Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,309 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,642 in the last 365 days.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ponce Financial Group, Inc., (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the holding company for Ponce Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the first quarter of 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights (Compared to Prior Periods):

  • Net income of $0.3 million or $0.01 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to net loss of ($9.2) million, or ($0.40) per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and net loss of ($6.8) million, or ($0.31) per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
  • Included in the $0.3 million of net income for the first quarter of 2023 results is $15.2 million in net interest income and $1.8 million in non-interest income, offset by a $16.4 million in non-interest expense.
  • Net interest income of $15.2 million for the first quarter of 2023 decreased $0.9 million, or 5.70%, from the prior quarter and $2.1 million, or 12.07%, from the same quarter last year, largely due to an increase in funding costs driven by the significant increase in interest rates during the quarter.
  • Net interest margin was 2.75% for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease from 2.98% for the prior quarter and from 4.68% for the same quarter last year.
  • Cash and equivalents were $184.7 million as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $130.3 million, or 239.75%, from December 31,2022 as we were able to take advantage of borrowing rates below what we collect on our interest bearing overnight deposit with banks.
  • Securities totaled $620.0 million as of March 31, 2023, a decrease of $20.4 million, or 3.18%, from December 31, 2022 due to a call on one of the securities and changes in principal.
  • Net loans receivable were $1.61 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $121.3 million, or 8.12%, from December 31, 2022.
  • Deposits were $1.34 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $84.5 million, or 6.74%, from December 31, 2022.

President and Chief Executive Officer’s Comments

Carlos P. Naudon, Ponce Financial Group’s President and CEO, stated, “Although the U.S. economy continues to show strength, we saw plenty of volatility as well as a continuation of rate increases during the quarter. Despite that backdrop we were able to grow our loan and deposit base while keeping plenty of liquidity available – our liquid assets (cash and equivalents plus unpledged securities) stand at $573 million, almost double the level of our uninsured deposits of approximately $317 million. Our capital levels continue to be industry leading and multiples of regulatory requirements. We were also able to regain profitability and grow our book value per share. During the quarter we implemented Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") which slightly reduced our allowance for credit losses but increased our reserve for contingent exposures (which are booked as operating expenses). On the quarterly provision, we booked a net recovery as the $1.5 million charge due to loan increases and the $0.1 million related to the investment portfolio, offset by recoveries on the micro consumer loan portfolio of $1.8 million as the portfolio paid off significantly during the quarter. We also booked $0.9 million in recoveries related to the micro consumer loan receivable given our cash collections during the quarter.

“While we continue to prepare for different scenarios and it’s reasonable to expect further volatility, we remain committed to invest in our people and in technology to make us more efficient. Our commitment is also to the communities we serve and to our MDI/CDFI status – as an example, we announced on April 17, 2023 that we were awarded a grant of $3.7 million from the U.S. Treasury as part of the CDFI Equitable Recovery Program.”

Executive Chairman’s Comment

Steven A. Tsavaris, Ponce Financial Group’s Executive Chairman added, “Despite a challenging environment, we were able to organically add over $140 million to our real estate loan portfolio across most categories during the quarter while reducing our exposure related to consumer micro loans. We achieved this growth, without sacrificing quality - we will never choose loan growth over safe and sound underwriting practices. Our prudence has served us well over the years and it will continue to do so for years to come.”

Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Key Metrics” for additional information):

    At or for the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
Performance Ratios (Annualized):   2023     2022     2022     2022     2022  
Return on average assets (1)     0.06 %     (1.62 %)     (2.80 %)     0.17 %     (1.55 %)
Return on average equity (1)     0.27 %     (7.28 %)     (11.25 %)     1.01 %     (10.06 %)
Net interest rate spread (1) (2)     1.79 %     2.14 %     3.12 %     3.86 %     4.48 %
Net interest margin (1) (3)     2.75 %     2.98 %     3.62 %     4.10 %     4.68 %
Non-interest expense to average assets (1)     2.79 %     2.78 %     4.83 %     3.73 %     6.39 %
Efficiency ratio (4)     95.88 %     94.95 %     132.46 %     93.77 %     143.50 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities     147.75 %     151.73 %     161.30 %     151.98 %     145.54 %
Average equity to average assets     20.91 %     22.32 %     24.90 %     17.32 %     15.76 %


    At or for the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
Capital Ratios (Annualized):   2023     2022     2022     2022     2022  
Total capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only)     27.54 %     30.53 %     33.39 %     36.00 %     23.27 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only)     26.28 %     29.26 %     32.13 %     34.75 %     22.02 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)     26.28 %     29.26 %     32.13 %     34.75 %     22.02 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only)     19.51 %     20.47 %     22.91 %     28.79 %     14.88 %


