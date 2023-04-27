Rescue Dogs Rock NYC To Host ‘Cocktails for Canines’ Gala to Raise Funds for Animals in Need
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The not-for-profit animal rescue organization, Rescue Dogs Rock NYC (RDRNYC) will host their ‘Cocktails for Canines’ annual gala on Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023 from 6:00pm – 9:00pm, at Versa, 218 West 35th Street, New York City. The cocktail and dinner reception gala will raise funds and awareness to help animals in need and will be co-chaired by Georgina Bloomberg and Lara Trump.
Artists Impression for redeveloped Rescue Dogs Rock NYC Care Facility (photo credit: Rescue Dogs Rock NYC)
Redevelopment Rescue Dogs Rock NYC Care Facility for which fundraising is essential (photo credit: Rescue Dogs Rock NYC)
Rescue Dogs Rock NYC’s goal is to raise awareness of the ever-growing plight of homeless animals in the United States, in shelters as well as those abandoned in the streets. There are way too many fantastic animals that are euthanized every day just because they are homeless. Rescue Dogs Rock NYC introduces these animals to the public and educates them that unwanted companion animals are not damaged goods or unworthy but can be fostered into wonderful family pets. Sadly, the abuse, neglect, cruelty, and medical cases cost shelters the most money, and often are the first animals to euthanized.
The mission of Rescue Dogs Rock NYC is the rescue of these animals and provide them with immediate emergency care, medical or otherwise, they need and deserve. Besides medical treatments, the animals are rehabilitated through trainers and behavior specialists to help overcome past trauma. The organization does not have a physical shelter, and relies on a network of volunteers, fosters and adopters to welcome these animals into their homes and provides them with a nurturing and caring environment.
The Charity has acquired their own rescue and rehabilitation center in Suffolk County on Long Island giving Rescue Dogs Rock NYC a home to care for dogs in need. This allows the charity to save many more needy and deserving dogs. The center sits on half an acre and allows indoor/outdoor kennels and has lots of outdoor space.
The development of the center is a project which has been 3 years in the making, so Rescue Dogs Rock NYC are excited to have come this far. However, the real work comes in as the center is in disrepair and has no significant upkeep done in probably 30 years. The charity anticipates the new rescue center will cost approximately $350,000 to get it where it needs to be and ready to open and start taking in dogs.
Rescue Dogs Rock NYC’s outreach and education is spread through their website and social media, as well as community events such as their annual gala.
Rescue Dogs Rock NYC is a 501(c)(3), volunteer and foster based rescue.
WHEN: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 6:00PM – 9:00PM
WHERE: Versa, 218 West 35th Street, New York City, NY 10001
About The Founders:
Jackie O’Sullivan
After a highly successful career in sales and marketing, Jackie chose to pursue her dream of working with and helping animals in need. Working with charities helped her identify where the greatest unserved needs lay and prompted her to start Rescue Dogs Rock New York City.
Stacey Silverstein
Stacey is a practicing attorney in New York, who turned her passion of saving homeless animals into co-founding her own not for profit animal rescue called Rescue Dogs Rock NYC. The rescue was founded in 2014 and has saved over 4000 homeless dogs since its inception to date, from across the country. Stacey works tirelessly to help the neediest dogs and gives them a second chance at finding their perfect forever homes.
Rescue Dogs Rock NYC
rescuedogsrocknyc.org
I: @rescuedogsrocknyc | F: @RescueDogsRockNyc | T: @RDR_NYC
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram