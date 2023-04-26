ATN Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results; Reiterates Outlook

/EIN News/ -- “First-to-Fiber” and “Glass and Steel™” Strategies Drive Growth



Revenue grew 8% to $185.8 million

Increased total high-speed subscribers reached by 18%

Expanded broadband homes passed by high-speed digital solutions by 56%

Capital expenditures were $50.6 million (net of $2.1 million of reimbursables)

Adjusted EBITDA Improvements Follow Subscriber and Revenue Growth



Net loss increased to $(5.9) million, or $(0.44) per share; operating income increased to $0.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 6% to $44.8 million

Reiterates 2023 Outlook3

Adjusted EBITDA expected to be in the range of $183.0 to $193.0 million

Capital Expenditures expected to be in the range of $160.0 to $170.0 million

BEVERLY, Mass., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (“ATN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Remarks by Michael Prior, ATN CEO

“The first quarter of 2023 marks the start of the second year of our three-year investment plan. We are already seeing the benefits of our expanded network and its associated customer additions. Broadband homes passed by high-speed solutions increased by 56% versus last year, primarily due to fiber-based network expansions in Guyana and Alaska. ATN’s first quarter revenue reached the highest level in more than a decade. As we continue to add subscribers to the network, we expect to strengthen and expand our core base of highly durable revenue and cash flow.

“We showed consistency of execution in the first quarter and were again rewarded with solid subscriber growth, high levels of customer retention and progress on our key operational and financial metrics. We expect our customer base, revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA growth trends to continue throughout 2023 and continue to track to our three-year plan.”

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Consolidated revenues were $185.8 million, up 8% versus $172.0 million in the year-ago quarter. This increase primarily reflects increased mobility and fixed revenues, including those from a recent acquisition, partially offset by lower legacy roaming and construction revenues.

Operating income increased to $0.6 million, from $0.1 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher revenues, partially offset by an increase in depreciation expense from a recent acquisition and a restructuring charge associated with our legacy wholesale wireless business. Last year’s first quarter operating income included a loss on the disposition of assets.

Net loss attributable to ATN stockholders was $(5.9) million, or $(0.44) loss per share, and increased in comparison to the net loss of $(0.9) million, or $(0.13) loss per share, in the year-ago quarter due primarily to a $5.3 million increase in net interest expense compared with last year.

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased to $44.8 million, from $42.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Segment Operating Results (in Thousands)

The Company recorded financial results in three categories: (i) International Telecom; (ii) US Telecom; and (iii) Corporate and Other.

For Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 International International US US Total Total Telecom Telecom Telecom Telecom All Other* All Other* ATN ATN Total Revenue: $ 90,408 $ 86,787 $ 95,366 $ 85,232 $ - $ - $ 185,774 $ 172,019 Mobility 26,107 23,586 1,159 1,830 - - 27,266 25,416 Fixed 58,891 58,347 58,902 46,113 - - 117,793 104,460 Carrier Services 3,690 3,402 32,084 32,989 - - 35,774 36,391 Construction - - 590 1,987 - - 590 1,987 All other 1,720 1,452 2,631 2,313 - - 4,351 3,765 Operating Income (Loss) $ 13,825 $ 11,802 $ (4,342 ) $ (4,635 ) $ (8,847 ) $ (7,059 ) $ 636 $ 108 EBITDA2 $ 28,391 $ 26,117 $ 20,012 $ 16,647 $ (8,116 ) $ (6,106 ) $ 40,287 $ 36,658 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 28,458 $ 27,208 $ 22,809 $ 19,668 $ (6,469 ) $ (4,784 ) $ 44,798 $ 42,092 Capital Expenditures** $ 21,463 $ 15,170 $ 29,135 $ 18,847 $ - $ 203 $ 50,598 $ 34,220

* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments.