    At or for the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
Asset Quality Ratios (Annualized):   2023     2022     2022     2022     2022  
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans     1.77 %     2.27 %     1.77 %     1.31 %     1.28 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans     149.73 %     252.33 %     118.43 %     94.05 %     106.84 %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1)     (0.57 %)     (0.85 %)     (0.52 %)     (0.05 %)     (0.22 %)
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans     1.18 %     0.90 %     1.50 %     1.39 %     1.20 %
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets     0.76 %     0.59 %     0.97 %     0.90 %     0.97 %
Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets     0.76 %     0.59 %     0.97 %     0.90 %     0.97 %
Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans as a percentage of total assets     0.93 %     0.78 %     1.16 %     1.14 %     1.30 %
  1. Annualized where appropriate.
  2. Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
  3. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
  4. Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

Summary of Results of Operations

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $0.3 million compared to a net loss of ($9.2) million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and net loss of ($6.8) million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The increase of net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022 was attributed mainly to Grain Technology, Inc. ("Grain")’s net provision recovery this quarter versus a large Grain-related provision charge the prior quarter. The increase of net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022 was largely due to charges related to Grain and a contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation in the first quarter of 2022.

Net Interest Income and Net Margin

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $15.2 million compared to $16.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $17.3 million for the three months end March 31, 2022. This decrease is largely explained by increases in interest expenses due to higher interest rates, offset by increases in interest and dividend income.

Net interest margin was 2.75% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to 2.98% for the prior quarter, a decrease of 23bps and 4.68% for the same period last year, a decrease of 193bps. The decrease in net interest margin was a result of an increase in the cost of funds driven by higher interest rates.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $1.8 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 316.25%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022 and a decrease of $0.4 million, or 18.28%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022.

The $1.4 million increase in non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022 was impacted by the reversal of loan origination income that had been taken upfront (as opposed to deferred) last quarter and increases in late and prepayment charges and other non-interest income this quarter.

The $0.4 million decrease in non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022 was attributable to decreases of $0.6 million in loan origination fees, $0.3 million in income on sale of mortgage loans and $0.3 million in brokerage commission, partially offset by increases of $0.7 million in late and prepayment charges and $0.1 million in other non-interest income.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $16.4 million, an increase of $0.6 million, or 3.78%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022 and a decrease of $11.7 million, or 41.72%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022.

The $0.6 million increase from the three months ended December 31, 2022 was mainly attributable to increases of $1.4 million in provision for contingencies (mostly due to CECL implementation) and $0.9 million in compensation and benefits expense, offset by decreases of $0.8 million in other expenses, $0.4 million in Grain recoveries and $0.4 million in occupancy and equipment.

The $11.7 million decrease from the three months ended March 31, 2022 was attributable to a $9.0 million decrease in Grain write-off and write-down, as well as a $5.0 million contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation last year, partially offset by a higher provision for contingencies of $1.0 million (due to higher volumes and CECL implementation).

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $227.5 million, or 9.84%, to $2.54 billion as of March 31, 2023 from $2.31 billion as of December 31, 2022. The increase in total assets is largely attributable to increases of $130.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, $121.3 million in net loans receivable (inclusive of a $16.5 million net decrease in PPP loans) and $1.8 million in other assets, offset by decreases of $19.2 million in held-to-maturity securities and $5.5 million in Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock.

Total liabilities increased $224.2 million, or 12.32%, to $2.04 billion as of March 31, 2023 from $1.82 billion as of December 31, 2022. The increase in total liabilities was largely attributable to increases of $131.0 million in borrowings and $84.5 million in deposits.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $3.3 million, or 0.68%, to $496.0 million as of March 31, 2023, from $492.7 million as of December 31, 2022. This increase in stockholders’ equity was largely attributable to $1.2 million in other comprehensive income related to improved valuation of securities, $1.1 million as a result of implementation of CECL, $0.4 million in share-based compensation, $0.3 million in net income and $0.3 million in ESOP.

