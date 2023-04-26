Ronn Torossian on Handling a PR Crisis

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It's important for companies to have a crisis communication plan in place before a PR crisis happens, however, aside from all that preparation, when a PR crisis is actually happening, companies will need to know what to do at the moment.

Problems

Not every single negative comment that a company receives is equal to a PR crisis, but that doesn't mean companies should outright ignore the negative comments they receive. To figure out the right balance, companies should think about the impact that a negative situation might have on the overall situation and performance of a company. Most problems tend to go away on their own and reacting to a negative message that has little to no bearing on the company's overall reputation can only serve to give more attention to that negative comment and make the audience of a company focus on that issue.

Reaction

Once a company has figured out that it's dealing with an actual PR crisis, it's time to act swiftly because timing is the key to how companies navigate these types of situations. The sooner a company can address the problem, the higher its chances that it will be able to minimize the reputational damage by taking control of the public narrative. Most people these days expect to see companies respond at a moment's notice, which means that companies don't have any minute to lose in crafting a great reply. That's why it's important for companies to have prepared some generic responses ahead of time, that can be edited and tweaked in just a few minutes, and then released to the public. That means the company can issue its statement regarding the PR crisis on its website or social media platforms, with a press release or a video. The best thing would be for the company to figure out which communication channel will work best for these kinds of situations and reach the intended people while giving them the impression that the company has everything under control from the very beginning. Any more details or explanations about the crisis can be shared later.

Evaluation

Companies should have a PR crisis team in place before a crisis, and the team should be evaluating the crisis while it's happening as well as in the aftermath, and help the business react accordingly. Each PR crisis needs to have a different reaction and approach, which means that the PR crisis team should first assess the situation and figure out the best way for the company to take control of the narrative. Depending on the potential implications of a problem, as well as the size of the PR crisis itself, the PR crisis team needs to create a response that's going to be appropriate, and then begin working to counteract all the negative effects that the crisis might have on the company's reputation.