Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,267 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,467 in the last 365 days.

IDEX Biometrics 2022 annual report to Norway

/EIN News/ -- The 2022 annual report to Norway for IDEX Biometrics ASA, in pdf as well as ESEF xbrl file format, and also the 2022 executive remuneration report, are enclosed (links below).

The auditor's report includes a matter of emphasis.

The reports/files are also available at the company's web site www.idexbiometrics.com

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice
This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 26 April 2023 at 22:05 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Attachments


Primary Logo

You just read:

IDEX Biometrics 2022 annual report to Norway

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more