About Ponce Financial Group, Inc.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, is the holding company for Ponce Bank. Ponce Bank is a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. Ponce Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent alternative funding sources and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties, construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. Ponce Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on business activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which Ponce Bank operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay Ponce Bank’s loans; anticipated losses with respect to the Company's investment in Grain; changes in the value of securities in the investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that intangibles recorded in the financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in Ponce Bank’s market area; Ponce Bank’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in Ponce Financial Group, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

                             
  As of  
  March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
  2023     2022     2022     2022     2022  
ASSETS                            
Cash and due from banks:                            
Cash $ 83,670     $ 34,074     $ 37,235     $ 53,544     $ 32,168  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   101,017       20,286       25,286       221,262       37,127  
Total cash and cash equivalents   184,687       54,360       62,521       274,806       69,295  
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value   128,320       129,505       131,977       140,044       154,799  
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost (1)   491,649       510,820       494,297       211,517       927  
Placement with banks   1,245       1,494       2,490       2,490       2,490  
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value   2,987       1,979       3,357       9,234       7,972  
Loans receivable, net   1,614,428       1,493,127       1,392,553       1,324,320       1,300,446  
Accrued interest receivable   15,435       15,049       14,063       13,255       12,799  
Premises and equipment, net   17,215       17,446       17,759       18,945       19,279  
Right of use assets   33,147       33,423       34,121       34,416       35,179  
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost   19,209       24,661       14,272       16,429       5,420  
Deferred tax assets   15,413       16,137       13,822       9,658       7,440  
Other assets   15,799       13,988       11,170       21,585       13,730  
Total assets $ 2,539,534     $ 2,311,989     $ 2,192,402     $ 2,076,699     $ 1,629,776  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                            
Liabilities:                            
Deposits $ 1,336,877     $ 1,252,412     $ 1,351,189     $ 1,148,728     $ 1,181,165  
Operating lease liabilities   34,308       34,532       35,081       35,217       35,821  
Accrued interest payable   1,767       1,390       854       158       223  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance   14,902       9,724       10,589       8,668       10,161  
Borrowings   648,375       517,375       286,375       334,375       93,375  
Warehouse lines of credit                           753  
Other liabilities   7,264       3,856       7,631       31,471       8,699  
Total liabilities   2,043,493       1,819,289       1,691,719       1,558,617       1,330,197  
Commitments and contingencies                            
Stockholders' Equity:                            
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized   225,000       225,000       225,000       225,000        
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized   249       249       247       247       247  
Treasury stock, at cost   (2 )     (2 )                  
Additional paid-in-capital   206,883       206,508       206,092       205,669       205,243  
Retained earnings   94,399       92,955       102,169       116,907       116,136  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (16,629 )     (17,860 )     (18,420 )     (15,032 )     (7,035 )
Unearned compensation ─ ESOP   (13,859 )     (14,150 )     (14,405 )     (14,709 )     (15,012 )
Total stockholders' equity   496,041       492,700       500,683       518,082       299,579  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,539,534     $ 2,311,989     $ 2,192,402     $ 2,076,699     $ 1,629,776  

(1) Included for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2023 was $0.8 million related to the allowance for credit loss on held-to-maturity securities.


Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended  
  March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
  2023     2022     2022     2022     2022  
Interest and dividend income:                            
Interest on loans receivable $ 19,700     $ 18,550     $ 17,058     $ 16,057     $ 18,200  
Interest on deposits due from banks   197       199       346       132       36  
Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock   6,459       6,184       4,230       978       782  
Total interest and dividend income   26,356       24,933       21,634       17,167       19,018  
Interest expense:                            
Interest on certificates of deposit   1,871       1,310       687       677       803  
Interest on other deposits   4,166       4,125       1,543       521       284  
Interest on borrowings   5,074       3,332       1,793       481       593  
Total interest expense   11,111       8,767       4,023       1,679       1,680  
Net interest income   15,245       16,166       17,611       15,488       17,338  
(Benefit) provision for credit losses   (174 )     12,641       9,330       817       1,258  
Net interest income after (benefit) provision for credit losses   15,419       3,525       8,281       14,671       16,080  
Non-interest income:                            
Service charges and fees   491       481       464       445       440  
Brokerage commissions   15       180       288       214       338  
Late and prepayment charges   729       263       109       193       58  
Income on sale of mortgage loans   99       7       116       200       418  
Loan origination (1)         (557 )     522       696       625  
(Loss) gain on sale of premises and equipment               (436 )            
Other   485       63       514       431       347  
Total non-interest income   1,819       437       1,577       2,179       2,226  
Non-interest expense:                            
Compensation and benefits   7,446       6,501       7,377       6,911       7,125  
Occupancy and equipment   3,570       3,928       3,611       3,237       3,192  
Data processing expenses   1,192       1,114       994       824       847  
Direct loan expenses   412       454       654       505       874  
Provision for contingencies   985       (440 )     519       30       17  
Insurance and surety bond premiums   265       270       297       156       147  
Office supplies, telephone and postage   399       375       369       406       405  
Professional fees   1,455       1,571       1,251       1,748       1,334  
Contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation                           4,995  
Grain (recoveries) and write-off   (914 )     (515 )     8,881       1,500       8,074  
Marketing and promotional expenses   128       256       214       52       71  
Directors fees and regulatory assessment   155       196       188       167       154  
Other operating expenses   1,268       2,055       1,061       1,031       839  
Total non-interest expense   16,361       15,765       25,416       16,567       28,074  
Income (loss) before income taxes   877       (11,803 )     (15,558 )     283       (9,768 )
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   546       (2,589 )     (820 )     (488 )     (2,948 )
Net income (loss) $ 331     $ (9,214 )   $ (14,738 )   $ 771     $ (6,820 )
Earnings (loss) per common share:                            
Basic $ 0.01     $ (0.40 )   $ (0.64 )   $ 0.03     $ (0.31 )
Diluted $ 0.01     $ (0.40 )   $ (0.64 )   $ 0.03     $ (0.31 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                            
Basic   23,293,013       23,168,097       23,094,859       23,056,559       21,721,113  
Diluted   23,324,532       23,168,097       23,094,859       23,128,911       21,721,113  

