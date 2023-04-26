Submit Release
ATN Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results; Reiterates Outlook

/EIN News/ -- “First-to-Fiber” and “Glass and Steel” Strategies Drive Growth

  • Revenue grew 8% to $185.8 million
  • Increased total high-speed subscribers reached by 18%
  • Expanded broadband homes passed by high-speed digital solutions by 56%
  • Capital expenditures were $50.6 million (net of $2.1 million of reimbursables)

Adjusted EBITDA Improvements Follow Subscriber and Revenue Growth

  • Net loss increased to $(5.9) million, or $(0.44) per share; operating income increased to $0.6 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 6% to $44.8 million

Reiterates 2023 Outlook3

  • Adjusted EBITDA expected to be in the range of $183.0 to $193.0 million
  • Capital Expenditures expected to be in the range of $160.0 to $170.0 million

Earnings Conference Call

BEVERLY, Mass., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (“ATN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Remarks by Michael Prior, ATN CEO

“The first quarter of 2023 marks the start of the second year of our three-year investment plan. We are already seeing the benefits of our expanded network and its associated customer additions. Broadband homes passed by high-speed solutions increased by 56% versus last year, primarily due to fiber-based network expansions in Guyana and Alaska. ATN’s first quarter revenue reached the highest level in more than a decade. As we continue to add subscribers to the network, we expect to strengthen and expand our core base of highly durable revenue and cash flow.

“We showed consistency of execution in the first quarter and were again rewarded with solid subscriber growth, high levels of customer retention and progress on our key operational and financial metrics. We expect our customer base, revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA growth trends to continue throughout 2023 and continue to track to our three-year plan.”

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Consolidated revenues were $185.8 million, up 8% versus $172.0 million in the year-ago quarter. This increase primarily reflects increased mobility and fixed revenues, including those from a recent acquisition, partially offset by lower legacy roaming and construction revenues.

Operating income increased to $0.6 million, from $0.1 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher revenues, partially offset by an increase in depreciation expense from a recent acquisition and a restructuring charge associated with our legacy wholesale wireless business. Last year’s first quarter operating income included a loss on the disposition of assets.

Net loss attributable to ATN stockholders was $(5.9) million, or $(0.44) loss per share, and increased in comparison to the net loss of $(0.9) million, or $(0.13) loss per share, in the year-ago quarter due primarily to a $5.3 million increase in net interest expense compared with last year.

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased to $44.8 million, from $42.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Segment Operating Results (in Thousands)

The Company recorded financial results in three categories: (i) International Telecom; (ii) US Telecom; and (iii) Corporate and Other.

For Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
                 
  2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022
  International International US US     Total Total
  Telecom Telecom Telecom Telecom All Other* All Other* ATN ATN
Total Revenue: $ 90,408 $ 86,787 $ 95,366   $ 85,232   $ -   $ -   $ 185,774 $ 172,019
         Mobility   26,107   23,586   1,159     1,830     -     -     27,266   25,416
         Fixed   58,891   58,347   58,902     46,113     -     -     117,793   104,460
         Carrier Services   3,690   3,402   32,084     32,989     -     -     35,774   36,391
         Construction   -   -   590     1,987     -     -     590   1,987
         All other   1,720   1,452   2,631     2,313     -     -     4,351   3,765
                 
Operating Income (Loss) $ 13,825 $ 11,802 $ (4,342 ) $ (4,635 ) $ (8,847 ) $ (7,059 ) $ 636 $ 108
EBITDA2 $ 28,391 $ 26,117 $ 20,012   $ 16,647   $ (8,116 ) $ (6,106 ) $ 40,287 $ 36,658
Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 28,458 $ 27,208 $ 22,809   $ 19,668   $ (6,469 ) $ (4,784 ) $ 44,798 $ 42,092
Capital Expenditures** $ 21,463 $ 15,170 $ 29,135   $ 18,847   $ -   $ 203   $ 50,598 $ 34,220
                 

* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments.
**Excludes government capital programs amounts disbursed and amounts received.

ATN’s Strategic Plan and Key Performance Indicators

Investments to drive long-term growth and durable cash flow – To address the growing need for more bandwidth and reliable connectivity across all markets and geographies in which we operate, the Company continues to deploy capital in fiber and fiber-fed high-speed data solutions to increase the Company’s fiber footprint and grow broadband subscribers.