**Excludes government capital programs amounts disbursed and amounts received.

ATN’s Strategic Plan and Key Performance Indicators

Investments to drive long-term growth and durable cash flow – To address the growing need for more bandwidth and reliable connectivity across all markets and geographies in which we operate, the Company continues to deploy capital in fiber and fiber-fed high-speed data solutions to increase the Company’s fiber footprint and grow broadband subscribers.

Operating Metrics

Operating Metrics 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Q1 2023 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 vs. Q1 2022 Broadband Homes Passed 736,300 728,900 613,600 614,200 610,100 21 % Broadband Homes Passed by HSD* 301,600 275,100 219,300 199,800 193,300 56 % Broadband Customers 216,900 210,300 205,200 204,500 204,000 6 % HSD* Broadband Customers 119,800 113,000 110,700 105,600 101,800 18 % Fiber Route Miles 11,099 10,545 9,756 9,399 9,127 22 % International Mobile Subscribers Pre-Paid 328,300 322,000 301,800 297,000 291,900 12 % Post-Paid 57,100 55,700 54,200 51,900 50,200 14 % Total 385,400 377,700 356,000 348,900 342,100 13 % Blended Churn 2.81 % 2.25 % 3.02 % 2.80 % 2.86 %

*HSD is defined as download speeds greater than 100 Mbps and HSD subscribers connected to our high-speed networks regardless of the speed of plan selected.

Note: Data presented may differ from prior periods to reflect more accurate data and/or changes in calculation methodology and process.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of March 31, 2023, was $61.0 million and total debt was $464.7 million, versus $76.8 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $352.2 million of total debt at the end of the year-ago quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $16.0 million at quarter-end, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $11.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

Capital Expenditures were $50.6 million net of $2.1 million of reimbursable capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2023, versus $34.2 million a year ago.

Quarterly Dividends and Stock Repurchases

Quarterly dividends ATN paid a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share on April 7, 2023, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2023.

Stock repurchases of the Company’s common stock totaled $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Guidance and Outlook

The Company is continuing investments in its “Glass and Steel™” and “First-to-Fiber” market strategies. At the start of 2022, the Company set business targets to be achieved exiting 2024 following a three-year period of above-normal network investments. In 2023, the Company believes it remains well-positioned to achieve the growth rate targets, capital expenditure levels projected, and projected leverage ratios.

Reiterates outlook for full year 2023 ending December 31, 2023:

Adjusted EBITDA1 $183 million to $193 million Full year 2023 Capital Expenditure $160 million to $170 million Full year 2023



Reiterates outlook for the three-year period ending December 31, 2024:

Revenue CAGR 4-6% 2021-2024 Adjusted EBITDA1 CAGR 8-10% 2021-2024 Capital Expenditure Return to 10-15% of Revenue After 2024 Net Debt Ratio Approx. 2.0x Exiting 2024

Note: Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA CAGRS assume full year 2021 Alaska results and exclude construction revenue.

For the Company’s three-year outlook for Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt and Net Debt Ratio, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures, on a forward-looking basis. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full description of items excluded from the Company’s expected Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services for all. The Company operates in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business, and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit www.atni.com .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definition of Terms

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, the Company has included EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, and Net Debt Ratio in this release and the tables included herein.

EBITDA is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense, transaction-related charges, one-time impairment or special charges, and the gain (loss) on disposition of assets. To more closely align with similar calculations presented by companies in its industry, beginning in this first quarter of 2023, the Company excludes non-cash stock-based compensation in its adjustment to derive Adjusted EBITDA. Prior periods have been restated to conform to this definition change.

Net Debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.

Net Debt Ratio is defined as Net Debt divided by the trailing four quarters’ ended total Adjusted EBITDA at the measurement date.

