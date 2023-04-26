Tri-Valley teens driving real-world solutions to be honored by Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group
12th Annual DreamMakers and RiskTakers Awards to be held in PleasantonPLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tri-Valley students have already started to change the world. From finding cures for our most devastating diseases through immunotherapeutic research to designing electric aircraft to move our goods and people, the drive to find solutions to real-world challenges keeps Tri-Valley students at the forefront of innovation.
“Growing up in a region with world-renowned scientists and entrepreneurs turning out global solutions cultivates inquisitiveness,” says Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group CEO Lynn Naylor. “The Tri-Valley’s award-winning school districts, top-tier educators and a deep community investment in innovation gives our students the power to tackle the world's toughest challenges with confidence."
NBC Bay Area’s Jessica Aguirre will host the awards ceremony at the Palm Event Center in the Vineyards in Pleasanton where eighteen young leaders will be honored for their impactful projects using innovation, creativity, and empathy. The annual event, now in its 12th year, shines a spotlight on Tri-Valley students innovating the future while fearlessly pursuing their dreams.
Tri-Valley ROP - Middle College
Taris Keiper
Inspired to find alternative ways to move people and goods, Taris Keiper invented an eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft whose remote-controlled prototype will be tested later this year.
Dublin Unified - Dublin High School
Meghana Dwaram, Aadya Tomar, Anjana Kidambi, Rhea John
Four Dublin High School athletes managed to get a bunch of Tri-Valley kids out of the house and onto the basketball courts for some post-pandemic team building and exercise. Their DubShot camp was such a hit, they were able to donate $10K in proceeds to the Bay Area Challenged Athletes Foundation.
Las Positas College
Devon Welborn
A Las Positas College microbiology major, Devon Welborn also serves as a research intern at Sandia National Laboratories where she works on groundbreaking CRISPR gene editing research projects that promise to revolutionize medicine and cure genetic conditions previously untreatable.
Pleasanton Unified - Amador Valley High School
Angad Bhargav
Angad Bhargav found a way to help his peers view grade trends and set academic goals by creating an alternative interface for Pleasanton’s grade operating system. By building a layer on top of the current system, Angad upgraded the student experience and found a solution for kids wanting to strategize their academic progress.
San Ramon Valley Unified - California High School
Srinikesh Kanneluru
Srinikesh Kanneluru leveraged the collaborative spirit of his peers by co-founding Cal Commit, a California High School computer science collaboration that teaches tools and skills to students through hack-a-thons and other tech-themed events and programs.
Livermore Valley Joint Unified - Livermore High School
Annika Armstrong, Shrish Premkrishna, Justin Blanton, Thaarak Sriram, Josh Armstrong, Rohan Samtani, Cody Jackson, Ronan Tolla, Daniel Oskolkov, Vincent Nguyen
The GravitechX Robotics team, made up of 40 future engineers, took the club to new heights this year at the Sacramento Regional First Robotics Competition where they competed with robots designed to move cones and cubes into strategic locations.
2023 Digital Dreamer
Amador Valley High School
Tony Wang
Tony Wang is closing the STEM opportunity gap for Tri-Valley students by founding the Alameda County Science and Engineering Fair Student Leadership Board, a team of 50 students representing 20 schools offering free STEM workshops and mentorship programs at Title 1 schools across the region.
About the 2023 DreamMakers and RiskTakers Awards Event:
Join NBC Bay Area news anchor, Jessica Aguirre, Master of Ceremonies for the 12th annual lunch event presented by Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group:
Thursday, May 4, 2023
11:30AM – 1:30PM
Palm Event Center in the Vineyards, 1184 Vineyard Ave, Pleasanton
https://innovationtrivalley.org/event/2023-dreammakers-and-risktakers
About Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group:
Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group (ITV) is a collective of leaders and influencers committed to connecting the businesses, educational institutions, research labs, and civic leaders in the Tri-Valley region. ITV showcases the region as a technology and innovation powerhouse, outpacing the Bay Area mega-region in both job creation and economic growth.
With more than 730 tech companies and a GDP of $42B, the region is home to some of the world’s most exciting innovation brands. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