Operating Metrics

Operating Metrics
             
  2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Q1 2023
  Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1  vs. Q1 2022
Broadband Homes Passed 736,300   728,900   613,600   614,200   610,100   21 %
Broadband Homes Passed by HSD* 301,600   275,100   219,300   199,800   193,300   56 %
             
Broadband Customers 216,900   210,300   205,200   204,500   204,000   6 %
HSD* Broadband Customers 119,800   113,000   110,700   105,600   101,800   18 %
             
Fiber Route Miles 11,099   10,545   9,756   9,399   9,127   22 %
             
International Mobile Subscribers            
   Pre-Paid 328,300   322,000   301,800   297,000   291,900   12 %
   Post-Paid 57,100   55,700   54,200   51,900   50,200   14 %
   Total 385,400   377,700   356,000   348,900   342,100   13 %
             
   Blended Churn 2.81 % 2.25 % 3.02 % 2.80 % 2.86 %  
             

*HSD is defined as download speeds greater than 100 Mbps and HSD subscribers connected to our high-speed networks regardless of the speed of plan selected.

Note: Data presented may differ from prior periods to reflect more accurate data and/or changes in calculation methodology and process.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of March 31, 2023, was $61.0 million and total debt was $464.7 million, versus $76.8 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $352.2 million of total debt at the end of the year-ago quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $16.0 million at quarter-end, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $11.4 million in the year-ago quarter.   

Capital Expenditures were $50.6 million net of $2.1 million of reimbursable capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2023, versus $34.2 million a year ago.

Quarterly Dividends and Stock Repurchases

Quarterly dividends ATN paid a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share on April 7, 2023, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2023.

Stock repurchases of the Company’s common stock totaled $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Guidance and Outlook

The Company is continuing investments in its “Glass and Steel™” and “First-to-Fiber” market strategies. At the start of 2022, the Company set business targets to be achieved exiting 2024 following a three-year period of above-normal network investments. In 2023, the Company believes it remains well-positioned to achieve the growth rate targets, capital expenditure levels projected, and projected leverage ratios.

Reiterates outlook for full year 2023 ending December 31, 2023:

Adjusted EBITDA1 $183 million to $193 million Full year 2023
Capital Expenditure $160 million to $170 million Full year 2023


Reiterates outlook for the three-year period ending December 31, 2024:

Revenue CAGR 4-6% 2021-2024
Adjusted EBITDA1 CAGR 8-10% 2021-2024
Capital Expenditure Return to 10-15% of Revenue After 2024
Net Debt Ratio Approx. 2.0x Exiting 2024

Note: Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA CAGRS assume full year 2021 Alaska results and exclude construction revenue.

For the Company’s three-year outlook for Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt and Net Debt Ratio, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures, on a forward-looking basis. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full description of items excluded from the Company’s expected Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt.

Conference Call Information

Call Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
Call Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xxataq2m
Live Call Participant Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0423a82305c04203a8dc0b9313c6d153

Webcast Link InstructionsA live audio webcast of the conference call is available by visiting the “Webcast Link” above or the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.atni.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same location approximately one hour after the live call concludes. The Company also will provide an investor presentation as a supplement to the call on the “Events & Presentations” section of its Investor Relations website.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services for all. The Company operates in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business, and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definition of Terms

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, the Company has included EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, and Net Debt Ratio in this release and the tables included herein.

EBITDA is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense, transaction-related charges, one-time impairment or special charges, and the gain (loss) on disposition of assets. To more closely align with similar calculations presented by companies in its industry, beginning in this first quarter of 2023, the Company excludes non-cash stock-based compensation in its adjustment to derive Adjusted EBITDA. Prior periods have been restated to conform to this definition change.

Net Debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.

Net Debt Ratio is defined as Net Debt divided by the trailing four quarters’ ended total Adjusted EBITDA at the measurement date.