(1) Amounts for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2022 include the reversal of $0.8 million of loan origination income that had been taken upfront in prior quarters of 2022 (as opposed to deferred over the life of ‎the loan)‎.


Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

    For the Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2023     2022     Variance $     Variance %  
Interest and dividend income:                        
Interest on loans receivable   $ 19,700     $ 18,200     $ 1,500       8.24 %
Interest on deposits due from banks     197       36       161       447.22 %
Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock     6,459       782       5,677       725.96 %
Total interest and dividend income     26,356       19,018       7,338       38.58 %
Interest expense:                        
Interest on certificates of deposit     1,871       803       1,068       133.00 %
Interest on other deposits     4,166       284       3,882       1,366.90 %
Interest on borrowings     5,074       593       4,481       755.65 %
Total interest expense     11,111       1,680       9,431       561.37 %
Net interest income     15,245       17,338       (2,093 )     (12.07 %)
(Benefit) provision for credit losses     (174 )     1,258       (1,432 )     (113.83 %)
Net interest income after (benefit) provision for credit losses     15,419       16,080       (661 )     (4.11 %)
Non-interest income:                        
Service charges and fees     491       440       51       11.59 %
Brokerage commissions     15       338       (323 )     (95.56 %)
Late and prepayment charges     729       58       671       1,156.90 %
Income on sale of mortgage loans     99       418       (319 )     (76.32 %)
Loan origination           625       (625 )     (100.00 %)
Other     485       347       138       39.77 %
Total non-interest income     1,819       2,226       (407 )     (18.28 %)
Non-interest expense:                        
Compensation and benefits     7,446       7,125       321       4.51 %
Occupancy and equipment     3,570       3,192       378       11.84 %
Data processing expenses     1,192       847       345       40.73 %
Direct loan expenses     412       874       (462 )     (52.86 %)
Provision for contingencies     985       17       968       5,694.12 %
Insurance and surety bond premiums     265       147       118       80.27 %
Office supplies, telephone and postage     399       405       (6 )     (1.48 %)
Professional fees     1,455       1,334       121       9.07 %
Contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation           4,995       (4,995 )     (100.00 %)
Grain (recoveries) and write-off     (914 )     8,074       (8,988 )     (111.32 %)
Marketing and promotional expenses     128       71       57       80.28 %
Directors fees and regulatory assessment     155       154       1       0.65 %
Other operating expenses     1,268       839       429       51.13 %
Total non-interest expense     16,361       28,074       (11,713 )     (41.72 %)
Income (loss) before income taxes     877       (9,768 )     10,645       (108.98 %)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     546       (2,948 )     3,494       (118.52 %)
Net income (loss)   $ 331     $ (6,820 )   $ 7,151       (104.85 %)
Earnings (loss) per common share:                        
Basic   $ 0.01     $ (0.31 )   $ 0.33       (104.53 %)
Diluted   $ 0.01     $ (0.31 )   $ 0.33       (104.52 %)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                        
Basic     23,293,013       21,721,113       1,571,900       7.24 %
Diluted     23,324,532       21,721,113       1,603,419       7.38 %


Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Key Metrics

  At or for the Three Months Ended  
  March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
  2023     2022     2022     2022     2022  
Performance Ratios:                            
Return on average assets (1)   0.06 %     (1.62 %)     (2.80 %)     0.17 %     (1.55 %)
Return on average equity (1)   0.27 %     (7.28 %)     (11.25 %)     1.01 %     (10.06 %)
Net interest rate spread (1) (2)   1.79 %     2.14 %     3.12 %     3.86 %     4.48 %
Net interest margin (1) (3)   2.75 %     2.98 %     3.62 %     4.10 %     4.68 %
Non-interest expense to average assets (1)   2.79 %     2.78 %     4.83 %     3.73 %     6.39 %
Efficiency ratio (4)   95.88 %     94.95 %     132.46 %     93.77 %     143.50 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities   147.75 %     151.73 %     161.30 %     151.98 %     145.54 %
Average equity to average assets   20.91 %     22.32 %     24.90 %     17.32 %     15.76 %
Capital Ratios:                            
Total capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only)   27.54 %     30.53 %     33.39 %     36.00 %     23.27 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only)   26.28 %     29.26 %     32.13 %     34.75 %     22.02 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)   26.28 %     29.26 %     32.13 %     34.75 %     22.02 %
Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only)   19.51 %     20.47 %     22.91 %     28.79 %     14.88 %
Asset Quality Ratios:                            
Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans   1.77 %     2.27 %     1.77 %     1.31 %     1.28 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of nonperforming loans   149.73 %     252.33 %     118.43 %     94.05 %     106.84 %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1)   (0.57 %)     (0.85 %)     (0.52 %)     (0.05 %)     (0.22 %)
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans   1.18 %     0.90 %     1.50 %     1.39 %     1.20 %
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets   0.76 %     0.59 %     0.97 %     0.90 %     0.97 %
Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets   0.76 %     0.59 %     0.97 %     0.90 %     0.97 %
Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans as a percentage of total assets   0.93 %     0.78 %     1.16 %     1.14 %     1.30 %
Other:                            
Number of offices   19       19       19       19       19  
Number of full-time equivalent employees   251       253       257       253       223  
                             
  1. Annualized where appropriate.
  2. Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
  3. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
  4. Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
     

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Securities Portfolio

    March 31, 2023     December 31, 2022  
          Gross     Gross                 Gross     Gross        
    Amortized     Unrealized     Unrealized           Amortized     Unrealized     Unrealized        
    Cost     Gains     Losses     Fair Value     Cost     Gains     Losses     Fair Value  
    (in thousands)     (in thousands)  
Available-for-Sale Securities:                                                
U.S. Government Bonds   $ 2,987     $     $ (241 )   $ 2,746     $ 2,985     $     $ (296 )   $ 2,689  
Corporate Bonds     25,816             (2,639 )     23,177       25,824             (2,465 )     23,359  
Mortgage-Backed Securities:                                                
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations (1)     43,421             (6,030 )     37,391       44,503             (6,726 )     37,777  
FHLMC Certificates     11,036             (1,490 )     9,546       11,310             (1,676 )     9,634  
FNMA Certificates     65,819             (10,474 )     55,345       67,199             (11,271 )     55,928  
GNMA Certificates     117             (2 )     115       122             (4 )     118  
Total available-for-sale securities   $ 149,196     $     $ (20,876 )   $ 128,320     $ 151,943     $     $ (22,438 )   $ 129,505  
                                                 
Held-to-Maturity Securities:                                                
U.S. Agency Bonds   $ 25,000     $     $ (206 )   $ 24,794     $ 35,000     $     $ (380 )   $ 34,620  
Corporate Bonds     82,500             (4,158 )     78,342       82,500       57       (3,819 )     78,738  
Mortgage-Backed Securities:                                                
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations (1)     230,531       853       (2,457 )     228,927       235,479       192       (5,558 )     230,113  
FHLMC Certificates     4,008             (245 )     3,763       4,120             (268 )     3,852  
FNMA Certificates     128,968             (3,695 )     125,273       131,918             (5,227 )     126,691  
SBA Certificates     21,451       71             21,522       21,803       34             21,837  
Total held-to-maturity securities (2)   $ 492,458     $ 924     $ (10,761 )   $ 482,621     $ 510,820     $ 283     $ (15,252 )   $ 495,851  
  1. Comprised of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC”), Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”) and Ginnie Mae (“GNMA”) issued securities.
  2. Excludes $0.8 million related to allowance for credit losses on securities.

The following table presents the activity in the allowance for credit losses for held-to-maturity securities.