The Company believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of the Company's core operating results and enhances the usefulness of comparing such performance with prior periods. Management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring the Company’s core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the text of, and the accompanying tables to, this press release. While non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating the Company’s own operating results over different periods of time, the Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other matters, the Company’s future financial performance, business goals and objectives, and results of operations, expectations regarding the transition of its US Telecom business, its future revenues, operating income, cash flows, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, Net Debt Ratio, and capital investments; demand for the Company’s services and industry trends; the Company’s liquidity; the organization of the Company’s business; our expansion into growing markets; the expansion of the Company’s customer base; and management’s plans and strategy for the future. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or results. Actual future events and results could differ materially from the events and results indicated in these statements as a result of many factors, including, among others, (1) the general performance of the Company’s operations, including operating margins, revenues, capital expenditures, and the retention of and future growth of the Company’s subscriber base and ARPU; (2) the Company’s reliance on a limited number of key suppliers and vendors for timely supply of equipment and services relating to the Company’s network infrastructure; (3) the Company’s ability to satisfy the needs and demands of the Company’s major carrier customers; (4) the Company’s ability to realize cost synergies for its newly acquired businesses and expansion plans for its fiber markets; (5) the adequacy and expansion capabilities of the Company’s network capacity and customer service system to support the Company’s customer growth; (6) the Company’s ability to efficiently and cost-effectively upgrade the Company’s networks and information technology platforms to address rapid and significant technological changes in the telecommunications industry; (7) the Company’s continued access to capital and credit markets on terms it deems favorable; (8) government subsidy program availability and regulation of the Company’s businesses, which may impact the Company’s telecommunications licenses, the Company’s revenue and the Company’s operating costs; (9) the Company’s ability to successfully transition its US Telecom business away from wholesale wireless to other carrier and consumer-based services; (10) increased risk of an economic downturn, political, geopolitical and other risks and opportunities facing the Company’s operations, including those resulting from the persistence of high inflation and other macroeconomic headwinds including increased costs and supply chain disruptions; (11) the loss of, or an inability to recruit skilled personnel in the Company’s various jurisdictions, including key members of management; (12) the Company’s ability to find investment or acquisition or disposition opportunities that fit the strategic goals of the Company; (13) the occurrence of weather events and natural catastrophes and the Company’s ability to secure the appropriate level of insurance coverage for these assets; and (14) increased competition. These and other additional factors that may cause actual future events and results to differ materially from the events and results indicated in the forward-looking statements above are set forth more fully under Item 1A “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 15, 2023, and the other reports the Company files from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors that may affect such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Table 1 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in Thousands) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,016 $ 54,660 Restricted cash 4,961 5,068 Customer receivable 6,083 5,803 Other current assets 164,492 164,157 Total current assets 231,552 229,688 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,056,363 1,055,954 Operating lease right-of-use assets 101,953 108,702 Customer receivable - long term 45,681 46,706 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 182,626 185,794 Other assets 81,840 81,025 Total assets $ 1,700,015 $ 1,707,869 Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity: Current portion of long-term debt $ 11,537 $ 6,172 Current portion of customer receivable credit facility 6,574 6,073 Taxes payable 13,611 7,335 Current portion of lease liabilities 13,785 15,457 Other current liabilities 159,877 198,143 Total current liabilities 205,384 233,180 Long-term debt, net of current portion $ 453,144 $ 415,727 Customer receivable credit facility, net of current portion 41,533 39,275 Deferred income taxes 26,697 28,650 Lease liabilities 78,360 83,319 Other long-term liabilities 137,148 138,420 Total liabilities 942,266 938,571 Redeemable non-controlling interests 93,223 92,468 Stockholders' equity Total ATN International, Inc.’s stockholders’ equity 567,243 580,814 Non-controlling interests 97,283 96,016 Total stockholders' equity 664,526 676,830 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 1,700,015 $ 1,707,869