The Company believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of the Company's core operating results and enhances the usefulness of comparing such performance with prior periods. Management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring the Company’s core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the text of, and the accompanying tables to, this press release. While non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating the Company’s own operating results over different periods of time, the Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other matters, the Company’s future financial performance, business goals and objectives, and results of operations, expectations regarding the transition of its US Telecom business, its future revenues, operating income, cash flows, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, Net Debt Ratio, and capital investments; demand for the Company’s services and industry trends; the Company’s liquidity; the organization of the Company’s business; our expansion into growing markets; the expansion of the Company’s customer base; and management’s plans and strategy for the future. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or results. Actual future events and results could differ materially from the events and results indicated in these statements as a result of many factors, including, among others, (1) the general performance of the Company’s operations, including operating margins, revenues, capital expenditures, and the retention of and future growth of the Company’s subscriber base and ARPU; (2) the Company’s reliance on a limited number of key suppliers and vendors for timely supply of equipment and services relating to the Company’s network infrastructure; (3) the Company’s ability to satisfy the needs and demands of the Company’s major carrier customers; (4) the Company’s ability to realize cost synergies for its newly acquired businesses and expansion plans for its fiber markets; (5) the adequacy and expansion capabilities of the Company’s network capacity and customer service system to support the Company’s customer growth; (6) the Company’s ability to efficiently and cost-effectively upgrade the Company’s networks and information technology platforms to address rapid and significant technological changes in the telecommunications industry; (7) the Company’s continued access to capital and credit markets on terms it deems favorable; (8) government subsidy program availability and regulation of the Company’s businesses, which may impact the Company’s telecommunications licenses, the Company’s revenue and the Company’s operating costs; (9) the Company’s ability to successfully transition its US Telecom business away from wholesale wireless to other carrier and consumer-based services; (10) increased risk of an economic downturn, political, geopolitical and other risks and opportunities facing the Company’s operations, including those resulting from the persistence of high inflation and other macroeconomic headwinds including increased costs and supply chain disruptions; (11) the loss of, or an inability to recruit skilled personnel in the Company’s various jurisdictions, including key members of management; (12) the Company’s ability to find investment or acquisition or disposition opportunities that fit the strategic goals of the Company; (13) the occurrence of weather events and natural catastrophes and the Company’s ability to secure the appropriate level of insurance coverage for these assets; and (14) increased competition. These and other additional factors that may cause actual future events and results to differ materially from the events and results indicated in the forward-looking statements above are set forth more fully under Item 1A “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 15, 2023, and the other reports the Company files from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors that may affect such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact

Justin D. Benincasa Ian Rhoades
Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations
ATN International, Inc. Sharon Merrill Advisors, Inc.
978-619-1300 ATNI@investorrelations.com

                

Table 1
ATN International, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in Thousands)
       
  March 31,   December 31,
2023 2022
Assets:      
   Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,016   $ 54,660
   Restricted cash   4,961     5,068
   Customer receivable   6,083     5,803
   Other current assets   164,492     164,157
       
   Total current assets   231,552     229,688
       
   Property, plant and equipment, net   1,056,363     1,055,954
   Operating lease right-of-use assets   101,953     108,702
   Customer receivable - long term   45,681     46,706
   Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   182,626     185,794
   Other assets   81,840     81,025
       
Total assets $ 1,700,015   $ 1,707,869
       
Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity:      
   Current portion of long-term debt $ 11,537   $ 6,172
   Current portion of customer receivable credit facility   6,574     6,073
   Taxes payable   13,611     7,335
   Current portion of lease liabilities   13,785     15,457
   Other current liabilities   159,877     198,143
       
   Total current liabilities   205,384     233,180
       
   Long-term debt, net of current portion $ 453,144   $ 415,727
   Customer receivable credit facility, net of current portion   41,533     39,275
   Deferred income taxes   26,697     28,650
   Lease liabilities   78,360     83,319
   Other long-term liabilities   137,148     138,420
       
Total liabilities   942,266     938,571
       
Redeemable non-controlling interests   93,223     92,468
       
Stockholders' equity      
   Total ATN International, Inc.’s stockholders’ equity   567,243     580,814
   Non-controlling interests   97,283     96,016
       
Total stockholders' equity   664,526     676,830
       
Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 1,700,015   $ 1,707,869
       


      Table 2
ATN International, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in Thousands, Except per Share Data)
       
  Three Months Ended,
March 31,
    2023       2022  
Revenues:      
   Communications services $ 181,308     $ 166,543  
   Construction   590       1,987  
   Other   3,876       3,489  
   Total revenue   185,774       172,019  
       
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization unless otherwise indicated):      
   Cost of services and other   79,040       73,011  
   Cost of construction revenue   588       2,033  
   Selling, general and administrative   61,348       54,882  
   Stock-based compensation   1,778       1,461  
   Transaction-related charges   13       554  
   Restructuring expenses   2,887       -  
   Depreciation   36,404       33,292  
   Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions   3,247       3,258  
   (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets   (167 )     3,420  
Total operating expenses   185,138       171,911  
       
Operating income   636       108  
       
Other income (expense):      
   Interest expense, net   (8,625 )     (3,312 )
   Other income (expense)   194       4,199  
   Other income (expenses), net   (8,431 )     887  
       
Income (loss) before income taxes   (7,795 )     995  
   Income tax expense (benefit)   (740 )     2,952  
       
Net loss   (7,055 )     (1,957 )
       
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests, net   1,170       1,009  
       
Net loss attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders $ (5,885 )   $ (948 )
       
Net loss per weighted average share attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders:      
       
  Basic Net Loss $ (0.44 )   $ (0.13 )
       
