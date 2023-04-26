Submit Release
News Search

There were 410 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,624 in the last 365 days.

Tenaris Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- The financial and operational information contained in this press release is based on unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements presented in U.S. dollars and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board and adopted by the European Union, or IFRS. Additionally, this press release includes non-IFRS alternative performance measures i.e., EBITDA, Net cash / debt, Free Cash Flow and Operating working capital days. See exhibit I for more details on these alternative performance measures.

LUXEMBOURG, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) (“Tenaris”) today announced its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 in comparison with its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Summary of 2023 First Quarter Results

(Comparison with fourth and first quarter of 2022)

  1Q 2023 4Q 2022 1Q 2022
Net sales ($ million) 4,141   3,620   14 % 2,367   75 %
Operating income ($ million) 1,351   1,013   33 % 484   179 %
Net income ($ million) 1,129   803   41 % 503   124 %
Shareholders’ net income ($ million) 1,129   807   40 % 503   124 %
Earnings per ADS ($) 1.91   1.37   40 % 0.85   124 %
Earnings per share ($) 0.96   0.68   40 % 0.43   124 %
EBITDA ($ million) 1,477   1,269   16 % 627   135 %
EBITDA margin (% of net sales) 35.7 % 35.1 %     26.5 %    
                     

Our sales in the first quarter reached a record level with a 75% increase year on year. Shipments reached the highest level in 15 years. Compared to the fourth quarter, we had increases in sales of OCTG and line pipe for offshore projects around the world and a peak of shipments to a large pipeline project in Argentina, while sales for shale operations in North America and Argentina remained stable. Our EBITDA and net income also exceeded previous levels.

Our free cash flow rose strongly to $804 million as we stabilized our inventories and reduced our operating working capital days to 124, compared to the 141 days we had in the first quarter of 2022. We ended the quarter with a net cash position of $1,736 million.

Market Background and Outlook

Oil prices declined in the first quarter on concerns about a recovery in demand amid a slowing global economy, before recovering above $80 per barrel when OPEC announced production cuts. Natural gas prices have also fallen on relatively low consumption reflecting a benign Northern Hemisphere winter and a reduction in industrial demand in Europe. While internationally traded LNG prices remain robust, North American gas prices have fallen to low levels.

In North America, oil and gas drilling activity has declined slightly in the United States and may decline further in natural gas focused plays but should be supported by current oil price levels. In South America, offshore drilling projects move forward in Brazil and Guyana but onshore drilling in Colombia and Ecuador has been affected by political and security concerns. In the Eastern Hemisphere, drilling activity continues to increase particularly in the Middle East and offshore regions.

Following our record results in the first quarter, we expect that our sales and margins will remain at good levels but show gradual, sequential declines in the rest of the year. While sales in the Eastern Hemisphere are expected to consolidate above Q1 levels, sales in the Americas will be affected by lower prices and the marginal reduction in US drilling activity. In addition, further investment in pipeline projects in Argentina will be subject to high levels of uncertainty reflecting the current economic and political situation. On the other hand, cash flow from operations should continue to increase during the year.

Analysis of 2023 First Quarter Results

Tubes Sales volume (thousand metric tons) 1Q 2023
 		4Q 2022
 		1Q 2022
Seamless 840   809   4 % 772   9 %
Welded 283   156   81 % 50   460 %
Total 1,123   965   16 % 822   37 %


Tubes 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 1Q 2022
(Net sales - $ million)                    
North America 2,229   2,105   6 % 1,347   65 %
South America 975   802   22 % 348   180 %
Europe 252   185   36 % 232   8 %
Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa 519   373   39 % 276   88 %
Total net sales ($ million) 3,975   3,466   15 % 2,203   80 %
Operating income ($ million) 1,312   980   34 % 471   179 %
Operating margin (% of sales) 33.0 % 28.3 %     21.4 %    
                     

Net sales of tubular products and services increased 15% sequentially and 80% year on year. Volumes increased 16% sequentially and 37% year on year while average selling prices decreased 2% sequentially but increased 32% year on year. In North America sales increased 6% sequentially, thanks to higher offshore sales in the Gulf of Mexico and of line pipe in the United States. In South America sales increased 22% sequentially, due to higher sales for pipelines in Argentina and higher offshore OCTG sales in Brazil. In Europe sales increased 36% due to higher sales of line pipe and OCTG for offshore projects in the North Sea. In Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, sales increased 39% thanks to higher sales of offshore line pipe and higher sales of OCTG in Saudi Arabia.

Operating income from tubular products and services amounted to $1,312 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $980 million in the previous quarter and $471 million in the first quarter of 2022. In the previous quarter, Tubes operating income included a $63 million impairment charge. Despite the decline in average selling prices, margins increased following a decline in prices of raw materials and energy, a decline in depreciations and a positive volume effect with a better absorption of fixed costs.

Others 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 1Q 2022
Net sales ($ million) 167   154   8 % 164   2 %
Operating income ($ million) 40   33   20 % 13   202 %
Operating margin (% of sales) 23.8 % 21.4 %   8.0 %  
                 

Net sales of other products and services increased 8% sequentially and 2% year on year. The sequential increase in sales is mainly related to higher sales of: sucker rods, pipes for civil and industrial installations in Europe, oilfield services in Argentina and coiled tubing, partially offset by lower sales of excess raw materials and energy.