Table 2 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in Thousands, Except per Share Data) Three Months Ended, March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues: Communications services $ 181,308 $ 166,543 Construction 590 1,987 Other 3,876 3,489 Total revenue 185,774 172,019 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization unless otherwise indicated): Cost of services and other 79,040 73,011 Cost of construction revenue 588 2,033 Selling, general and administrative 61,348 54,882 Stock-based compensation 1,778 1,461 Transaction-related charges 13 554 Restructuring expenses 2,887 - Depreciation 36,404 33,292 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 3,247 3,258 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets (167 ) 3,420 Total operating expenses 185,138 171,911 Operating income 636 108 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (8,625 ) (3,312 ) Other income (expense) 194 4,199 Other income (expenses), net (8,431 ) 887 Income (loss) before income taxes (7,795 ) 995 Income tax expense (benefit) (740 ) 2,952 Net loss (7,055 ) (1,957 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests, net 1,170 1,009 Net loss attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders $ (5,885 ) $ (948 ) Net loss per weighted average share attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders: Basic Net Loss $ (0.44 ) $ (0.13 ) Diluted Net Loss $ (0.44 ) $ (0.13 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 15,768 15,708 Diluted 15,768 15,708





Table 3 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements (in Thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net Loss $ (7,055 ) $ (1,957 ) Depreciation 36,404 33,292 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 3,247 3,258 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,378 1,913 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 569 501 (Gain) loss on disposition of long-lived assets (167 ) 3,420 Stock-based compensation 1,778 1,461 Deferred income taxes (1,953 ) 191 Loss on pension settlement 369 - (Gain) loss on equity investments (315 ) (4,222 ) Increase in customer receivable 745 (746 ) Change in prepaid and accrued income taxes 7,632 8,969 Change in other operating assets and liabilities (26,620 ) (34,692 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 16,012 11,388 Capital expenditures (50,598 ) (34,220 ) Government capital programs: Amounts disbursed (2,127 ) (248 ) Amounts received 593 - Net purchases of investments (630 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (52,762 ) (34,468 ) Dividends paid on common stock (3,310 ) (2,672 ) Distributions to non-controlling interests - (263 ) Finance lease repayments (249 ) (338 ) Term loan - repayments (1,171 ) (938 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (119 ) - Revolving credit facilities – borrowings 57,553 36,500 Revolving credit facilities – repayments (14,000 ) (15,500 ) Proceeds from customer receivable credit facility 4,300 8,000 Repayment of customer receivable credit facility (1,570 ) (1,003 ) Purchases of common stock - stock-based compensation (1,433 ) (1,136 ) Purchases of common stock - share repurchase plan (1,407 ) (941 ) Repurchases of non-controlling interests, net (595 ) (2,481 ) Net cash provided by used in financing activities 37,999 19,228 Net change in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,249 (3,852 ) Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 59,728 80,697 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 60,977 $ 76,845







Table 4 ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the three months ended March 31, 2023 is as follows: International

Telecom US Telecom Corporate and

Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 3,575 $ 172 $ - $ 3,747 Consumer 22,532 987 - 23,519 Total $ 26,107 $ 1,159 $ - $ 27,266 Fixed Business $ 17,113 $ 36,320 $ - $ 53,433 Consumer 41,778 22,582 - 64,360 Total $ 58,891 $ 58,902 $ - $ 117,793 Carrier Services $ 3,690 $ 32,084 $ - $ 35,774 Other 400 75 - 475 Total Communications Services $ 89,088 $ 92,220 $ - $ 181,308 Construction $ - $ 590 $ - $ 590 Managed services $ 1,320 $ 2,556 $ - $ 3,876 Total Other $ 1,320 $ 2,556 $ - $ 3,876 Total Revenue $ 90,408 $ 95,366 $ - $ 185,774 Depreciation $ 14,186 $ 21,487 $ 731 $ 36,404 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 380 $ 2,867 $ - $ 3,247 Total operating expenses $ 76,583 $ 99,708 $ 8,847 $ 185,138 Operating income (loss) $ 13,825 $ (4,342 ) $ (8,847 ) $ 636 Stock-based compensation $ 67 $ 77 $ 1,634 $ 1,778 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (1,807 ) $ 2,977 $ - $ 1,170 Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (2) $ 28,391 $ 20,012 $ (8,116 ) $ 40,287 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 28,458 $ 22,809 $ (6,469 ) $ 44,798 Balance Sheet Data (at March 31, 2023): Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 31,737 $ 23,021 $ 6,219 $ 60,977 Total current assets 113,711 110,108 7,733 231,552 Fixed assets, net 468,961 580,633 6,769 1,056,363 Total assets 658,621 959,395 81,999 1,700,015 Total current liabilities 88,967 96,844 19,573 205,384 Total debt, including current portion 63,235 279,446 122,000 464,681 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments Table 4 (continued) ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the three months ended March 31, 2022 is as follows: International

