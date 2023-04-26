Plexus Announces Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- NEENAH, WI, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) today announced financial results for our fiscal second quarter ended April 1, 2023, and guidance for our fiscal third quarter ending July 1, 2023.



Reports fiscal second quarter 2023 revenue of $1.07 billion, GAAP operating margin of 5.3% and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.45, including $0.21 of stock-based compensation expense

Initiates fiscal third quarter 2023 revenue guidance of $1.00 billion to $1.05 billion with GAAP diluted EPS of $0.76 to $0.94, including $0.19 of stock-based compensation expense and approximately $0.29 of restructuring and other charges

Three Months Ended Apr 1, 2023 Apr 1, 2023 Jul 1, 2023 Q2F23 Results Q2F23 Guidance Q3F23 Guidance Summary GAAP Items Revenue (in billions) $1.071 $1.020 to $1.070 $1.000 to $1.050 Operating margin (1) 5.3% 4.5% to 5.0% 3.6% to 4.1% Diluted EPS (2) $1.45 $1.06 to $1.24 $0.76 to $0.94 Summary Non-GAAP Items (3) Adjusted operating margin (4) 4.5% to 5.0% Adjusted diluted EPS (5) $1.05 to $1.23 Return on invested capital (ROIC) 13.8% Economic return 4.8% (1) Includes restructuring and other charges of approximately 90 bps in operating margin for Q3F23 guidance.

(2) Includes stock-based compensation expense of $0.21 for Q2F23 results, $0.21 for Q2F23 guidance and $0.19 for Q3F23 guidance. Includes restructuring and other charges of approximately $0.29 for Q3F23 guidance.

(3) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

(4) Excludes restructuring and other charges of approximately 90 bps.

(5) Excludes restructuring and other charges of approximately $0.29, but includes stock-based compensation expense of $0.19.



Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Information

Won 31 manufacturing programs during the quarter representing $275 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production

Trailing four-quarter manufacturing wins of $847 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production

Purchased $12.4 million of our shares at an average price of $98.75 per share under our share repurchase program, leaving $22.6 million available under our current $50.0 million authorization



Todd Kelsey, Chief Executive Officer commented, “Our team continues to execute well amidst ongoing market volatility and supply chain challenges. Plexus delivered fiscal second quarter revenue of $1.07 billion, representing 21% year over year growth, GAAP operating margin of 5.3% and GAAP EPS of $1.45. Second quarter results exceeded our guidance reflecting increased end of quarter shipments as a result of mitigating supply constraints, better than anticipated performance by our engineering and sustaining services teams and our ongoing focus on improving manufacturing efficiency.”

Mr. Kelsey continued, “I’m extremely pleased with the strong performance of our go-to-market organization. Our team won 31 new manufacturing programs worth $275 million in the fiscal second quarter, capitalizing on robust demand for our solutions across all of our market sectors. Concurrently, the team expanded an already record funnel of qualified manufacturing opportunities to $4.2 billion, an increase of nearly $600 million from our fiscal first quarter. The funnel includes several large opportunities across all of our market sectors, which we believe positions us to sustain strong win performance and industry-leading revenue growth.”

Patrick Jermain, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We generated $80 million in free cash flow during the fiscal second quarter, a result that was close to double our net income and exceeded our projections. Through the first six months of fiscal 2023, we generated positive free cash flow, and we anticipate delivering additional positive free cash flow for the second half of fiscal 2023. The fiscal second quarter cash cycle of 104 days was favorable to our expectations and sequentially lower by two days as we benefited from increased end of quarter revenue and continued progress on our working capital initiatives. Improvements in our cash cycle, coupled with strong operating performance, led to return on invested capital for the fiscal second quarter of 13.8% or 480 basis points above our weighted average cost of capital.”

Mr. Kelsey further commented, “We are guiding fiscal third quarter revenue of $1.00 billion to $1.05 billion, non-GAAP operating margin of 4.5% to 5.0% and non-GAAP EPS of $1.05 to $1.23. Our guidance is impacted by our strong late second quarter shipments, supply chain challenges and further semiconductor capital equipment market weakness. The non-GAAP guidance excludes $9 million, or $0.29 per share, of estimated restructuring and other charges associated with planned actions to realign our spending to create a more efficient and scalable platform to capitalize on our robust pipeline of future growth opportunities.”