       
  Diluted Net Loss $ (0.44 )   $ (0.13 )
       
Weighted average common shares outstanding:      
   Basic   15,768       15,708  
Diluted   15,768       15,708  
       


Table 3
ATN International, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements
(in Thousands)
   
   Three Months Ended March 31,
    2023       2022  
       
   Net Loss $ (7,055 )   $ (1,957 )
   Depreciation   36,404       33,292  
   Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions   3,247       3,258  
   Provision for doubtful accounts   1,378       1,913  
   Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs   569       501  
   (Gain) loss on disposition of long-lived assets   (167 )     3,420  
   Stock-based compensation   1,778       1,461  
   Deferred income taxes   (1,953 )     191  
   Loss on pension settlement   369       -  
   (Gain) loss on equity investments   (315 )     (4,222 )
   Increase in customer receivable   745       (746 )
   Change in prepaid and accrued income taxes   7,632       8,969  
   Change in other operating assets and liabilities   (26,620 )     (34,692 )
       
       Net cash provided by operating activities   16,012       11,388  
       
   Capital expenditures   (50,598 )     (34,220 )
   Government capital programs:      
        Amounts disbursed   (2,127 )     (248 )
        Amounts received   593       -  
   Net purchases of investments   (630 )     -  
       
       Net cash used in investing activities   (52,762 )     (34,468 )
       
   Dividends paid on common stock   (3,310 )     (2,672 )
   Distributions to non-controlling interests   -       (263 )
   Finance lease repayments   (249 )     (338 )
   Term loan - repayments   (1,171 )     (938 )
   Payment of debt issuance costs   (119 )     -  
   Revolving credit facilities – borrowings   57,553       36,500  
   Revolving credit facilities – repayments   (14,000 )     (15,500 )
   Proceeds from customer receivable credit facility   4,300       8,000  
   Repayment of customer receivable credit facility   (1,570 )     (1,003 )
   Purchases of common stock - stock-based compensation   (1,433 )     (1,136 )
   Purchases of common stock - share repurchase plan   (1,407 )     (941 )
   Repurchases of non-controlling interests, net   (595 )     (2,481 )
       
       Net cash provided by used in financing activities   37,999       19,228  
       
Net change in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   1,249       (3,852 )
       
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period   59,728       80,697  
       
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 60,977     $ 76,845  
       



        Table 4
ATN International, Inc.
Selected Segment Financial Information
(In Thousands)
         
For the three months ended March 31, 2023 is as follows:
         
  International
Telecom 		US Telecom Corporate and
Other *		 Total
         
Statement of Operations Data:        
Revenue        
   Mobility        
        Business $ 3,575   $ 172   $ -   $ 3,747
        Consumer   22,532     987     -     23,519
        Total $ 26,107   $ 1,159   $ -   $ 27,266
         
   Fixed        
        Business $ 17,113   $ 36,320   $ -   $ 53,433
        Consumer   41,778     22,582     -     64,360
        Total $ 58,891   $ 58,902   $ -   $ 117,793
         
  Carrier Services $ 3,690   $ 32,084   $ -   $ 35,774
  Other   400     75     -     475
         
Total Communications Services $ 89,088   $ 92,220   $ -   $ 181,308
         
Construction $ -   $ 590   $ -   $ 590
         
  Managed services $ 1,320   $ 2,556   $ -   $ 3,876
Total Other $ 1,320   $ 2,556   $ -   $ 3,876
         
Total Revenue $ 90,408   $ 95,366   $ -   $ 185,774
         
Depreciation $ 14,186   $ 21,487   $ 731   $ 36,404
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 380   $ 2,867   $ -   $ 3,247
Total operating expenses $ 76,583   $ 99,708   $ 8,847   $ 185,138
Operating income (loss) $ 13,825   $ (4,342 ) $ (8,847 ) $ 636
Stock-based compensation $ 67   $ 77   $ 1,634   $ 1,778
Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (1,807 ) $ 2,977   $ -   $ 1,170
         
Non GAAP measures:        
EBITDA (2) $ 28,391   $ 20,012   $ (8,116 ) $ 40,287
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 28,458   $ 22,809   $ (6,469 ) $ 44,798
         
Balance Sheet Data (at March 31, 2023):        
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 31,737   $ 23,021   $ 6,219   $ 60,977
Total current assets   113,711     110,108     7,733     231,552
Fixed assets, net   468,961     580,633     6,769     1,056,363
Total assets   658,621     959,395     81,999     1,700,015
Total current liabilities   88,967     96,844     19,573     205,384
Total debt, including current portion   63,235     279,446     122,000     464,681
         
* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments  
        Table 4 (continued)
         
