International Top 40 EDM & Hip Pop Music Group ZupaNova to Perform LIVE with IaKopo & Arii Brazil at Mayfest 2023
Music Artists Come Together to Celebrate the Caregiver Community
We wrote ‘ZupaLove’ as a reminder that we all have the power to make a positive impact on the lives of others,... help make the world a better place, and to spread love wherever they go.””CARSON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of the Caregiver Community, Mayfest 2023 and Wish USA are proud to offer a fun-filled family festival at the Carson Civic Center on May 7th from 12pm to 6pm with games, prizes, and LIVE music performances with Billboard artists and special guests. Best of all, admission is FREE!
Take a look at the lineup of some of the top live musical performances and special guests set to perform on the Wish USA stage and how to get involved in this impactful cause.
BILLBOARD ARTIST PERFORMANCES & NEW SINGLE RELEASE
ZupaNova is an international two-time Top 40 EDM and Hip Pop Music Group who will be performing LIVE at Mayfest 2023 with special performances by Billboard artist Iakopo and Arii Brazil. They are set to perform on the Main Stage Indoors for 15 minutes as well as on the Wish Bus with songs such as: “ZupaLove,” “Pop Pop,” “Don't Think,” “Celebrate,” and more!
Most recognize the ZupaNova MegaDuo – Rawcel Cooks (Songwriter for The Black Eyed Peas) and Davy Brown (Multi-Genre Producer/Recording Artist/Multi-Instrumentalist) – for their global success over the past few years in reaching the Top 40 Charts on the iHeartRadio Media base in the US. In fact, ZupaNova opened up for Fall Out Boy and BTS at this past New Year’s performance on FilAm TV / “We Global New Year’s Eve” celebration.
SPECIAL PERFORMANCES LIVE AT MAYFEST
* ZupaNova will be performing “Don't Think” with International Billboard artist IAKOPO that hit #5 as the most streamed and downloaded songs on North American College Radio.
* ZupaNova is ready to also perform “Pop Pop,” featuring Arii Brazil that hit #41 on the charts and “ZupaHot” that hit #38.
* What’s more–ZupaNova is dropping their latest single the day before the event and will be performing their new song “ZupaLove” LIVE at Mayfest!
“ZupaLove” aims to promote love triumphing over hate and a global celebration of unity, kindness, diversity, authenticity, and positive impact.
“We wrote ‘ZupaLove’ as a reminder that we all have the power to make a positive impact on the lives of others. We hope that this song inspires people to be kind to one another, help make the world a better place, and to spread love wherever they go.” – Cooks
WHAT TO EXPECT AT MAYFEST
Southern California’s annual Mayfest Festival “recognizes the caregivers, agencies and facilities that serve our elderly, the sick, and the homeless—in Los Angeles County. This is a fun-filled, family-friendly festival featuring a fashion show, a car show, games, new talents, and some of the best performers in the community.” (eventbrite.com)
PARTICIPATE AT MAYFEST
• DONATE to Ca Care Association at www.mayfest.live/donate.
• SPONSOR a game/booth or be a vendor at www.mayfest.live/sponsor.
• NOMINATE caregivers, healthcare nonprofit organizations and facility owners at www.mayfest.live/nominate.
• SHARE our donation page: www.mayfest.live/donate.
• SIGN-UP for the car show at www.mayfest.live/car-registration.
• ATTEND this free, family-friendly event! Mark GOING here: https://fb.me/e/SnH6fl7b
“This community event is a fundraiser for Ca Care Association, which is a nonprofit organization that helps Caregivers and Residential Care Facilities improve the delivery of care for individuals and increase the quality skills of direct care workers.” (eventbrite.com)
Stay tuned by visiting http://www.zupanovaofficial.com and https://youtu.be/jELS4eR2gYs.