Mr. Kelsey concluded, “As we near completion of our annual strategic planning process, I remain convinced in our ability to drive robust revenue growth and strong profitability, including achieving our target of $5 billion in revenue with 5.5% GAAP operating margin by our fiscal 2025. As we look beyond this goal, I have continued confidence in sustaining our industry-leading revenue growth and profitability as our team leverages our best-in-class capabilities and solutions to help our customers create the products that build a better world.”

Quarterly Comparison Three Months Ended (in thousands, except EPS) Apr 1, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Apr 2, 2022 Revenue $ 1,070,823 $ 1,093,925 $ 888,723 Gross profit 102,993 101,199 76,510 Operating income 56,942 57,341 35,837 Net income 40,844 42,190 26,869 Diluted EPS $ 1.45 $ 1.49 $ 0.95 Gross margin 9.6 % 9.3 % 8.6 % Operating margin 5.3 % 5.2 % 4.0 % ROIC (1) 13.8 % 13.8 % 10.2 % Economic return (1) 4.8 % 4.8 % 0.9 % (1) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for non-GAAP financial measures discussed and/or disclosed in this release, such as adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, ROIC and economic return.

Business Segment and Market Sector Revenue

Plexus measures operational performance and allocates resources on a geographic segment basis. Plexus also reports revenue based on the market sector breakout set forth in the table below, which reflects Plexus’ market sector focused strategy. Top 10 customers comprised 51% of revenue during both the first and second quarters of fiscal 2023, down three percentage points from the second quarter of fiscal 2022, where top 10 customers comprised 54% of revenue.

Business Segments ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Apr 1, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Apr 2, 2022 Americas $ 408 $ 390 $ 311 Asia-Pacific 587 642 534 Europe, Middle East and Africa 102 89 74 Elimination of inter-segment sales (26 ) (27 ) (30 ) Total Revenue $ 1,071 $ 1,094 $ 889





Market Sectors ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Apr 1, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Apr 2, 2022 Industrial $ 439 41 % $ 472 43 % $ 415 47 % Healthcare/Life Sciences 488 46 % 488 45 % 353 40 % Aerospace/Defense 144 13 % 134 12 % 121 13 % Total Revenue $ 1,071 $ 1,094 $ 889

Non-GAAP Supplemental Information

Plexus provides non-GAAP supplemental information, such as ROIC, economic return and free cash flow because such measures are used for internal management goals and decision-making, and because they provide management and investors with additional insight into financial performance. In addition, management uses these and other non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, to provide a better understanding of core performance for purposes of period-to-period comparisons. Plexus believes that these measures are also useful to investors because they provide further insight by eliminating the effect of non-recurring items that are not reflective of continuing operations. For additional information on non-GAAP measures, please refer to the attached Non-GAAP Supplemental Information tables.

ROIC and Economic Return

ROIC for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was 13.8%. Plexus defines ROIC as tax-effected annualized adjusted operating income divided by average invested capital over a three-quarter period for the second fiscal quarter. Invested capital is defined as equity plus debt and operating lease obligations, less cash and cash equivalents. Plexus' weighted average cost of capital for fiscal 2023 is 9.0%. ROIC for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 less Plexus’ weighted average cost of capital resulted in an economic return of 4.8%.

Free Cash Flow

Plexus defines free cash flow as cash flows provided by operations less capital expenditures. For the three months ended April 1, 2023, cash flows provided by operations of $106.0 million, less capital expenditures of $26.4 million, resulted in free cash flow of $79.6 million.

Cash Cycle Days Three Months Ended Apr 1, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Apr 2, 2022 Days in Accounts Receivable 56 61 59 Days in Contract Assets 11 10 12 Days in Inventory 156 151 154 Days in Accounts Payable (69 ) (69 ) (86 ) Days in Cash Deposits (50 ) (47 ) (41 ) Annualized Cash Cycle * 104 106 98

* We calculate cash cycle as the sum of days in accounts receivable, days in contract assets and days in inventory, less days in accounts payable and days in cash deposits.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

What: Plexus Fiscal 2023 Q2 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Where: Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast at the investor relations section of the Plexus website, plexus.com. Participants can also join utilizing the links below:



Audio conferencing link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIcf715026af574a01b337bf55806f00a6

Webcast link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ug4v23ev Replay: The webcast will be archived on the Plexus website and will be available as on-demand for 12 months

Investor and Media Contact

Shawn Harrison

+1.920.969.6325

shawn.harrison@plexus.com

About Plexus

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of nearly 25,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing and Sustaining Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout a product’s lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.

