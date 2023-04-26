CPS Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings

Revenues of $83.1 million compared to $74.4 million in the prior year period



/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced earnings of $13.8 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023. This compares to a net income of $21.1 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022.

Revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $83.1 million, an increase of $8.7 million, or 11.7%, compared to $74.4 million for the first quarter of 2022. Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were $64.7 million compared to $45.0 million for the 2022 period. Pretax income for the first quarter of 2023 was $18.4 million compared to pretax income of $29.3 million in the first quarter of 2022.

During the first quarter of 2023, CPS purchased $415.2 million of new contracts compared to $428.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2022 and $410.0 million during the first quarter of 2022. The Company's receivables totaled $2.882 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase from $2.795 billion as of December 31, 2022 and an increase from $2.324 billion as of March 31, 2022.

Annualized net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2023 were 5.20% of the average portfolio as compared to 3.29% for the first quarter of 2022. Delinquencies greater than 30 days (including repossession inventory) were 9.92% of the total portfolio as of March 31, 2023, as compared to 8.59% as of March 31, 2022.

“We had a strong start to the year,” said Charles E. Bradley, Chief Executive Officer. “Revenues for the quarter increased by 12% and our loan portfolio balance is higher by 24% over last year. Credit performance is holding up well despite the economic headwinds.”

About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include the Company's recorded figures representing allowances for remaining expected lifetime credit losses, its estimates of fair value (most significantly for its receivables accounted for at fair value), its provision for credit losses, its entries offsetting the preceding, and figures derived from any of the preceding. In each case, such figures are forward-looking statements because they are dependent on the Company’s estimates of losses to be incurred in the future. The accuracy of such estimates may be adversely affected by various factors, which include the following: possible increased delinquencies; repossessions and losses on retail installment contracts; incorrect prepayment speed and/or discount rate assumptions; possible unavailability of qualified personnel, which could adversely affect the Company’s ability to service its portfolio; possible increases in the rate of consumer bankruptcy filings, which could adversely affect the Company’s rights to collect payments from its portfolio; other changes in government regulations affecting consumer credit; possible declines in the market price for used vehicles, which could adversely affect the Company’s realization upon repossessed vehicles; and economic conditions in geographic areas in which the Company's business is concentrated. Any or all of such factors also may affect the Company’s future financial results, as to which there can be no assurance. Any implication that the results of the most recently completed quarter are indicative of future results is disclaimed, and the reader should draw no such inference. Factors such as those identified above in relation to losses to be incurred in the future may affect future performance.

