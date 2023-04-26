Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,309 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,641 in the last 365 days.

KEON CAPITAL INC. APPOINTS NADER VATANCHI AS CEO

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, B.C., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keon Capital Inc. (“Keon” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KEON.H) announces that Mr. Nader Vatanchi has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Vatanchi has over a decade of experience in finance, starting with Edward Jones and IG Wealth Management in 2012, where he spent a combined six years before selling his business to pursue his entrepreneurial goals. Mr. Vatanchi graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology from Simon Fraser University. Currently, he is the CEO and Director of numerous publicly traded companies.

Keon also announces that Mr. Ashish “Ash” Misquith has been appointed as a director of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Misquith has extensive experience in business development and startups. He has invested in multiple private and public companies and IPO’s. He is the founder of Swiftgrade, an artificial intelligence (AI) application that allows teachers to grade students in a timely and efficient manner. Mr. Misquith is an advocate for continuous education and is a former semi-professional tennis player.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Luke Montaine

Director, CFO and Corporate Secretary
Tel: 604.760.8755
Email: lmontaine@gmail.com

###

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


You just read:

KEON CAPITAL INC. APPOINTS NADER VATANCHI AS CEO

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more