Selling, general and administrative expenses, or SG&A, amounted to $487 million, or 11.8% of net sales, in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $455 million, 12.6% in the previous quarter and $365 million, 15.4% in the first quarter of 2022. Sequentially, our SG&A expenses increased mainly due to higher selling expenses associated with higher sales and higher labor costs, however, they decreased as a percentage of sales due to the better absorption of the fixed and semi-fixed components of SG&A expenses on higher sales.

Other operating results amounted to a gain of $5 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to a loss of $12 million in the previous quarter and a gain of $4 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Financial results amounted to a gain of $21 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to a gain of $36 million in the previous quarter and a loss of $1 million in the first quarter of 2022. The sequential decline was mainly due to lower net foreign exchange gains.

Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies generated a gain of $53 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to a gain of $13 million in the previous quarter and a gain of $88 million in the first quarter of 2022. Results from non-consolidated companies are mainly derived from our participation in Ternium (NYSE:TX).

Income tax charge amounted to $296 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $258 million in the previous quarter and $67 million in the first quarter of 2022. Taxes increased during the quarter due to the better results at several subsidiaries.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Net cash provided by operations during the first quarter of 2023 was $921 million, compared with net cash provided by operations of $524 million in the previous quarter and net cash used in operation of $27 million in the first quarter of 2022. Working capital increased by $461 million during the quarter, mainly reflecting higher trade receivables, following the increase in sales.

Capital expenditures amounted to $117 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $108 million in the previous quarter and $67 million in the first quarter of 2022.

During the quarter we had a positive free cash flow of $804 million, compared to $416 million in the previous quarter and negative free cash flow of $94 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Our positive net cash position increased to $1.7 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $0.9 billion at December 31, 2022.

Conference call

Tenaris will hold a conference call to discuss the above reported results, on April 27, 2023, at 09:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Following a brief summary, the conference call will be opened to questions.

To listen to the conference please join through one of the following options:
ir.tenaris.com/events-and-presentations or
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vevoju38

If you wish to participate in the Q&A session please register at the following link:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BIfaa0709b82724e6b87e2634c1546ac49

Please connect 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.
A replay of the conference call will also be available on our webpage at:
ir.tenaris.com/events-and-presentations

Some of the statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.

Consolidated Condensed Interim Income Statement
 
(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month period ended March 31,
  2023 2022
  Unaudited
Net sales 4,141,181   2,367,041  
Cost of sales (2,307,779 ) (1,521,942 )
Gross profit 1,833,402   845,099  
Selling, general and administrative expenses (487,347 ) (364,922 )
Other operating income (expense), net 5,299   4,077  
Operating income 1,351,354   484,254  
Finance Income 47,887   8,825  
Finance Cost (31,545 ) (1,835 )
Other financial results 4,477   (8,108 )
Income before equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies and income tax 1,372,173   483,136  
Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies 53,006   87,604  
Income before income tax 1,425,179   570,740  
Income tax (295,972 ) (67,307 )
Income for the period 1,129,207   503,433  
     
Attributable to:    
Shareholders' equity 1,128,627   502,774  
Non-controlling interests 580   659  
  1,129,207   503,433  


Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
 
(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) At March 31, 2023   At December 31, 2022
  Unaudited    
ASSETS          
Non-current assets          
Property, plant and equipment, net 5,558,141     5,556,263  
Intangible assets, net 1,331,221     1,332,508  
Right-of-use assets, net 112,363     111,741  
Investments in non-consolidated companies 1,597,442     1,540,646  
Other investments 381,994     119,902  
Deferred tax assets 228,501     208,870  
Receivables, net 231,458 9,441,120   211,720 9,081,650
Current assets          
Inventories, net 3,991,501     3,986,929  
Receivables and prepayments, net 174,846     183,811  
Current tax assets 224,397     243,136  
Trade receivables, net 2,834,369     2,493,940  
Derivative financial instruments 30,433     30,805  
Other investments 1,081,141     438,448  
Cash and cash equivalents 861,494 9,198,181   1,091,527 8,468,596
Total assets   18,639,301     17,550,246
EQUITY          
Shareholders' equity   15,065,074     13,905,709
Non-controlling interests   129,454     128,728
Total equity   15,194,528     14,034,437
LIABILITIES          
Non-current liabilities          
Borrowings 56,739     46,433  
Lease liabilities 82,118     83,616  
Deferred tax liabilities 329,861     269,069  
Other liabilities 233,499     230,142  
Provisions 103,215 805,432   98,126 727,386
Current liabilities          
Borrowings 536,907     682,329  
Lease liabilities 32,481     28,561  
Derivative financial instruments 6,831     7,127  
Current tax liabilities 509,460     376,240  
Other liabilities 335,835     260,614  
Provisions 14,053     11,185  
Customer advances 136,172     242,910  
Trade payables 1,067,602 2,639,341   1,179,457 2,788,423
Total liabilities   3,444,773     3,515,809
Total equity and liabilities   18,639,301     17,550,246


Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
 
(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)   Three-month period ended March 31,
    2023 2022
    Unaudited
Cash flows from operating activities      
Income for the period   1,129,207   503,433  
Adjustments for:      
Depreciation and amortization   125,453   143,076  
Income tax accruals less payments   188,856   6,915  
Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies   (53,006 ) (87,604 )
Interest accruals less payments, net   (3,700 ) (1,300 )
Changes in provisions   7,957   6,888  
Changes in working capital   (460,557 ) (591,821 )
Currency translation adjustment and others   (13,440 ) (6,191 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   920,770   (26,604 )
       
Cash flows from investing activities      
Capital expenditures   (117,088 ) (66,934 )
Changes in advance to suppliers of property, plant and equipment   33   (18,565 )
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets   4,796   4,819  
Changes in investments in securities   (890,636 ) 109,236  
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities   (1,002,895 ) 28,556  
       
Cash flows from financing activities      
Payments of lease liabilities   (10,758 ) (15,678 )
Proceeds from borrowings   559,274   268,143  
Repayments of borrowings   (679,892 ) (256,144 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (131,376 ) (3,679 )
       
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents   (213,501 ) (1,727 )
       
Movement in cash and cash equivalents      
At the beginning of the period   1,091,433   318,067  
Effect of exchange rate changes   (16,518 ) (2,021 )
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents   (213,501 ) (1,727 )
    861,414   314,319  
           

Exhibit I – Alternative performance measures

Alternative performance measures should be considered in addition to, not as substitute for or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

EBITDA, Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

EBITDA provides an analysis of the operating results excluding depreciation and amortization and impairments, as they are recurring non-cash variables which can vary substantially from company to company depending on accounting policies and the accounting value of the assets. EBITDA is an approximation to pre-tax operating cash flow and reflects cash generation before working capital variation. EBITDA is widely used by investors when evaluating businesses (multiples valuation), as well as by rating agencies and creditors to evaluate the level of debt, comparing EBITDA with net debt.

EBITDA is calculated in the following manner:

EBITDA = Net income for the period + Income tax charges +/- Equity in Earnings (losses) of non-consolidated companies +/- Financial results + Depreciation and amortization +/- Impairment charges/(reversals)

EBITDA is a non-IFRS alternative performance measure.

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month period ended March 31,
  2023 2022
Income for the period 1,129,207   503,433  
Income tax charge 295,972   67,307  
Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies (53,006 ) (87,604 )
Financial Results (20,819 ) 1,118  
Depreciation and amortization 125,453   143,076  
EBITDA 1,476,807   627,330  
         

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is a measure of financial performance, calculated as operating cash flow less capital expenditures. FCF represents the cash that a company is able to generate after spending the money required to maintain or expand its asset base.

Free cash flow is calculated in the following manner:

Free cash flow = Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities - Capital expenditures.

Free cash flow is a non-IFRS alternative performance measure.

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month period ended March 31,
  2023 2022
Net cash provided by operating activities 920,770   (26,604 )
Capital expenditures (117,088 ) (66,934 )
Free cash flow 803,682   (93,538 )
         

Net Cash / (Debt)

This is the net balance of cash and cash equivalents, other current investments and fixed income investments held to maturity less total borrowings. It provides a summary of the financial solvency and liquidity of the company. Net cash / (debt) is widely used by investors and rating agencies and creditors to assess the company’s leverage, financial strength, flexibility and risks.

Net cash/ debt is calculated in the following manner:

Net cash = Cash and cash equivalents + Other investments (Current and Non-Current)+/- Derivatives hedging borrowings and investments - Borrowings (Current and Non-Current).

Net cash/debt is a non-IFRS alternative performance measure.

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) At March 31,
  2023 2022
Cash and cash equivalents 861,494   315,399  
Other current investments 1,081,141   354,104  
Non-current investments 375,677   233,988  
Derivatives hedging borrowings and investments 11,680   6,662  
Current borrowings (536,907 ) (340,121 )
Non-current borrowings (56,739 ) (7,905 )
Net cash / (debt) 1,736,346   562,127  
         

Operating working capital days

Operating working capital is the difference between the main operating components of current assets and current liabilities. Operating working capital is a measure of a company’s operational efficiency, and short-term financial health.

Operating working capital days is calculated in the following manner:

Operating working capital days = [(Inventories + Trade receivables – Trade payables – Customer advances) / Annualized quarterly sales ] x 365

Operating working capital days is a non-IFRS alternative performance measure.

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) At March 31,
  2023 2022
Inventories 3,991,501   3,032,127  
Trade receivables 2,834,369   1,718,058  
Customer advances (136,172 ) (96,905 )
Trade payables (1,067,602 ) (1,006,132 )
Operating working capital 5,622,096   3,647,148  
Annualized quarterly sales 16,564,724   9,468,164  
Operating working capital days 124   141  
         

Giovanni Sardagna        
Tenaris
1-888-300-5432
www.tenaris.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Tenaris Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more