Telecom US Telecom Corporate and

Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 3,616 $ 374 $ - $ 3,990 Consumer 19,970 1,456 - 21,426 Total $ 23,586 $ 1,830 $ - $ 25,416 Fixed Business $ 17,254 $ 27,145 $ - $ 44,399 Consumer 41,093 18,968 - 60,061 Total $ 58,347 $ 46,113 $ - $ 104,460 Carrier Services $ 3,402 $ 32,989 $ - $ 36,391 Other 276 - - 276 Total Communications Services $ 85,611 $ 80,932 $ - $ 166,543 Construction $ - $ 1,987 $ - $ 1,987 Managed services $ 1,176 $ 2,313 $ - $ 3,489 Total Other $ 1,176 $ 2,313 $ - $ 3,489 Total Revenue $ 86,787 $ 85,232 $ - $ 172,019 Depreciation $ 13,897 $ 18,442 $ 953 $ 33,292 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 418 $ 2,840 $ - $ 3,258 Total operating expenses $ 74,985 $ 89,867 $ 7,059 $ 171,911 Operating income (loss) $ 11,802 $ (4,635 ) $ (7,059 ) $ 108 Stock-based compensation $ 60 $ 90 $ 1,310 $ 1,460 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (1,519 ) $ 2,528 $ - $ 1,009 Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (2) $ 26,117 $ 16,647 $ (6,106 ) $ 36,658 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 27,208 $ 19,668 $ (4,784 ) $ 42,092 Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2022): Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 26,418 $ 26,375 $ 6,935 $ 59,728 Total current assets 105,324 116,038 8,326 229,688 Fixed assets, net 462,447 585,969 7,538 1,055,954 Total assets 643,664 980,543 83,662 1,707,869 Total current liabilities 86,738 119,756 26,686 233,180 Total debt, including current portion 59,659 263,240 99,000 421,899 (1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA (2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments







Table 5 ATN International, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (In Thousands) For the three months ended March 31, 2023 is as follows: International

Telecom US Telecom Corporate and

Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 13,825 $ (4,342 ) $ (8,847 ) $ 636 Depreciation expense 14,186 21,487 731 36,404 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 380 2,867 - 3,247 EBITDA $ 28,391 $ 20,012 $ (8,116 ) $ 40,287 Stock-based compensation 67 77 1,634 1,778 Restructuring expenses - 2,887 - 2,887 Transaction-related charges - - 13 13 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets - (167 ) - (167 ) ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 28,458 $ 22,809 $ (6,469 ) $ 44,798 For the three months ended March 31, 2022 is as follows: International

Telecom US Telecom Corporate and

Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 11,802 $ (4,635 ) $ (7,059 ) $ 108 Depreciation expense 13,897 18,442 953 33,292 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 418 2,840 - 3,258 EBITDA $ 26,117 $ 16,647 $ (6,106 ) $ 36,658 Stock-based compensation 60 90 1,310 1,460 Transaction-related charges - 542 12 554 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets 1,031 2,389 - 3,420 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 27,208 $ 19,668 $ (4,784 ) $ 42,092







Table 6 ATN International, Inc. Non GAAP Measure - Net Debt Ratio (in Thousands) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Current portion of long-term debt * $ 11,537 $ 6,172 Long-term debt, net of current portion * 453,144 415,727 Total debt $ 464,681 $ 421,899 Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 60,977 59,728 Net Debt $ 403,704 $ 362,171 Adjusted EBITDA - for the four quarters ended $ 175,393 $ 172,688 Net Debt Ratio 2.30 2.10 * Excludes Customer receivable credit facility

