determined by its Board of Trustees.



Vornado also announced that, in order to enhance shareholder value, its Board of Trustees has authorized the repurchase of up to $200 million of its outstanding common shares under a newly established share repurchase program. Cash retained from dividends or from asset sales will be used to reduce debt and/or fund share repurchases.

Share repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions or through other means as permitted by federal securities laws, including through block trades, accelerated share repurchase transactions and/or trading plans intended to qualify under Rule 10b5-1. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases will be determined in Vornado’s discretion depending on business, economic and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, prevailing prices for Vornado’s common shares, alternative uses for capital and other considerations. The program does not have an expiration date and may be suspended or discontinued at any time and does not obligate Vornado to make any repurchases of its common shares.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.

CONTACT

Thomas J. Sanelli

(212) 894-7000

Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They represent our intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Our future results, financial condition and business may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You can find many of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "would," "may" or other similar expressions in this press release. We also note the following forward-looking statements: the amount and form of potential share repurchases and/or any asset sales and the expectation regarding the form of any 2023 dividend payments. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Currently, some of the factors are the increase in interest rates and inflation and the continuing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, operating performance and the effect that these factors have had and may continue to have on our tenants, the global, national, regional and local economies and financial markets and the real estate market in general.