ATN International, Inc.
Selected Segment Financial Information
(In Thousands)
         
For the three months ended March 31, 2022 is as follows:
         
  International
Telecom 		US Telecom Corporate and
Other *		 Total
Statement of Operations Data:        
Revenue        
   Mobility        
        Business $ 3,616   $ 374   $ -   $ 3,990
        Consumer   19,970     1,456     -     21,426
        Total $ 23,586   $ 1,830   $ -   $ 25,416
         
   Fixed        
        Business $ 17,254   $ 27,145   $ -   $ 44,399
        Consumer   41,093     18,968     -     60,061
        Total $ 58,347   $ 46,113   $ -   $ 104,460
         
  Carrier Services $ 3,402   $ 32,989   $ -   $ 36,391
  Other   276     -     -     276
         
Total Communications Services $ 85,611   $ 80,932   $ -   $ 166,543
         
Construction $ -   $ 1,987   $ -   $ 1,987
         
  Managed services $ 1,176   $ 2,313   $ -   $ 3,489
         
Total Other $ 1,176   $ 2,313   $ -   $ 3,489
         
Total Revenue $ 86,787   $ 85,232   $ -   $ 172,019
         
Depreciation $ 13,897   $ 18,442   $ 953   $ 33,292
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 418   $ 2,840   $ -   $ 3,258
Total operating expenses $ 74,985   $ 89,867   $ 7,059   $ 171,911
Operating income (loss) $ 11,802   $ (4,635 ) $ (7,059 ) $ 108
Stock-based compensation $ 60   $ 90   $ 1,310   $ 1,460
Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (1,519 ) $ 2,528   $ -   $ 1,009
         
Non GAAP measures:        
EBITDA (2) $ 26,117   $ 16,647   $ (6,106 ) $ 36,658
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 27,208   $ 19,668   $ (4,784 ) $ 42,092
         
         
         
Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2022):        
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 26,418   $ 26,375   $ 6,935   $ 59,728
Total current assets   105,324     116,038     8,326     229,688
Fixed assets, net   462,447     585,969     7,538     1,055,954
Total assets   643,664     980,543     83,662     1,707,869
Total current liabilities   86,738     119,756     26,686     233,180
Total debt, including current portion   59,659     263,240     99,000     421,899
         
(1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA    
(2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA      
* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments  
         
         



        Table 5
ATN International, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(In Thousands)
         
For the three months ended March 31, 2023 is as follows:
         
  International
Telecom 		US Telecom Corporate and
Other *		 Total
         
         
Operating income (loss) $ 13,825 $ (4,342 ) $ (8,847 ) $ 636  
Depreciation expense   14,186   21,487     731     36,404  
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions   380   2,867     -     3,247  
EBITDA $ 28,391 $ 20,012   $ (8,116 ) $ 40,287  
         
Stock-based compensation   67   77     1,634     1,778  
Restructuring expenses   -   2,887     -     2,887  
Transaction-related charges   -   -     13     13  
(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets   -   (167 )   -     (167 )
ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 28,458 $ 22,809   $ (6,469 ) $ 44,798  
         
         
         
For the three months ended March 31, 2022 is as follows:
         
  International
Telecom 		US Telecom Corporate and
Other *		 Total
         
         
Operating income (loss) $ 11,802 $ (4,635 ) $ (7,059 ) $ 108  
Depreciation expense   13,897   18,442     953     33,292  
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions   418   2,840     -     3,258  
EBITDA $ 26,117 $ 16,647   $ (6,106 ) $ 36,658  
         
Stock-based compensation   60   90     1,310     1,460  
Transaction-related charges   -   542     12     554  
(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets   1,031   2,389     -     3,420  
ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 27,208 $ 19,668   $ (4,784 ) $ 42,092  
         



      Table 6
       
ATN International, Inc.
Non GAAP Measure - Net Debt Ratio
(in Thousands)
       
       
  March 31,   December 31,
  2023 2022
       
       
Current portion of long-term debt * $ 11,537   $ 6,172
Long-term debt, net of current portion *   453,144     415,727
       
Total debt $ 464,681   $ 421,899
       
Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   60,977     59,728
       
Net Debt $ 403,704   $ 362,171
       
       
Adjusted EBITDA - for the four quarters ended $ 175,393   $ 172,688
       
       
Net Debt Ratio   2.30     2.10
       
       
* Excludes Customer receivable credit facility      
       

1 See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.
2 See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.
3 For the Company’s three-year outlook for Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt and Net Debt Ratio, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures, on a forward-looking basis. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full description of items excluded from the Company’s expected Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt.


ATN Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results; Reiterates Outlook