Safe Harbor and Fair Disclosure Statement

The statements contained in this press release that are guidance or which are not historical facts (such as statements in the future tense and statements including believe, expect, intend, plan, anticipate, goal, target and similar terms and concepts), including all discussions of periods which are not yet completed, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the effect of inflationary pressures on our costs of production, profitability, and on the economic outlook of our markets; the effects of shortages and delays in obtaining components as a result of economic cycles, natural disasters or otherwise; the risk of customer delays, changes, cancellations or forecast inaccuracies in both ongoing and new programs; the ability to realize anticipated savings from restructuring or similar actions, as well as the adequacy of related charges as compared to actual expenses; the lack of visibility of future orders, particularly in view of changing economic conditions; the economic performance of the industries, sectors and customers we serve; the outcome of litigation and regulatory investigations and proceedings; the effects of tariffs, trade disputes, trade agreements and other trade protection measures; the effects of the volume of revenue from certain sectors or programs on our margins in particular periods; our ability to secure new customers, maintain our current customer base and deliver product on a timely basis; the risks of concentration of work for certain customers; the particular risks relative to new or recent customers, programs or services, which risks include customer and other delays, start-up costs, potential inability to execute, the establishment of appropriate terms of agreements, and the lack of a track record of order volume and timing; the effects of start-up costs of new programs and facilities or the costs associated with the closure or consolidation of facilities; possible unexpected costs and operating disruption in transitioning programs, including transitions between Company facilities; the risk that new program wins and/or customer demand may not result in the expected revenue or profitability; the fact that customer orders may not lead to long-term relationships; our ability to manage successfully and execute a complex business model characterized by high product mix and demanding quality, regulatory, and other requirements; the risks associated with excess and obsolete inventory, including the risk that inventory purchased on behalf of our customers may not be consumed or otherwise paid for by the customer, resulting in an inventory write-off; risks related to information technology systems and data security; increasing regulatory and compliance requirements; any tax law changes and related foreign jurisdiction tax developments; current or potential future barriers to the repatriation of funds that are currently held outside of the United States as a result of actions taken by other countries or otherwise; the potential effects of jurisdictional results on our taxes, tax rates, and our ability to use deferred tax assets and net operating losses; the weakness of areas of the global economy; the effect of changes in the pricing and margins of products; raw materials and component cost fluctuations; the potential effect of fluctuations in the value of the currencies in which we transact business; the effects of changes in economic conditions, political conditions and tax matters in the United States and in the other countries in which we do business; the potential effect of other world or local events or other events outside our control (such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, escalating tensions between China and Taiwan or China and the United States, changes in energy prices, terrorism, global health epidemics and weather events); the impact of increased competition; an inability to successfully manage human capital; changes in financial accounting standards; and other risks detailed herein and in our other Securities and Exchange Commission filings, particularly in Risk Factors contained in our fiscal 2022 Form 10-K.



PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Apr 1, Apr 2, Apr 1, Apr 2, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 1,070,823 $ 888,723 $ 2,164,748 $ 1,706,179 Cost of sales 967,830 812,213 1,960,556 1,559,673 Gross profit 102,993 76,510 204,192 146,506 Operating expenses: Selling and administrative expenses 46,051 40,673 89,909 78,175 Restructuring and impairment charges — — — 2,021 Operating income 56,942 35,837 114,283 66,310 Other income (expense): Interest expense (8,287 ) (3,345 ) (15,181 ) (6,391 ) Interest income 759 262 1,693 533 Miscellaneous, net (1,612 ) (1,446 ) (3,556 ) (2,369 ) Income before income taxes 47,802 31,308 97,239 58,083 Income tax expense 6,958 4,439 14,205 7,791 Net income $ 40,844 $ 26,869 $ 83,034 $ 50,292 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.48 $ 0.96 $ 3.00 $ 1.80 Diluted $ 1.45 $ 0.95 $ 2.94 $ 1.76 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 27,661 27,987 27,650 28,002 Diluted 28,184 28,427 28,273 28,566





PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Apr 1, Oct 1, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 269,664 $ 274,805 Restricted cash 700 665 Accounts receivable 661,445 737,696 Contract assets 133,029 138,540 Inventories 1,649,719 1,602,783 Prepaid expenses and other 65,717 61,633 Total current assets 2,780,274 2,816,122 Property, plant and equipment, net 469,387 444,705 Operating lease right-of-use assets 62,795 65,134 Deferred income taxes 39,405 39,075 Other assets 30,159 28,189 Total non-current assets 601,746 577,103 Total assets $ 3,382,020 $ 3,393,225 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 294,011 $ 273,971 Accounts payable 729,225 805,583 Customer deposits 531,683 480,486 Accrued salaries and wages 76,702 88,876 Other accrued liabilities 286,241 357,273 Total current liabilities 1,917,862 2,006,189 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current portion 188,730 187,776 Accrued income taxes payable 31,382 42,019 Long-term operating lease liabilities 31,257 33,628 Deferred income taxes 4,901 6,327 Other liabilities 25,506 21,555 Total non-current liabilities 281,776 291,305 Total liabilities 2,199,638 2,297,494 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000 shares authorized, 54,293 and 54,084 shares issued, respectively, and 27,647 and 27,679 shares outstanding, respectively 543 541 Additional paid-in-capital 651,667 652,467 Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 26,646 and 26,405, respectively (1,117,360 ) (1,093,483 ) Retained earnings 1,655,268 1,572,234 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,736 ) (36,028 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,182,382 1,095,731 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,382,020 $ 3,393,225





PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 1 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Apr 1, Dec 31, Apr 2, Apr 1, Apr 2, 2023 2022 2022 2023 2022 Operating income, as reported $ 56,942 $ 57,341 $ 35,837 $ 114,283 $ 66,310 Operating margin, as reported 5.3 % 5.2 % 4.0 % 5.3 % 3.9 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring and impairment charges (1) — — — — 2,021 Adjusted operating income $ 56,942 $ 57,341 $ 35,837 $ 114,283 $ 68,331 Adjusted operating margin 5.3 % 5.2 % 4.0 % 5.3 % 4.0 % Net income, as reported $ 40,844 $ 42,190 $ 26,869 $ 83,034 $ 50,292 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring and impairment charges, net of tax (1) — — — — 1,809 Adjusted net income $ 40,844 $ 42,190 $ 26,869 $ 83,034 $ 52,101 Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 1.45 $ 1.49 $ 0.95 $ 2.94 $ 1.76 Non-GAAP per share adjustments: Restructuring and impairment charges, net of tax (1) — — — — 0.06 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.45 $ 1.49 $ 0.95 $ 2.94 $ 1.82

(1) During the six months ended April 2, 2022, restructuring and impairment charges of $2.0 million, or $1.8 million net of taxes, were incurred for employee severance costs associated with a facility transition in the Company's APAC region.





PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 2 (in thousands) (unaudited) ROIC and Economic Return Calculations Six Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Apr 1, Dec 31, Apr 2, 2023 2022 2022 Operating income, as reported $ 114,283 $ 57,341 $ 66,310 Restructuring and impairment charges + — + — + 2,021 Adjusted operating income $ 114,283 $ 57,341 $ 68,331 x 2 x 4 x 2 Adjusted annualized operating income $ 228,566 $ 229,364 $ 136,662 Adjusted effective tax rate x 15 % x 16 % x 14 % Tax impact 34,285 36,698 19,133 Adjusted operating income (tax-effected) $ 194,281 $ 192,666 $ 117,529 Average invested capital ÷ $ 1,406,359 ÷ $ 1,392,002 ÷ $ 1,151,775 ROIC 13.8 % 13.8 % 10.2 % Weighted average cost of capital - 9.0 % - 9.0 % - 9.3 % Economic return 4.8 % 4.8 % 0.9 %