    For the Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2023     2022  
Beginning balance   $     $  
CECL adoption     662        
Provision for credit losses     147        
Allowance for credit losses on securities   $ 809     $  


Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loan Portfolio

    As of  
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
    2023     2022     2022     2022     2022  
    Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Mortgage loans:                                                            
1-4 family residential                                                            
Investor Owned   $ 354,559       21.60 %   $ 343,968       22.54 %   $ 336,667       23.79 %   $ 321,671       24.02 %   $ 323,442       24.59 %
Owner-Occupied     149,481       9.10 %     134,878       8.84 %     112,749       7.97 %     100,048       7.47 %     95,234       7.24 %
Multifamily residential     553,430       33.71 %     494,667       32.42 %     421,917       29.81 %     396,470       29.60 %     368,133       27.98 %
Nonresidential properties     314,560       19.17 %     308,043       20.19 %     282,642       19.97 %     279,877       20.90 %     251,893       19.14 %
Construction and land     235,157       14.33 %     185,018       12.13 %     197,437       13.95 %     165,425       12.35 %     144,881       11.01 %
Total mortgage loans     1,607,187       97.91 %     1,466,574       96.12 %     1,351,412       95.49 %     1,263,491       94.34 %     1,183,583       89.96 %
Non-mortgage loans:                                                            
Business loans (1)     19,890       1.21 %     39,965       2.62 %     41,398       2.92 %     45,720       3.41 %     100,253       7.62 %
Consumer loans (2)     14,227       0.88 %     19,129       1.26 %     22,563       1.59 %     30,198       2.25 %     31,899       2.42 %
Total non-mortgage loans     34,117       2.09 %     59,094       3.88 %     63,961       4.51 %     75,918       5.66 %     132,152       10.04 %
Total loans, gross     1,641,304       100.00 %     1,525,668       100.00 %     1,415,373       100.00 %     1,339,409       100.00 %     1,315,735       100.00 %
                                                             
Net deferred loan origination costs     2,099             2,051             2,288             2,446             1,604        
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (28,975 )           (34,592 )           (25,108 )           (17,535 )           (16,893 )      
                                                             
Loans, net   $ 1,614,428           $ 1,493,127           $ 1,392,553           $ 1,324,320           $ 1,300,446        
  1. As of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, business loans include $3.6 million, $20.0 million, $24.7 million, $30.8 million and $86.0 million, respectively, of PPP loans.
  2. As of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, consumer loans include $13.4 million, $18.2 million, $21.5 million, $28.3 million and $31.0 million, respectively, of loans originated by the Bank pursuant to its arrangement with Grain.


Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Grain Loan Exposure

Grain Technologies, Inc. ("Grain") Total Exposure as of March 31, 2023  
(in thousands)  
Receivable from Grain      
Microloans originated - put back to Grain (inception-to-March 31, 2023)   $ 25,057  
Write-downs, net of recoveries (inception-to-date as of March 31, 2023)     (16,541 )
Cash receipts from Grain (inception-to-March 31, 2023)     (6,690 )
Grant/reserve     (1,826 )
Net receivable as of March 31, 2023   $  
Microloan receivables from Grain Borrowers      
Grain originated loans receivable as of March 31, 2023   $ 13,365  
Allowance for credit losses on loans as of March 31, 2023 (1)     (11,597 )
Microloans, net of allowance for credit losses on loans as of March 31, 2023   $ 1,768  
Investments      
Investment in Grain   $ 1,000  
Investment in Grain write-off in Q3 2022     (1,000 )
Investment in Grain as of March 31, 2023      
Total exposure to Grain as of March 31, 2023   $ 1,768  

(1) Includes $0.3 million for allowance for unused commitments on the $2.4 million of unused commitments available to Grain originated borrowers reported in other liabilities in the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Financial Conditions. Excludes $1.2 million of security deposits by Grain originated borrowers reported in deposits in the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Financial Conditions.


Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

  For the Three Months Ended  
  March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
  2023     2022     2022     2022     2022  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Allowance for credit losses on loans at beginning of the period $ 34,592     $ 25,108     $ 17,535     $ 16,893     $ 16,352  
(Benefit) provision for credit losses on loans   (321 )     12,641       9,330       817       1,258  
Adoption of CECL   (3,090 )                        
Charge-offs:                            
Mortgage loans:                            
1-4 family residences                            
Investor owned                            
Owner occupied                            
Multifamily residences                            
Nonresidential properties                            
Construction and land                            
Non-mortgage loans:                            
Business                            
Consumer   (2,569 )     (3,659 )     (1,799 )     (450 )     (751 )
Total charge-offs   (2,569 )     (3,659 )     (1,799 )     (450 )     (751 )
Recoveries:                            
Mortgage loans:                            
1-4 family residences                            
Investor owned                     156        
Owner occupied               39              
Multifamily residences                            
Nonresidential properties                            
Construction and land                            
Non-mortgage loans:                            
Business               1       91       2  
Consumer   363       502       2       28       32  
Total recoveries   363       502       42       275       34  
Net (charge-offs) recoveries   (2,206 )     (3,157 )     (1,757 )     (175 )     (717 )
Allowance for credit losses on loans at end of the period $ 28,975     $ 34,592     $ 25,108     $ 17,535     $ 16,893  


Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Deposits

    As of  
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
    2023     2022     2022     2022     2022  
    Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Demand   $ 282,741       21.15 %   $ 289,149       23.08 %   $ 288,654       21.37 %   $ 284,462       24.77 %   $ 281,132       23.81 %
Interest-bearing deposits:                                                            
NOW/IOLA accounts     21,735       1.63 %     24,349       1.94 %     28,799       2.13 %     28,597       2.49 %     33,010       2.79 %
Money market accounts     408,404       30.55 %     317,815       25.38 %     360,293       26.66 %     181,156       15.77 %     169,847       14.38 %
Reciprocal deposits     109,649       8.20 %     114,049       9.11 %     162,858       12.05 %     151,264       13.17 %     160,510       13.59 %
Savings accounts     127,731       9.55 %     130,432       10.41 %     140,055       10.37 %     139,244       12.12 %     133,966       11.34 %
Total NOW, money market, reciprocal and savings accounts     667,519       49.93 %     586,645       46.84 %     692,005       51.21 %     500,261       43.55 %     497,333       42.10 %
Certificates of deposit of $250K or more     76,893       5.75 %     70,113       5.60 %     61,900       4.58 %     65,157       5.67 %     75,130       6.36 %
Brokered certificates of deposit (1)     98,754       7.39 %     98,754       7.89 %     98,760       7.31 %     62,650       5.45 %     79,282       6.71 %
Listing service deposits (1)     28,417       2.13 %     35,813       2.86 %     40,964       3.03 %     48,953       4.26 %     53,876       4.56 %
All other certificates of deposit less than $250K     182,553       13.65 %     171,938       13.73 %     168,906       12.50 %     187,245       16.30 %     194,412       16.46 %
Total certificates of deposit     386,617       28.92 %     376,618       30.08 %     370,530       27.42 %     364,005       31.68 %     402,700       34.09 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,054,136       78.85 %     963,263       76.92 %     1,062,535       78.63 %     864,266       75.23 %     900,033       76.19 %
Total deposits   $ 1,336,877       100.00 %   $ 1,252,412       100.00 %   $ 1,351,189       100.00 %   $ 1,148,728       100.00 %   $ 1,181,165       100.00 %

(1) As of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, there were $9.5 million, $13.6 million, $13.8 million, $18.5 million, and $19.0 million, respectively, in individual listing service deposits amounting to $250,000 or more. All brokered certificates of deposit individually amounted to less than $250,000.


Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Borrowings

  March 31,     December 31,  
  2023     2022  
  Scheduled
Maturity 		    Redeemable
at Call Date 		    Weighted
Average
Rate 		    Scheduled
Maturity 		    Redeemable
at Call Date 		    Weighted
Average
Rate 		 
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Overnight line of credit
advance		 $     $       %   $ 6,000     $ 6,000       4.6 %
                                   
Term advances ending:                                  
2023 $ 24,775     $ 24,775       2.81     $ 178,375     $ 178,375       4.32  
2024   302,500       302,500       4.51       50,000       50,000       4.75  
2025   50,000       50,000       4.41       50,000       50,000       4.41  
2026                                  
2027   212,000       212,000       3.44       183,000       183,000       3.25
Thereafter   59,100       59,100       3.43       50,000       50,000       3.35
  $ 648,375     $ 648,375       3.99 %   $ 517,375     $ 517,375       3.90 %


Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Nonperforming Assets

  As of Three Months Ended  
  March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
  2023     2022     2022     2022     2022  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Non-accrual loans:                            
Mortgage loans:                            
1-4 family residential                            
Investor owned $ 2,836     $ 2,844     $ 5,902     $ 3,460     $ 3,596  
Owner occupied   2,245       961       971       1,140       962  
Multifamily residential                            
Nonresidential properties               778       1,162       1,166  
Construction and land   11,906       7,567       10,660       10,817       7,567  
Non-mortgage loans:                            
Business   40             359              
Consumer                            
Total non-accrual loans (not including non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans) $ 17,027     $ 11,372     $ 18,670     $ 16,579     $ 13,291  
                             
