Tennessee Receives Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement Payment of More Than $160 Million

Nashville- Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced today that Tennessee has received a payment of $163.9 million from the major tobacco companies that joined the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement. The landmark Settlement, finalized in 1998, resolved Tennessee’s lawsuit against the major tobacco companies for violations of consumer protection laws and deceptive marketing practices that caused damages to the state, including increased healthcare costs.

To date, Tennessee has received $3.8 billion from the Master Settlement Agreement.

Under the terms of the Settlement, Tennessee and 51 other states and U.S. territories receive annual payments, which help defray the cost of healthcare for smoking-related illnesses. The Master Settlement Agreement also contains significant public health protections for Tennesseans, including restrictions against youth-marketing of tobacco products, sales of tobacco brand-name merchandise, and tobacco-sponsored entertainment and sporting events.

Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti and his staff are responsible for enforcing the Master Settlement Agreement and regulating tobacco companies that do business in Tennessee. The Attorney General’s Office works to ensure that the companies comply with their obligations under the Master Settlement Agreement, and state and federal tobacco laws. The work of the Attorney General’s Office helps ensure that Tennessee will continue receiving the significant benefits of the Settlement.

The Office of Attorney General also has a Tobacco Hotline for complaints about youth-marketing of tobacco and underage tobacco sales. That number is (615) 532-9480 (local calls) or (800) 890-8366.