Non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans:                            
Mortgage loans:                            
1-4 family residential                            
Investor owned $ 213     $ 217     $ 221     $ 224     $ 230  
Owner occupied   2,020       2,027       2,215       1,746       2,192  
Multifamily residential                            
Nonresidential properties   91       93       95       96       98  
Construction and land                            
Non-mortgage loans:                            
Business                            
Consumer                            
Total non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans   2,324       2,337       2,531       2,066       2,520  
Total non-accrual loans $ 19,351     $ 13,709     $ 21,201     $ 18,645     $ 15,811  
                             
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans:                            
Mortgage loans:                            
1-4 family residential                            
Investor owned $ 2,185     $ 2,207     $ 2,228     $ 2,246     $ 2,269  
Owner occupied   1,310       1,328       1,254       2,019       2,313  
Multifamily residential                            
Nonresidential properties   701       708       715       725       726  
Construction and land                            
Non-mortgage loans:                            
Business                            
Consumer                            
Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans $ 4,196     $ 4,243     $ 4,197     $ 4,990     $ 5,308  
Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans $ 23,547     $ 17,952     $ 25,398     $ 23,635     $ 21,119  
Total non-performing loans to total gross loans   1.18 %     0.90 %     1.50 %     1.39 %     1.20 %
Total non-performing assets to total assets   0.76 %     0.59 %     0.97 %     0.90 %     0.97 %
Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans to total assets   0.93 %     0.78 %     1.16 %     1.14 %     1.30 %


Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets

  For the Three Months Ended March 31,
  2023     2022  
  Average               Average            
  Outstanding           Average   Outstanding           Average
  Balance     Interest     Yield/Rate (1)   Balance     Interest     Yield/Rate (1)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:                              
Loans (2) $ 1,572,148     $ 19,700     5.08 %   $ 1,325,433     $ 18,200     5.57 %
Securities (3)   631,138       6,075     3.90 %     138,095       717     2.11 %
Other (4)   41,643       581     5.66 %     38,253       101     1.07 %
Total interest-earning assets   2,244,929       26,356     4.76 %     1,501,781       19,018     5.14 %
Non-interest-earning assets   129,837                 225,006            
Total assets $ 2,374,766               $ 1,726,787            
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
NOW/IOLA $ 23,334     $ 9     0.16 %   $ 33,083     $ 16     0.20 %
Money market   449,206       4,124     3.72 %     319,806       235     0.30 %
Savings   128,876       30     0.09 %     135,404       32     0.10 %
Certificates of deposit   381,362       1,871     1.99 %     419,104       803     0.78 %
Total deposits   982,778       6,034     2.49 %     907,397       1,086     0.49 %
Advance payments by borrowers   12,919       3     0.09 %     9,808       1     0.04 %
Borrowings   523,705       5,074     3.93 %     114,688       593     2.10 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,519,402       11,111     2.97 %     1,031,893       1,680     0.66 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Non-interest-bearing demand   316,803                 372,433            
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   42,038                 47,562            
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   358,841                 419,995            
Total liabilities   1,878,243       11,111           1,451,888       1,680      
Total equity   496,523                 274,899            
Total liabilities and total equity $ 2,374,766           2.97 %   $ 1,726,787           0.66 %
Net interest income       $ 15,245               $ 17,338      
Net interest rate spread (5)             1.79 %               4.48 %
Net interest-earning assets (6) $ 725,527               $ 469,888            
Net interest margin (7)             2.75 %               4.68 %
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities             147.75 %               145.54 %
  1. Annualized where appropriate.
  2. Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.
  3. Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.
  4. Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends.
  5. Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
  6. Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
  7. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

        

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other Data

  As of  
  March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
  2023     2022     2022     2022     2022  
Other Data                            
Common shares issued   24,865,476       24,861,329       24,728,460       24,724,274       24,724,274  
Less treasury shares   1,976       1,976                    
Common shares outstanding at end of period   24,863,500       24,859,353       24,728,460       24,724,274       24,724,274  
                             
Book value per common share $ 10.90     $ 10.77     $ 11.15     $ 11.85     $ 12.12  
Tangible book value per common share $ 10.90     $ 10.77     $ 11.15     $ 11.85     $ 12.12  

Contact:
Frank Perez
frank.perez@poncebank.net
718-931-9000

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more